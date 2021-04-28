Sports Results

GOODING — The Tigers put together singles by Reece Floyd and Hannah Davison, a walk and a Gooding error to score a run in the first inning. The Senators came back and scored four runs in the home half with three runs crossing the plate on a three-run triple by Makaya Boyer. Gooding held a 9-1 lead after four innings. Mountain Home made the game closer scoring five runs in the top of the fifth with the big hits coming off the bat of Avery Berry with a three-run triple and a double by Hannah Davison closing the score to 9-5 until Gooding added two runs in the fifth. Mountain Home added two runs in the top of the seventh. Maelyn Durham led the Senators to victory in the pitcher’s circle. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs while striking out six. Regan McDaniel took the loss for Mountain Home giving up nine hits and 11 runs with two strikeouts. Both teams finished with nine hits. Makaya Boyer led the Senators going 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs and Kiera Patterson was 2-for-3 with one RBI. For the Tigers, Hannah Davison was 3-for-4 with one RBI including a double, Reece Floyd 2-for-4 with one RBI and Avery Berry 1-for-4 including a triple with three RBIs.