Sports Results

Saturday, Feb. 27

Boys Basketball 4A District Tournament

Twin Falls 43, Burley 39: BURLEY – No. 4 Twin Falls will be heading to the 4A Boys State Tournament as the second seed from District 4 after defeating No. 3 Burley in the final game of the tournament. The Bruins will play Preston at 12 p.m. on Thursday at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian.

The Bruins were up by eight, 30-22 at halftime over the Bobcats and held a 39-28 lead after three quarters. Burley made a strong run in the final quarter and closed to 40-38 with 1:56 remaining in the game. The Bobcats scored 11 points in the quarter and the Bruins only had four.

Senior Nic Swensen was the leading scorer for the Bruins with 15 points and sophomore Zach Ball and senior Iradukunda Emery each tossed in 10. Junior Stockton Page scored 15 points and had two steals and junior Adam Kloepfer finished with 10 points and five rebounds for Burley.

The Bobcats finished the season at 8-13.

Boys Basketball IHSAA

Play-In Games 3A State Play-in