Sports Results

Monday, Feb. 1

Girls Basketball

3A District Tournament

Filer 58, Buhl 27

FILER - Junior Alexis Monson sparked No. 1 Filer with 28 points and senior Kathleen Hale had 12 points in the win over No.4 Buhl in the opening game of the 3A district tournament. Junior Jordan Myers scored a team-high nine points for the Indians. Filer will host No. 3 Gooding on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Buhl will play at Kimberly on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a loser out game.

Gooding 46, Kimberly 36

KIMBERLY - No. 3 Gooding defeated No. 2 Kimberly in the opening game of the 3A district tournament behind 13 points by freshman Audrey Schilder and junior Alx Roe with 12. Sophomore Kelsey Stanger tossed in 10 and sophomore Mekell Wright had seven for the Bulldogs. The Senators trailed 16-15 at the half but outscored the Bulldogs 31-20 in the second half. Gooding plays at No. 1 Filer on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Kimberly will host No. 4 Buhl on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a loser out game.

1ADI District Tournament

Oakley 38, Shoshone 19