Sports Results

KIMBERLY — The match between No. 2 Filer and No. 1 Kimberly was a battle as expected with the Wildcats claiming the five-set win, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-10. Being in the top spot is always a dangerous position to be in as the Bulldogs found out. Now it will take two more match wins over Filer to claim the district championship. Leading the Filer attack in the win were senior Ella Fischer with a double-double of 17 kills and 15 digs, and junior Alexis Monson with 13 kills, 21 assists, nine digs, and six blocks. Freshman Faith Robinson recorded 18 assists. For the Wildcat defense, senior McCarty Stoddard had five blocks, senior Taylor Zamora had 10 digs and freshman Allie Bishop had six blocks. Kimberly was led by senior Emma Jensen with a team-high 22 kills followed by sophomore Kelsey Stanger with 10 kills and five block stuffs. Senior setter Carlee Hardy finished with 28 assists.