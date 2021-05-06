Sports Results

Minico 6, Canyon Ridge 1

TWIN FALLS — Minico pitcher Dax Sayer picked up the Great Basin District Tournament win over Canyon Ridge in seven innings finishing with seven strikeouts and allowing one run on seven hits. Ian Hughes was the losing Riverhawks pitcher in six innings allowing five runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. Tazyn Twiss had two hits with a home run and two RBIs for the Spartans and Kaydin Skags was 2-for-3 for the Riverhawks. Minico will play at Twin Falls on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Canyon Ridge will host Burley/Jerome winner on Tuesday.

Canyon Conference District Tournament

Declo 14, Wendell 4

DECLO — The Hornets won the 2 A District Championship with the win over Wendell.

Wilder 14, Glenns Ferry 13

WILDER — The Wildcats out-hit the Pilots 12-5 in the win. Parker Martinez took the loss in four innings surrendering 11 runs on eight hits. Wyatt Castagneto threw two innings giving up three runs on two hits. Nick Hernandez was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Castagneto was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Softball

Twin Falls 6, Minico 4