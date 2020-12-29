Sports Results

Tuesday, Dec. 29

IDAHO FALLS — The Bobcats led after each quarter, 14-12, 30-26, 42-39 and outscored the Grizzlies 17-14 in the final period for the win. Burley sophomore Amari Whiting had 12 points in the first half and tossed in 20 in the second half. She was also 7-for-7 at the free throw line. Senior Kelsi Pope followed with 11 points. Skyline senior Sophia Anderson led the Grizzlies with 17 points and Skyline finished with eight 3-pointers. Burley plays CDA at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the championship game.