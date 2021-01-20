Sports Results

Wendell 46, Declo 37

DECLO — Wendell senior Julianna Pope had 14 points in the Canyon Conference win over Declo. The Hornets were led by junior Katie Bott and sophomore Katelynn Koyle both with 11 points. Wendell hosts Castleford on Friday and Declo is at Oakley on Saturday.

Murtaugh 63, Lighthouse Christian 48

MURTAUGH — Murtaugh junior Addie Stoker finished with 16 points and senior Amanda Elorrieta had 12 points in the Red Devils home win over the Lions in the Snake River Conference. Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton was the leading scorer for the game with 23 points. Lighthouse Christian is at Shoshone and Murtaugh is at Raft River on Thursday.

Filer 48, Kimberly 27

FILER — Filer junior Alexis Monson led the Wildcats with 12 points and senior Ella Fischer had 11 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference home win over the Bulldogs. Sophomore Kelsey Stanger had a team high six for Kimberly. Filer (10-8) is at Wood River on Wednesday and Kimberly is at Gooding on Thursday.

Jerome 55, Minico 47