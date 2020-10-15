Sports Results

Thursday, Oct. 15
Boys Soccer
Great Basin 7 Conference District Soccer Tournament
Jerome 2, Canyon Ridge 1
JEROME — Top–seeded Jerome will be headed to the 4A Boys Soccer State Tournament at Bonneville on Oct. 22-24 as the district champions following the win over second-seeded Canyon Ridge. Junior Luis Chavez scored the first Tiger goal off an assist by junior Diego Pulido and Pulido added the game winner off an assist by senior Alex Lugo. Junior Ashdin Milligan scored the goal for Canyon Ridge. Canyon Ridge will host Twin Falls on Thursday with the winner getting the second spot to state. Jerome will play on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.
Twin Falls 1, Burley 0
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins are still alive in the district tournament following a goal by junior Will Botch as Twin Falls eliminated the Bobcats at the Sunway Soccer Complex. Twin Falls will face Canyon Ridge on Saturday with the winner taking the second spot in the 4A Boys Soccer State Tournament at Bonneville on Oct. 22-24.
Girls Soccer
Great Basin 7 Conference District Soccer Tournament
Twin Falls 4, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — The top-seeded Bruins got an own goal for their first score on the way to the district final win over the second-seeded Riverhawks. Goal scorers for Twin Falls were freshman Ava Schroeder, junior Madelyn McQueen and senior Elisabeth Plouy. Canyon Ridge is still in the hunt for a trip to state as they host Jerome on Saturday. Twin Falls will open 4A State Tournament play on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at Hillcrest High School in Idaho Falls.
Jerome 1, Mountain Home 0
JEROME — Jerome junior Janet Murillo scored the only goal of the game as the host third-seeded Jerome Tigers defeated the fourth-seed Mountain Home Tigers in the loser out game. No. 3 Jerome will now travel to No. 2 Canyon Ridge on Saturday with a trip to state on the line.
Volleyball
Great Basin 7 Conference District Volleyball
Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0
HAILEY — The host third-seeded Wolverines won in straight sets over the sixth-seeded Tigers, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15. Wood River is at No. 2 Twin Falls at 7 p.m. and Mountain Home is at No. 5 Canyon Ridge on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Minico 3, Canyon Ridge 2
RUPERT — No. 5 Canyon Ridge fell in five sets to No. 4 Minico, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 15-25, 15-9. Spartans freshman Carlie Latta was in double figures with 16 kills and 23 digs. Junior Meg Sanderson had 11 kills and junior Halle Schenk with 21 digs. Minico is at No. 1 Burley at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Canyon Ridge hosts Mountain Home on Saturday.
Oakley 3, Shoshone 0
OAKLEY — The Hornets won the Snake River Conference home match, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20. Sophomore Kylan Jones had 10 kills, seniors Brooke Power and Leah Mitton each had six kills and sophomore Lacee Power had 17 set assists. Senior Lyzan Gillette had 31 digs.
Kimberly 3, Filer 2
FILER — The host Wildcats lost in five sets to the Bulldogs, 25-20, 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-10 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match. Filer junior Alexis Monson had 20 assists, 11 kills, six digs and seven blocks. Senior Ella Fischer finished with a double-double, 16 kills and 16 digs and freshman Faith Robinson had 11 assists. Senior McCarty Stoddard and junior Mckynlee Jacobs each had four blocks. Filer plays Gooding in district play on Saturday at Kimberly.
Declo 3, Buhl 2
BUHL — The Hornets won the nonconference road match, 25-21, 25-14, 24-26, 20-25, 15-12 over the Indians. Senior Reina Elkin had 14 kills and seven aces and junior Lilly Waltman had 10 kills for Buhl.
Murtaugh 3, Lighthouse christian 2
MURTAUGH — The host Red Devils lost the first and third sets but won the second, fourth and fifth sets for the Snake River Conference home win, 16-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9 over the Lions. Murtaugh was led by freshman Ady Stanger with 11 kills, and seniors Allison Nebeker and Amanda Elorrieta each with 10. Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton led all players with 25 kills and also had 17 digs. Senior Ellie Jones led the defense with 19 digs followed by freshman Maddy Shelter with 18 digs and freshman Ella DeJong had 15. Shetler also finished with 23 assists and senior Ellie Boland had 17.
Football
Gooding 36, Marsh Valley 6
