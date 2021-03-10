Sports Results

Tuesday, March 9
Boys and Girls 1A-2A All Star Basketball Games
TWIN FALLS — The girls and boys 1A-2A All Star basketball game was played Tuesday night at Canyon Ridge High School. The boys game was a fast paced exhibition of shooting skills. The two teams combined to make thirty 3-point shots, with the North coming through with an 86-76 win over the South. The North team was led by Hunter Smith from Carey with a game high 20 points followed by Wendell’s Zane Kelsey and Joe Demasters each with 13 and Dallin Parke of Carey and Tristin Schroeder from Shoshone with 10 each. Sam Nebeker of Declo led the South team with 17 points, Jonathon Camarillo of Hansen with 15 and Raft River’s Ryan Spaeth had 14. The game also had a couple highlight dunks by Nebeker. The game was tied at 16 after the first quarter, with the North ahead at the half 40-38. The North extended the lead to 63-54 at the end of three quarters. Both teams had strong fourth quarter runs scoring 23 and 22 points to finish the game at 86-76.
The South team pulled out the narrow win in the girls game, 67-63. Kylee Wood from Carey led the scoring with 14 points and Samantha McFadyen from Camas County added nine to pace the North team. For the South team, Lauren Gomez from Lighthouse Christian had a team-high 12 points, Murtaugh’s Allison Nebeker and Lighthouse Christian’s Kynlee Thornton each tossed in 11 and Kaybree Christensen from Raft River had 10.
District 4 All-Star Game
JEROME — The District 4 All-Star game was played at Jerome High School. The players came from the Magic Valley and included players from 1ADI, 1ADII, 2A, 3A and 4A.
In the girls game, the West team was led by Lighthouse Christian’s Kynlee Thornton with 17 points and Ella Fischer from Filer with 15 points in the 70-48 win over the East. Kylie Wood from Carey had a team-high 11 points for the East. The West was up 32-27 at halftime and outscored the East in the second half, 38-21.
The West boys team had four players in double figures in the 87-81 win over the East team. Wendell’s Zane Kelsey scored a team-high 16 points, Ryker Holtzen from Canyon Ridge and Hyrum Wright from Mountain Home each had 14 and Twin Falls Nick Swenson had 11. For the East, Sam Nebeker from Declo finished with 20 points and Brady Power from Dietrich had15. The West held a 49-34 halftime lead and the East outscored the West 47-38 in the second half.
Baseball
Kimberly 10, Burley 3
BURLEY — Kimberly had seven runs on the board before Burley scored its three runs in the sixth inning. The Bulldogs outhit the Bobcats 11-2 and were led by Logan McMurdie and Blake Sigler both with two hits. McMurdie had a double and two RBIs and Jackson Cummins also had two RBIsDominic Lemos and Dom Rivera each had one hit for Burley. Brennen Chappell started for Kimberly and gave up no runs and allowed one hit and struck out 11. Slayder Watterson was on the mound for Burley and allowed three hits and three runs in two innings.
Vallivue 9, Twin Falls 5
TWIN FALLS — Wyatt Solosabal and Luke Moon each had two hits and two RBIs for Twin Falls in the loss to Vallivue. The Falcons had 12 hits and the Bruins seven. Dylon Myers led Vallivue with three hits including a double and three RBIs.
Softball
Filer 13, Marsh Valley 5
FILER — Filer winning pitcher Sami Taylor had three hits including a double and two RBIs, McCarty Stoddard had two hits and three RBIS and Gracie Brooks had two hits with a triple in the Wildcats win over the Eagles. Taylor went five innings allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out 15. The Wildcats had an 11-run lead after four innings and Marsh Valley put three runs up in the fifth and two in the sixth inning. Filer added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Gooding 15, Declo 0
GOODING — Morgan Durham finished with three hits including a double and three RBIs, Reece Fleming, Alx Roe and Jamie Carter each had two hits in the Senators three inning win over the Hornets. Carter and Durham had doubles and Fleming a triple.
Canyon Ridge 11, Shelley 6
TWIN FALLS — Alexia Pfister had four hits, two doubles and a triple with four RBIs and Aillianna Tibbets had three hits and two RBIs in leading Canyon Ridge over Shelley. Bailey Sligar was on the mound for Canyon Ridge and allowed one hit and no runs over three and a third innings with eight strikeouts. The Riverhawks put nine runs up thru four innings and added a pair of runs in the sixth. The Russets finally scored two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Buhl 10, Wood River 0
BUHL –Buhl pitchers, Trinity Tvrdy and Demsi Strickler combined for a no-hitter over Wood River. Tvrdy had two hits including a triple, Kim Sherman and Emma Henson each had two hits including a double. Henson finished with three RBIs. Tvrdy threw five innings with nine strikeouts and Strickler had one inning of work.
