Sports Results

Thursday, May 6
Baseball
Twin Falls 9, Burley 3
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls pitcher Otho Savage got the Great Basin District Tournament win in six and two-thirds innings allowing three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. Bronson Brookins took the loss in two innings giving up six hits and seven runs. Payton Beck worked four innings giving up four hits, two runs with three strikeouts. For the Bruins, Tai Walker 4-for-4 including a double with two RBIs, Tyler Horner 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Savage 2-for-2 with one RBI. Burley was led by Jace Robinson 2-for-3 with a double, Dominic Lemos 2-for-4 with one RBI and Slayder Watterson 2-for-4. Twin Falls (19-6) will host Minico on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the championship game and Burley hosts Jerome on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Jerome 15, Wood River 9
JEROME — Jerome outhit Wood River 20-17 in the Great Basin District Tournament loser out win. Winning Jerome pitcher Tanner Whitaker pitched six innings nine runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks. JW James followed and recorded the last three outs and the save for the Tigers. Wood River pitcher Ethan Shoemaker took the loss in six innings allowing 15 runs on 20 hits with two strikeouts and one walk. For Jerome, Kyle Craig was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a double, Johnny Ramsey 3-for-5 three RBIs and a home run and Whitaker 3-for-4 with one RBI. For the Wolverines, Shoemaker 3-for-5 with a double and triple and two RBIs and Eric Parris 3-for-4 with one RBI. Jerome is at Burley on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Minico 6, Canyon Ridge 1
TWIN FALLS — Minico pitcher Dax Sayer picked up the Great Basin District Tournament win over Canyon Ridge in seven innings finishing with seven strikeouts and allowing one run on seven hits. Ian Hughes was the losing Riverhawks pitcher in six innings allowing five runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. Tazyn Twiss had two hits with a home run and two RBIs for the Spartans and Kaydin Skags was 2-for-3 for the Riverhawks. Minico will play at Twin Falls on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Canyon Ridge will host Burley/Jerome winner on Tuesday.
Canyon Conference District Tournament
Declo 14, Wendell 4
DECLO — The Hornets won the 2 A District Championship with the win over Wendell.
Wilder 14, Glenns Ferry 13
WILDER — The Wildcats out-hit the Pilots 12-5 in the win. Parker Martinez took the loss in four innings surrendering 11 runs on eight hits. Wyatt Castagneto threw two innings giving up three runs on two hits. Nick Hernandez was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Castagneto was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Softball
Twin Falls 6, Minico 4
TWIN FALLS — Winning Twin Falls pitcher Twin Falls Hannah Holcomb threw seven innings and gave up four runs on 11 hits with seven strikeouts in the Great Basin District Tournament win. Minico pitcher Amber Wickel took the loss. She surrendered six runs on nine with six strikeouts. At the plate for the Bruins, Sydney Judd was 3-for-4 with a triple and one RBI and Kindal Holcomb 2-for-3 with one RBI. For the Spartans, Hana Pfeiffer was 3-for-4 with one RBI and Wickel 2-for-4. Minico will host Burley on Saturday at 11 a.m. and Twin Falls will host Jerome on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Burley 10, Canyon Ridge 5
TWIN FALLS — The Bobcats eliminated the Riverhawks from the Great Basin District Tournament in the loser-out game. Kaymbri Beck pitched four innings for Burley with two strikeouts and Talea Choffin finished the game. Tylee Ramsey 4-for-5 and Choffin 3-for-5 led Burley and Baylee Jimenez was 2-for-4. Bailey Sliger went six and a third innings for Canyon Ridge allowing eight runs on 12 hits with seven strikeouts. MacKenzie Wilder threw two-thirds of an inning in relief. At the p-late for the Riverhawks, Aryah Castillo was 3-for-3 with a home run and Elsie Summerfield was 3-for-4. Burley will play at Minico on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Jerome 11, Mountain Home 8
MOUNTAIN HOME — Jerome outhit Mountain Home 10-9 in the Great Basin District Tournament. Winning Jerome pitcher Jada Bos pitched seven innings allowing eight runs on nine hits with five strikeouts. Lilianne Babcock had three hits including a double and a home run and drove in four runs in the win for Jerome and Macy Miller was 2-for-2 with a home run. Losing Mountain Home pitcher Regan McDaniel threw six and a third innings giving up 11 runs on nine hits with five strikeouts. Lexus Amundson threw two-thirds of an inning. Avery Barry led the Riverhawks going 3-for-5 with three RBIs a double and two home run. And Reece Floyd 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Jerome is at Twin Falls on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Mountain Home will host either Minico or Burley on Tuesday.
