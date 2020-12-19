Sports Results

Saturday, Dec. 19
Boys Basketball
Middleton Tournament
Pocatello 48, Minico 38
MIDDLETON – The Spartans were down 41-22 after three quarters, but Minico stayed in the game and kept the fight up until the end in the loss to the Indians. Minico senior Joaquin Chavez finished with eight points and six rebounds, sophomore Brevin Trenkle with eight points and five boards, sophomore Nick Gibson had six points and senior Kent Merrill tossed in six points and pulled down seven rebounds. Minico is at Jerome on Jan. 5.
Preston Tournament
Twin Falls 52, Mount Crest, UT 40
PRESTON – Playing in the third place game against the Mustangs, the Bruins held a 22-20 lead at the break and behind 14 points by junior Kurtis Christensen in the third quarter took a 38-31 lead into the final period and added 12 points in the fourth holding Mount Crest to only nine for the win. Twin Falls senior Nic Swensen finished with a team-high 17 points including 9-for-9 at the free throw line and Christensen ended the game with 15 points. Twin Falls (4-3) is at Canyon Ridge on Jan. 5.
Girls Basketball
Minico 54, Ridgevue 32
RIDGEVUE – Minico was led by freshman Carlie Latta with 17 points and senior Itzel Guzman with 16 points in the road win over the Warhawks. Minico is at Blackfoot on Tuesday.
Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament @ Jerome
Jerome 44, Emmett 35
Jerome junior Emma Ringling scored 15 points and senior Hannah Schvaneveldt followed with 12 in the win over Emmett. The Tigers face Vallivue at 3 p.m.
Twin Falls 44, Vallivue 14
Senior Brinley Iverson and junior Chowder Bailey each scored seven points in the Bruins win over the Falcons. Bailey had four steals and Iverson finished with nine boards. The Twin Falls defense held Vallivue to eight first half points and six in the second. The Bruins will face Emmett at 3 p.m.
Sugar-Salem 66, Mountain Home 34
Junior Reece Floyd and sophomore Madilynn Keener each scored nine points for the Tigers in the loss to the Diggers. Mountain Home will play Madison at 4:30 p.m.
Filer 50, Madison 48
Filer senior Ella Fischer led the Wildcats over the Bobcats with 22 points and eight rebounds and junior Alexis Monson finished with 10 points and nine assists. Filer will face Sugar-Salem in the championship game at 5 p.m.
