Sports Results

Wednesday, Jan. 20
Bowling
Boys
Minico defeated Wendell 12/2
Burley defeated wendell 10/4
Declo defeated Wendell 10/4
High Individuals
Minico Trevor Hager 269
Burley Kaden Stone 201
Declo Zane 161
Wendell Jacob Vieira 183
Boys Basketball
Lighthouse Christian 61, Butte County 54
Hansen 48, Murtaugh 39
Gooding 50, Declo 46
Kimberly 52, Wood River 36
Valley 72, Raft River 54
Wendell 46, American Falls 25
Girls Basketball
Burley 45, Canyon Ridge 27
Mountain Home 49, Twin Falls 32
Filer 72, Wood River 37
American Falls 35, Buhl 10
Wrestling
Minico at Snake River
Minico (MINI) 46.0 Snake River (SNRI) 29.0
132: Emilio Caldera (SNRI) over James Burr (MINI) (Dec 8-2) 132: Joshua Adams (SNRI) over Naveah Villalobos (MINI) (Fall 3:26) 138: Dawson Osterhout (MINI) over Gary Hunter (SNRI) (Dec 7-3) 145: Xavier Arredondo (MINI) over Antonio Caldera (SNRI) (Fall 1:31) 152: Milton Hernandez (MINI) over Lane Carter (SNRI) (Dec 5-3) 160: Kyle Richardson (SNRI) over Spencer Pease (MINI) (MD 14-2) 170: Tazyn Twiss (MINI) over Lance Hunter (SNRI) (Fall 1:14) 182: Garrett Vail (MINI) over Levi Belnap (SNRI) (Fall 3:45) 195: Kaimbridge Gee (MINI) over Drake Anderton (SNRI) (Dec 9-5) 220: Dylan Anderton (SNRI) over Javier Rangel (MINI) (Fall 1:51) 285: Joshua Curzon (SNRI) over (MINI) (For.) 98: Cooper Stimpson (MINI) over (SNRI) (For.) 106: Andre Valero (MINI) over Allister Dillow (SNRI) (Fall 5:28) 113: Hernan Dominguez (MINI) over Daxton Jones (SNRI) (MD 14-2) 120: Brayden Anderson (SNRI) over Brody Ottley (MINI) (MD 10-2) 126: Joseph Terry (MINI) over Easton Gardner (SNRI) (Dec 4-2)
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Boys Basketball
Minico 63, Canyon Ridge 50
TWIN FALLS — The Spartans defeated the Riverhawks in the Great Basin Conference. Sophomore Brevin Trenkle finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, junior Klayton Wilson with 16 points and junior Easton Arthur had 10 points and eight rebounds. Senior Ryker Holtzen led Canyon Ridge with 17 points. Minico hosts Jerome and Canyon Ridge is at Burley on Thursday.
Mountain Home 48, Wood River 42
HAILEY — Mountain Home was led by junior Brandon Bethel with 23 points in the Great Basin Conference win over Wood River. Sophomore Korbin Heitzman had 17 for the Wolverines. Wood River is at Kimberly on Wednesday and Mountain Home hosts Twin Falls on Thursday.
Hansen 55, Hagerman 25
HANSEN — Hansen senior Jonathan Camarillo had 15 points and junior Tom Gibson followed with 14 in the Huskies Sawtooth Conference win over the Pirates who were led by senior Alex Gonzalez with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Hansen hosts Murtaugh on Wednesday and Hagerman hosts Castleford on Thursday.
Century 62, Twin Falls 46
POCATELLO — The Bruins lost on the road to the Diamondbacks. Twin Falls senior Tyler Robbins led the Bruins with 10 points and junior Kurtis Christensen had nine. Twin Falls is at Mountain Home on Thursday.
Rimrock 49, Glenns Ferry 41
GLENNS FERRY — Junior Nick Hernandez had 20 points and senior Ty Crane had 13 for Glenns Ferry in the road loss to Rimrock. Glenns Ferry hosts Murtaugh on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Jerome 55, Minico 47
RUPERT — The Tigers beat the Spartans on the road in the Great Basin Conference. Jerome had four players in double figures led by senior Hannah Schvaneveldt and junior Emma Ringling each with 14, senior Alexis White added 11 and senior Addy Wells with 10. Minico freshman Carlie Latta had 17 points. Jerome hosts Burley and Minico is at Canyon Ridge on Friday.
Carey 49, Dietrich 43
CAREY — Carey senior Kylie Wood finished with 31 points and sophomore Jane Parke added 14 in the Sawtooth Conference win over Dietrich. Senior Ashlyn Wells and sophomore Hailey Astle each had 11 points for the Blue Devils. Dietrich is at Valley on Thursday and Carey (4-2, 2-0) is at Richfield on Friday.