Golf
Kimberly High School hosted the first match of the season on Tuesday at Canyon Springs. The match was holes. The Kimberly boys won with a score of 164 and girls won with a score of 203. Toby Heider from Kimberly was medalist for the boys with a 40. Reece Garey from Kimberly was medalist for the girls with a 44.
Boys Team Scores:
Kimberly, 164 First
1. Toby Heider, 40 (1st); 2. Hank Hopkins, 41 (2nd); 3. Jameson Harper,41 (2nd); 4. Aidan Murphy, 42; 5. Scott Higle, 46.
Sun Valley Community School, 194 Second
1. Kyle Cohen, 55; 2. Jake Verhaige, 45; 3. George Murray, 50; 4. Wilson Baker, 46; 5. Kush Krishnappa, 53.
Declo, 205 Third
1. Jaxon Smyer, 41 (2nd); 2. Trey Andersen, 55; 3. Devin Draney, 54; 4. Jordon Gailey, 55; 5. Alex Gailey, 55.
Valley, 239
1. Rawlin Godfrey, 56; 2. Korbin Buckey, 49; 3. Braden Buschhorn, 70; 4. Cesar Rosales, 64.
Murtaugh
1. Jordi Hansen, 44; 2. Jackson Hansen, 77.
Girls Team Scores:
Kimberly, 203 First
1. Reece Garey, 44 (1st); 2. Madison Smith, 53; 3. Whitney Ward, 54; 4. Alli Stastny, 52; 5. Ellie Stastny, 55.
Valley, 233 Second
1. Madyn Black, 49 (3rd); 2. Vicki Chaires, 62; 3. Ava Black, 55; 4. Angela Garcia, 67; 5. Braleigh Tattersall, 73.
Declo, 237 Third
1. Jaeli Garrard, 47 (2nd); 2. Jaidyn Turner, 60; 3. Ella Gibby, 72; 4. Mallory Tegan, 59; 5. Ellie Christopherson, 71.
Buhl hosted a golf match on Tuesday at Clear Lakes. The Buhl boy’s team won with a team total of 182 followed by Gooding with 207. The Buhl’s girl’s won with 205 and Lighthouse Christian was second with 228. The boy’s medalist was Kyler Kelly from Buhl with 36 and for the girl’s Reina Elkin from Buhl with 45.
Boys Team Scores:
Buhl, 182 First
1. Kyler Kelly, 36 (1st); 2. Ryne Kelly, 47; 3. Joe Armitage, 45 (Tie 2 nd/3rd); 4. Kade Orr, and Josh Loveless, 54.
Gooding, 207 Second
1. Braden Brown, 45 (Tie 2 nd/3rd); 2. Cody Graves, Jase Faulkner, Cooper Pavkov, 54; and 5. Kayd Craig, 71.
Filer, 209
1. Hudson Reinke, 47; 2. Ethan Markland, 47; 3. Jasper Robinson, 53; 4. Jaxson Tanner, 62; 5. Jayce Tanner, 68.
Wendell 217
1. Jacob Viera, 58; 2. Wyatt Oden, 53, 3. Karson LeMoyne, 52; 4. Matthew Dahl, 54.
Lighthouse Christian 227
1. Ethan Lewis, 53; 2. Case Van Leewen, 53, 3. Collin Vanderham, 61; 4. Hunter Brooks, 60.
Hagerman
1. Dean Jensen, 72; 2. Josiah Knapp, 73.
Boys Individual
Kaleb Gillet, 62; Carter Dey, 50; Kasen Christensen, 71; Tyson Henkelman, 66; Caden Ray, 62; Austin Franson, 75.
Girls Team Scores:
Buhl, 205 First
1. Reina Elkin, 45 (1st); 2. Tynlee Scott, 55; 3. Annie Tverdy, 60; 4. Macy Pearson, 49 (Tie 2 nd/3rd); 5. Aspen Eckert, 55.
Lighthouse Christian 228
1. Lauren Gomez, (Tie 2 nd/3rd); 2. Midori Kelley, 59; 3. Ellie Boland, 65; 4. Ella DeJong, 55; 5. Jordan Wolverton, 60.
Filer, 251
1. McKynlee Kliegl, 56; 2. Eliza Schroeder, 62; 3. Karley Doty, 72; 4. Taya Tews, 64; 5. Delainee Alves, 69.
Hagerman 284
1. Kenlie Kendall, 66; 2. Avery Flammer, 73, 3. Paige Priebe, 71, 4. Bry Fenz, 74.
Gooding
1 Kyndal Hults, 72, 2. Grace Lethlean, 74; 3. Vicky Paulin, 66.
Wendell
1. Heather Hanson, 63.
Girls Individuals
Kylie Easterday, 66; Lexi Couch, 64, Sam Ourique, 54.