Sports Results

Baseball
Declo 10, Filer 0
DECLO — The Hornets defeated the Wildcats 10-0 in five innings in game one. Declo pitcher Gabe Matthews threw the five innings shutout giving up two hits with five strikeout one walk. For Declo, Dalton Powell was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, Tyler Anderson was 2-for-3 two RBIs, Tregan Zollinger was 2-for-3 one RBI and Kaden Ramsey and Sam Nebeker were both 2-for-3. Filer pitcher Wyatt Phillips went one and two-thirds innings and gave up five hits, seven runs with one strikeout and four walks. Luke Schlund and Ethan Losser came in relief. Luke Schlund and Gage Ruby had the Filer hits.
Mountain Home 11, Gooding 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers outhit the Senators 14-4 in the home win. Mountain Home pitchers Alex Lopez and Jett Floyd teamed together for the shutout. The Tiger offense had several players with multiple hits led by Jett Floyd, who was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Hunter Dallas was 2-for-2, Chase Southern was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Jacob Luther was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Sean Jackson was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mountain Home winning pitcher Alex Lopez threw four innings with four hits with one strikeout and one walk. Floyd threw one inning with two strikeouts and one walk. Gavin Martin pitched for Gooding and allowed 14 hits and 11 runs with two strikeouts. Brooks Norby had two hits, and Ethan Kulhanek and Tristin Schroeder had a hit for the Senators.
Gooding JV 10, Burley 9
Gooding JV 5, Burley 0
Softball
Burley 19, Kimberly 4 Game 1
Kimberly 10, Burley 9 Game 2
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs and Bobcats spit the double header at Kimberly with Burley picking up the win in game one and Kimberly in game 2. Talea Choffin allowed four runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and one walk for the Bobcats in game one. Madison Waters was 3-for-4 including a double with two RBIs, Choffin was 2-for-4 with one RBI, Rachel Nebeker and Jaylee Harris each had a double. Alyssa Poulson was the losing pitcher for the Bulldogs in three and two-thirds innings giving up 11 hits and 14 runs with seven strikeouts. Emily Hanchey, Maddie Clark (RBI), Journee Steward (RBI) and Poulson (RBI) all had two hits for Kimberly. Poulson and Clark each had a triple and Kiana Bishop a double and RBI.
Kimberly bounced back in game two in three innings for the win. Taylor Bishop, Presley Lyman and Kiana Bishop combined on the mound for the victory allowing four Burley hits and nine runs with four strikeouts and five walks. Stewart was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Kiana Bishop was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Harris threw two and a third innings for Burley and allowed six hits and seven runs with four strikeouts and four walks. Kaymbri Beck in relief gave up three hits and two runs with one walk. Waters was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Choffin and Noa Thurston had a hit for Burley. Waters, Choffin and Thurston each had a double.
Bear Lake 14, Wendell 3 Game 1
Bear Lake 18, Wendell 3 Game 2
WENDELL — The Bears took a 12-3 lead over the Trojans into the seventh inning and tacked on two more in the top of the inning. Bear Lake finished with 18 hits, including eight extra base hits in the road win and Wendell had 11. In four innings, Wendell pitcher Madison Tipton gave up 10 hits, six runs, with one strikeout and one walk. Jordyn Young in three innings of relief allowed eight hits, eight runs, three with five walks. Leaders at the plate for the Trojans were Ayla Geer, 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI, and Jordyn Young, 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI. Bear Lake’s Hailey Humpherys pitched three innings with six hits, two runs, six strikeouts and one walk. Brooklynne Clausing followed in relief. For the Bears, Shanyce Peterson was 4-for-5 with a double, Hannah DeClark was 3-for-4, Gracey Rigby was 2-for-3 including a double and triple with two RBIs, and Alexis Coombs was 3-for-5 with two triples and three RBIs.
Bear Lake jumped on Wendell with 18 runs in the first three innings in game two. Bear Lake finished with 18 runs, 19 hits and no errors. Ana Maria Scott (nine hits, nine runs, three walks), Madison Tipton (nine hits, eight runs, one walk) and Elsie Moore (one hit and one run) were on the mound for the Trojans. Geer was 2-for-2 with one RBI and Ainsley Clark, Young, Scott and Rylie Scheer each had a hit for the Trojans.
Filer 9, Buhl 3
FILER — The Wildcats held a 9-0 lead after six innings and the Indians broke up the shutout with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Filer pitcher Sami Taylor took the win in seven innings allowing four hits and three runs with 11 strikeouts and one walk. At the plate for Filer, Gracie Brooks was 2-for-4 with two doubles, McCarty Stoddard was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Nikaela Higley was 2-for-3 with two doubles with three RBIs and Taylor was 2-for-3. In six innings, Buhl pitcher Trinity Tvrdy surrendered nine hits, nine runs with four strikeouts and three walks. Kaycie Theurer was 1-for-3 with one RBI and Tvrdy, Aliviah Fullerton, and Meghan Montgomery each had one hit.
Mountain Home 6, Gooding 3
MOUNTAIN HOME — Gooding scored first on a two-run homerun by Alx Roe in the first inning. By the third inning, the Tigers held a 4-3 and added two runs in the fifth for the win. Mountain Home winning pitcher Regan McDaniel gave up five hits and three runs with nine strikeouts in seven innings. Gooding pitcher Maelyn Durham threw six innings allowing eight hits and six runs with four strikeouts in the loss. For the Senators, Roe finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Morgan Durham was 2-for-3. Reece Floyd was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Tigers and Hannah Davison 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Tennis
Twin Falls 9, Jerome 1 Singles:
No. 1—Michael Lloyd, Jerome, def. Noah Pitts, Twin Falls, 3-6 , 7-6 (7), 6-4
No. 2—Noah Cox, Twin Falls, def. Collin Magalogo, Jerome, 6-3 , 6-1 , -
No. 3—Brett McQueen, Twin Falls, def. Blake Poulsen, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0 , -
No. 1—Isabel Jacobs, Twin Falls, def. Natalia Licano, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0 , -
No. 2—Emma Cox, Twin Falls, def. Gabby Lopez, Jerome, 6-3 , 6-3 , -
No. 3—Kaitlyn Lambert, Twin Falls, def. Alli Bakes, Jerome, 4-6 , 6-3 , 6-2
Doubles:
No. 1—Kurtis Christensen—Kyler Western, Twin Falls, def. Colton Anderson, Jerome,—Isaiah Steele, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0 , -
No. 2—N/A—N/A def. Alexander Coates—Carson Broadbent, Twin Falls, 6-0 , 6-1 , -
No. 1—N/A—N/A def. Kenadee Egbert—Shelby Traveller, Twin Falls, 6-0 , 6-0 , -
No. 2—Abby Burch—Hannah Tolley, Twin Falls, def. Bryleigh Merritt—Emme Stuckman, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-0 , -
No. 1—Isabel Manning—Joshua Mix, Twin Falls, def. Leah Houston—Tyler Lamm, Jerome, 6-2 , 6-0 , -