Raft River 64, Glenns Ferry 36
MALTA — Raft River senior Kaybree Christensen was the leading scorer of the game with 17 points and senior Braylee Heaton added 12 in the Snake River Conference win over the visiting Pilots. Freshman Brodee Wootan led Glenns Ferry with 10. Glenns Ferry is at Oakley and Raft River (13-4, 5-2) hosts Murtaugh on Thursday.
Richfield 41, Castleford 24
CASTLEFORD — Sophomore Maddy Jones had 13 points and seven rebounds and freshman Kasey Hendren added 10 points and six rebounds in the Richfield win over Castleford in the Sawtooth Conference. For the Wolves, junior Aliviah Fullerton had seven points and senior Aubrey Mahannah ended with six points and three boards. Richfield hosts Carey and Castleford hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Thursday.
Gooding 45, Buhl 32
BUHL — The Senators picked up the road Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over the Indians. Junior Alx Roe led Gooding with 16 points and senior Reina Elkin had a team high seven for Buhl. Buhl hosts American Falls on Wednesday and Gooding hosts Kimberly on Thursday.
Oakley 36, Shoshone 29
SHOSHONE — The Hornets won on the road defeating the host Indians in the Snake River Conference. Senior Lyzan Gillette finished with 13 points and sophomore Kylan Jones had 11 for Oakley. Shoshone sophomore Karlie Chapman led all players with 14 points. Oakley hosts Glenns Ferry and Shoshone (5-10, 2-5) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Thursday.
Wendell 46, Declo 37
DECLO — Wendell senior Julianna Pope had 14 points in the Canyon Conference win over Declo. The Hornets were led by junior Katie Bott and sophomore Katelynn Koyle both with 11 points. Wendell hosts Castleford on Friday and Declo is at Oakley on Saturday.
Murtaugh 63, Lighthouse Christian 48
MURTAUGH — Murtaugh junior Addie Stoker finished with 16 points and senior Amanda Elorrieta had 12 points in the Red Devils home win over the Lions in the Snake River Conference. Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton was the leading scorer for the game with 23 points. Lighthouse Christian is at Shoshone and Murtaugh is at Raft River on Thursday.
Filer 48, Kimberly 27
FILER — Filer junior Alexis Monson led the Wildcats with 12 points and senior Ella Fischer had 11 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference home win over the Bulldogs. Sophomore Kelsey Stanger had a team high six for Kimberly. Filer (10-8) is at Wood River on Wednesday and Kimberly is at Gooding on Thursday.
Monday, Jan. 18
Wrestling
TRI at Gooding
Gooding 59, Mountain Home 12
170: Cole Anderson (GOOD) over (MOHO) (For.) 182: Colton Miceli (GOOD) over Noah Slover (MOHO) (Fall 2:28) 195: Logan Anderson (GOOD) over (MOHO) (For.) 220: Nick Slusher (GOOD) over (MOHO) (For.) 285: Elijah Williams (GOOD) over (MOHO) (For.) 98: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit 113: Wiley Jackson (GOOD) over Caison Emkey (MOHO) (Fall 2:58) 120: Gabriel Blankenship (MOHO) over (GOOD) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Quinton Fredericksen (MOHO) over (GOOD) (For.) 138: Hudson Rogers (GOOD) over Landon Georgianna (MOHO) (TF 15-0 3:33) 145: Kayd Craig (GOOD) over Carlos Garcia (MOHO) (Fall 3:06) 152: Wes Shaw (GOOD) over Bryson Hansen (MOHO) (Fall 0:39) 160: Butch Morris (GOOD) over (MOHO) (For.)
Gooding 49, Kimberly 29
195: Logan Anderson (GOOD) over Zach Gunnell (KIMB) (Fall 5:08) 220: Nick Slusher (GOOD) over (KIMB) (For.) 285: Elijah Williams (GOOD) over (KIMB) (For.) : Tegan Newlan (KIMB) over Wiley Jackson (GOOD) (TF 15-0 4:20) 98: Double Forfeit 106: Dallin Walter (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Wiley Jackson (GOOD) over (KIMB) (For.) 126: Tegan Newlan (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 132: Jared Hanchey (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 138: Hudson Rogers (GOOD) over Preston Shaw (KIMB) (Fall 0:53) 145: Kayd Craig (GOOD) over Tennessee Owens (KIMB) (TF 15-0 2:21) 152: Wes Shaw (GOOD) over Ethan Coy (KIMB) (Dec 9-6) 160: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over Travis Erickson (KIMB) (TF 17-1 4:00) 170: Riley Klimes (KIMB) over Cole Anderson (GOOD) (Fall 1:35) 182: Colton Miceli (GOOD) over (KIMB) (For.)