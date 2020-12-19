Sports Results

Saturday, Dec. 19

MIDDLETON – The Spartans were down 41-22 after three quarters, but Minico stayed in the game and kept the fight up until the end in the loss to the Indians. Minico senior Joaquin Chavez finished with eight points and six rebounds, sophomore Brevin Trenkle with eight points and five boards, sophomore Nick Gibson had six points and senior Kent Merrill tossed in six points and pulled down seven rebounds. Minico is at Jerome on Jan. 5.