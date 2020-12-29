Sports Results

Tuesday, Dec. 29
Girls Basketball
Aberdeen 62, Declo 35
ABERDEEN — Declo junior Katie Bott had 10 points in the Hornets loss to the visiting Tigers. Declo hosts West Side at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Carey 53, Wood River 27
CAREY — Senior Kylie Wood had 32 points and sophomore Jane Parke added 12 in the Panthers win over the Wolverines. Carey will host Mackay on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Thunder Ridge Tournament at Idaho Falls
Burley 59, Skyline 53
IDAHO FALLS — The Bobcats led after each quarter, 14-12, 30-26, 42-39 and outscored the Grizzlies 17-14 in the final period for the win. Burley sophomore Amari Whiting had 12 points in the first half and tossed in 20 in the second half. She was also 7-for-7 at the free throw line. Senior Kelsi Pope followed with 11 points. Skyline senior Sophia Anderson led the Grizzlies with 17 points and Skyline finished with eight 3-pointers. Burley plays CDA at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the championship game.
Boys Basketball
Carey 54, Wood River 48
CAREY — Senior Hunter Smith had 15 points and senior Dallin Parke tossed in 12 in the Panthers home win over the Wolverines. For Wood River, Mosi Slotten and Korbin Heitzman each had 14 points. Carey will host Mackay on Friday at 6 p.m.
Doug Andrus Holiday Tournament at Idaho Falls. Skyline, Rigby, Hillcrest High Schools
Rigby 61, Mountain Home 50
RIGBY — Mountain Home junior Brandon Bethel had 18 points and senior Hyrum Wright had 11 in the Tigers loss to the Trojans at Rigby High School. Mountain Home will play Hillcrest at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Skyline High School.
Idaho Falls 46, Burley 34
IDAHO FALLS — Burley junior Adam Kloepfer had 11 points and five rebounds and sophomore Ramsey Trevino finished with six points and six rebounds in the Bobcats loss to the Tigers at Idaho Falls High School. Burley will play Rigby on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Rigby High School.