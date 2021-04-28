Sports Results

Wednesday, April 28
Baseball
Declo 10, Gooding 5
Wendell 18, Glenns Ferry 3
WENDELL — The Trojans scored three runs in the second and three in the third to take the lead over the Pilots. Glenns Ferry used one hit, a Gooding error and a steal of home to put up three runs in the fourth. Wendell went big with 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth for the mercy-rule run. Wendell finished with 18 runs on 11 hits and committed two errors. Glenns Ferry scored three runs on one hit and made six errors. Wendell pitcher Rex Watson took the win and pitched five innings allowing three runs on one hit with nine strikeouts and one walk. At the plate for the Trojans, Alex Hirai was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double, Zack Woodward 2-for-3 and Justin Egbert 2-for-4. Losing Glenns Ferry pitcher Wyatt Castagneto surrendered 13 runs on seven hits in three and a third innings with five strikeouts. Parker Martinez threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Teran Cook had the lone Glenns Ferry hit.
Softball
Glenns Ferry 7, Wendell 3
WENDELL — Glenns Ferry pitcher Madi Fink picked up the win over Wendell allowing eight hits and three runs over seven innings while striking out eight and walking zero. Ainsley Clarke took the loss for Wendell also pitching a complete seven inning game giving up seven runs on 12 hits and striking out five. Aubrey Gibbons led the Pilots at the plate driving in four runs going 3-for-4 including a double and a pair of home runs. Leabeth Hance was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. For Wendell, Clarke, Jenna Wensink and Madi Myers each had two hits including a double and Myers had a homerun. Glenns Ferry finished with seven runs on 12 hits and Wendell scored three runs on eight hits. Neither team committed an error.
Gooding 11, Mountain Home 8
GOODING — The Tigers put together singles by Reece Floyd and Hannah Davison, a walk and a Gooding error to score a run in the first inning. The Senators came back and scored four runs in the home half with three runs crossing the plate on a three-run triple by Makaya Boyer. Gooding held a 9-1 lead after four innings. Mountain Home made the game closer scoring five runs in the top of the fifth with the big hits coming off the bat of Avery Berry with a three-run triple and a double by Hannah Davison closing the score to 9-5 until Gooding added two runs in the fifth. Mountain Home added two runs in the top of the seventh. Maelyn Durham led the Senators to victory in the pitcher’s circle. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs while striking out six. Regan McDaniel took the loss for Mountain Home giving up nine hits and 11 runs with two strikeouts. Both teams finished with nine hits. Makaya Boyer led the Senators going 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs and Kiera Patterson was 2-for-3 with one RBI. For the Tigers, Hannah Davison was 3-for-4 with one RBI including a double, Reece Floyd 2-for-4 with one RBI and Avery Berry 1-for-4 including a triple with three RBIs.