Sports Results

Monday, Feb. 1
Girls Basketball
3A District Tournament
Filer 58, Buhl 27
FILER - Junior Alexis Monson sparked No. 1 Filer with 28 points and senior Kathleen Hale had 12 points in the win over No.4 Buhl in the opening game of the 3A district tournament. Junior Jordan Myers scored a team-high nine points for the Indians. Filer will host No. 3 Gooding on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Buhl will play at Kimberly on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a loser out game.
Gooding 46, Kimberly 36
KIMBERLY - No. 3 Gooding defeated No. 2 Kimberly in the opening game of the 3A district tournament behind 13 points by freshman Audrey Schilder and junior Alx Roe with 12. Sophomore Kelsey Stanger tossed in 10 and sophomore Mekell Wright had seven for the Bulldogs. The Senators trailed 16-15 at the half but outscored the Bulldogs 31-20 in the second half. Gooding plays at No. 1 Filer on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Kimberly will host No. 4 Buhl on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a loser out game.
1ADI District Tournament
Oakley 38, Shoshone 19
OAKLEY – No. 4 Oakley sophomore Bentley Cranney led the Hornets in the opening 1ADI district tournament win over No. 5 Shoshone with 13 points and six rebounds and sophomore Falon Bedke added nine points and 12 rebounds. Senior Tysha Cooper matched Cranney with game-high honors also scoring 13 points for the Indians. Oakley will play at Murtaugh on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Shoshone will play (TBD) Friday at 7 p.m. at HS in a loser out game.
Raft River 57, Glenns Ferry 11
MALTA – No. 3 Raft River had three girls in double figures in the opening 1AD1 district tournament win over No. 6 Glenns Ferry. Senior Kaybree Christense led the Trojans scoring with 18 points, and senior Karlee Christensen and sophomore Libby Boden each tossed in 11. For the Pilots, freshman Brodee Wootan had five points. Raft River will play at Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Glenns Ferry will play (TBD) Friday at 7 p.m. at HS in a loser out game.