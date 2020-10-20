Sports Results

Tuesday, Oct. 20
Volleyball
3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference District Tournament at Kimberly
Filer 3, Kimberly 2
KIMBERLY — The match between No. 2 Filer and No. 1 Kimberly was a battle as expected with the Wildcats claiming the five-set win, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-10. Being in the top spot is always a dangerous position to be in as the Bulldogs found out. Now it will take two more match wins over Filer to claim the district championship. Leading the Filer attack in the win were senior Ella Fischer with a double-double of 17 kills and 15 digs, and junior Alexis Monson with 13 kills, 21 assists, nine digs, and six blocks. Freshman Faith Robinson recorded 18 assists. For the Wildcat defense, senior McCarty Stoddard had five blocks, senior Taylor Zamora had 10 digs and freshman Allie Bishop had six blocks. Kimberly was led by senior Emma Jensen with a team-high 22 kills followed by sophomore Kelsey Stanger with 10 kills and five block stuffs. Senior setter Carlee Hardy finished with 28 assists.
Buhl 3, Gooding 2
KIMBERLY — Fourth-seeded Buhl prevailed over third-seeded Gooding, 21-25, 12-25, 25-18, 27-25, 16-14 eliminating the Senators. After a slow start in the first two sets, the Indians caught fire in sets three and four sets forcing the fifth set. With Gooding up 12-11, Buhl tied it at 13 and ended up with the 16-14 set win. Senior Reina Elkin led the Indians with 17 kills and senior Kya Busman had 24 digs.
Kimberly 3, Buhl 0
KIMBERLY — After fighting to stay alive against the Senators in the first loser-out game, Buhl suffered a three-set loss to the Bulldogs, 25-18, 25-8, 25-9. Kimberly senior setter Carlee Hardy finished with 15 assists and four aces, senior Emma Jensen and senior Katy Satterfield each had seven kills and junior Sydney Kelsey had six kills.
"The girls put everything in to the Gooding game and had nothing left to give in the Kimberly game," Buhl coach Bonnie Pierson said.
Kimberly will travel Wednesday to meet Filer at 6 p.m. and will need two match wins to claim the district title.
2A Canyon Conference District Tournament at Declo
Valley 3, Wendell 0
Valley 3, Declo 1
DECLO — No. 2 Valley dropped No. 3 Wendell in three sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14. Against the Trojans, the Vikings finished with 40 kills and nine blocks. Valley had to follow the win over Wendell with a match against top-seeded Declo. The Vikings used 39 kills as a team and 23 blocks to pick up the win, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17. Valley jumped out to a two set lead against Declo but the Hornets weren’t going down without a fight as they rallied back with a third set win only to have the Vikings win the fourth set to secure the victory. Valley moves into the Championship Game on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Declo.
Declo 3, Wendell 0
DECLO — The Hornets and Trojans had to fight it out to stay alive in the district tournament in the loser out game. Declo survived with the 25-14, 25-17, 25-13 straight set win over the Trojans and will meet Valley in the Championship Game on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Declo.
1ADII District Tournament at Castleford
Castleford 3, Carey 1
CASTLEFORD — The top-seeded Wolves won the 1ADII District Championship with the 25-23, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 win over the third-seeded Panthers. Carey will play the Sun Valley Community School-Dietrich winner on Thursday for the second seed to state.
Dietrich 3, Hansen 1
CASTLEFORD — No. 5 Dietrich eliminated No. 7 Hansen in four sets, 26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23. Dietrich senior Ashlyn Wells finished with seven kills and 12 digs, sophomore Hailey Astle had five kills and 10 digs and junior Layla Von Berndt had five kills and 20 digs. Dietrich will play Sun Valley Community School on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Richfield
CASTLEFORD—- No. 2 Sun Valley Community School eliminated No. 4 Richfield 21-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-16. No details were available. The Cutthroats will play the Blue Devils on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19
Swimming
Canyon Ridge Girls ties Jerome Girls
Despite a challenging season of quarantines and early morning practices, the Canyon Ridge girl's swim team proved they could succeed in the pool and in school. With a cumulative GPA of 3.91 the Riverhawks were honored with the Idaho High School Activities Association prestigious award of Academic All-State in Girl's 4A Swimming. Congratulations to seniors Jessica Merman and Sarah Hatch, juniors Kathryn Beus, Nicole Friend, Myah Shoup, and Jillian Cato and freshmen, Tylee Heider and Char Hodgson.
