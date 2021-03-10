Sports Results

Tuesday, March 9

Boys and Girls 1A-2A All Star Basketball Games

TWIN FALLS — The girls and boys 1A-2A All Star basketball game was played Tuesday night at Canyon Ridge High School. The boys game was a fast paced exhibition of shooting skills. The two teams combined to make thirty 3-point shots, with the North coming through with an 86-76 win over the South. The North team was led by Hunter Smith from Carey with a game high 20 points followed by Wendell’s Zane Kelsey and Joe Demasters each with 13 and Dallin Parke of Carey and Tristin Schroeder from Shoshone with 10 each. Sam Nebeker of Declo led the South team with 17 points, Jonathon Camarillo of Hansen with 15 and Raft River’s Ryan Spaeth had 14. The game also had a couple highlight dunks by Nebeker. The game was tied at 16 after the first quarter, with the North ahead at the half 40-38. The North extended the lead to 63-54 at the end of three quarters. Both teams had strong fourth quarter runs scoring 23 and 22 points to finish the game at 86-76.