Sports Results

TWIN FALLS — The top-seeded Bruins got an own goal for their first score on the way to the district final win over the second-seeded Riverhawks. Goal scorers for Twin Falls were freshman Ava Schroeder, junior Madelyn McQueen and senior Elisabeth Plouy. Canyon Ridge is still in the hunt for a trip to state as they host Jerome on Saturday. Twin Falls will open 4A State Tournament play on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at Hillcrest High School in Idaho Falls.

Jerome 1, Mountain Home 0

JEROME — Jerome junior Janet Murillo scored the only goal of the game as the host third-seeded Jerome Tigers defeated the fourth-seed Mountain Home Tigers in the loser out game. No. 3 Jerome will now travel to No. 2 Canyon Ridge on Saturday with a trip to state on the line.

Volleyball

Great Basin 7 Conference District Volleyball

Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0

HAILEY — The host third-seeded Wolverines won in straight sets over the sixth-seeded Tigers, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15. Wood River is at No. 2 Twin Falls at 7 p.m. and Mountain Home is at No. 5 Canyon Ridge on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Minico 3, Canyon Ridge 2