Glenns Ferry 15, Wilder 1
WILDER — Aubrey Gibbons had four hits and three RBIs for Glenns Ferry in the win over Wilder. Gibbons had a home run, two doubles and a single for the day. Madi Fink was the winning pitcher for the Pilots in five innings allowing one run on one hit with eight strikeouts and one walk. The Pilots outhit the Wildcats 17-1. Kara Orth was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Tennis
Canyon Ridge at Minico
Canyon Ridge 6, Minico 6
Singles:
No. 1—Afton Beard, Canyon Ridge def. Avalyne Mack-Praegitzer, Minico, 7-6 (6), 2-6 , —- ;
No. 2—Nayeli Dominguez, Minico def. Maycee Knowlton, Canyon Ridge 6-4 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3—Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge def. Edie Payton, Minico 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1—Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge def. Dylan Larsen, Minico, 4-6 , 7-6 (2), 6-3 ;
No. 2—Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge def. Cash Cofer, Minico 6-4 , 6-3 , -;
No. 3—Tanner Lewis, Minico def. Tanner Stevens, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1—Frances Roberts—Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge def. Triniti Peralez—Shari Tanner, Minico, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;
No. 2—Elaina Heath—Kaybree Higens, Minico def. Sariah Standlee- Grace Williams, Canyon Ridge, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;
No. 1—Mekhi Mitchell—Mason Wilkins, Minico def. Braden Martin—Jackson Greene, Canyon Ridge 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2—Easton Arthur—Dylan McKenzie, Minico def. Tanner Stevens—Godwin Mobley, Canyon Ridge, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1—Asher Alexander—Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge def. Brightyn Hartley—Joseph Link, Minico 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
No. 2—Micah Whitesides—Jaden Robinson, Minico def. Hunter Barlow- Audrey Pryde, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;
Mountain Home at Burley
Burley 11, Mountain Home 1
Singles:
No. 1—Moritz Von Nitzsch, Burley def. Gareth Brantley, Mountain Home, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2—Dallen Larsen, Burley def. Aaron Bennett Agner, Mountain Home, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3—Ryan Gerratt, Burley def. Leon Fishback, Mountain Home, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1—Sadie Cook, Burley def. Alexis Overfield, Mountain Home, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2—Katri Beck, Burley def. Elita Burnett, Mountain Home 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3—Grace Miller, Burley def. Abigail Pederson, Mountain Home, 2-6 , 6-4 , 7-6 (8);
Doubles:
No. 1—Darius Brantley—Aiden Shepard, Mountain Home def. Paxton Lynch—Alec Alcocer, Burley, 7-5 , 2-6 , 6-3 ;
No. 2—Isaac Farfan,—James Squire, Burley def. Griffin Stiegelmeier,—Michael Agger, Mountain Home 6-4 , 6-2 , -;
No. 1—Clara Gerratt—Sylvia Heiner, Burley def. Grace Reaueme—Stephanie Schwitters, Mountain Home, 6-4 , 3-6 , 7-6 (3);
No. 2—Terin Garrard—Andi Bulkeley, Burley def. N/A—N/A, -, -, -;
No. 1—Adam Kloepfer,—Christina Cook, Burley def. Brian McCurdy,—Ashley Zakrzewski, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2—Wesley Lind,—Anna Linzy, Burley def. N/A—N/A, -, -, -;
Wednesday, May 5
Golf
Results of 2A and 3A golf match at Jackpot Golf Course
Boys:
Team Results Score
1. Kimberly 318
2. Community School 355
3. Buhl 356
4. Lighthouse 358
5. Filer 364
Individuals Score
1. Toby Heider (Kimberly) 74
2. Hank Hopkins (Kimberly) 76
2. Kyle Cohen (Community School) 76
4. Jameson Harper (Kimberly) 77
5. Braden Brown (Gooding) 79
Girls:
Team Results Score
1. Buhl 371
2. Kimberly 382
3. Lighthouse 430
4. Filer 464
Individuals Score
1. Reece Garey (Kimberly) 88
1. Reina Elkin (Buhl) 88
1. Macy Pearson (Buhl) 88
4. Jaelie Garrard (Declo) 92
5. Whitney Ward (Kimberly) 95
5 Madison Smith (Kimberly) 95