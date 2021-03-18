Sports Results

WENDELL — The Bears took a 12-3 lead over the Trojans into the seventh inning and tacked on two more in the top of the inning. Bear Lake finished with 18 hits, including eight extra base hits in the road win and Wendell had 11. In four innings, Wendell pitcher Madison Tipton gave up 10 hits, six runs, with one strikeout and one walk. Jordyn Young in three innings of relief allowed eight hits, eight runs, three with five walks. Leaders at the plate for the Trojans were Ayla Geer, 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI, and Jordyn Young, 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI. Bear Lake’s Hailey Humpherys pitched three innings with six hits, two runs, six strikeouts and one walk. Brooklynne Clausing followed in relief. For the Bears, Shanyce Peterson was 4-for-5 with a double, Hannah DeClark was 3-for-4, Gracey Rigby was 2-for-3 including a double and triple with two RBIs, and Alexis Coombs was 3-for-5 with two triples and three RBIs.