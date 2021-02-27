Sports Results

Saturday, Feb. 27
Boys Basketball 4A District Tournament
Twin Falls 43, Burley 39: BURLEY – No. 4 Twin Falls will be heading to the 4A Boys State Tournament as the second seed from District 4 after defeating No. 3 Burley in the final game of the tournament. The Bruins will play Preston at 12 p.m. on Thursday at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian.
The Bruins were up by eight, 30-22 at halftime over the Bobcats and held a 39-28 lead after three quarters. Burley made a strong run in the final quarter and closed to 40-38 with 1:56 remaining in the game. The Bobcats scored 11 points in the quarter and the Bruins only had four.
Senior Nic Swensen was the leading scorer for the Bruins with 15 points and sophomore Zach Ball and senior Iradukunda Emery each tossed in 10. Junior Stockton Page scored 15 points and had two steals and junior Adam Kloepfer finished with 10 points and five rebounds for Burley.
The Bobcats finished the season at 8-13.
Boys Basketball IHSAA
Play-In Games 3A State Play-in
Snake River 61, Filer 46: POCATELLO – Snake River took a 10-point lead over Filer, 41-31 into the fourth quarter in the 3A state play-in game. The Panthers were ahead 59-46 with a minute remaining and finished out-scoring the Wildcats 20-15 in the final quarter. Junior Joel Perez finished with 12 points for Filer and junior Tegun Tews added nine. Senior Mitch Lindsay and Noah Watt each had 15 for Snake River and senior Chandler Coombs had 14.
Filer finishes the season at 10-15.
1ADI State Play-in
Liberty Charter 38, Murtaugh 31: JEROME – The Red Devils held a 22-16 halftime lead over the Patriots in the 1ADI state play-in game and after three still had the advantage, 25-20. Liberty Charter picked up their game in the fourth quarter gaining the momentum and took their first lead 28-27 at the 5:41 mark and out-scored the Red Devils 18-6 in the final period for the win.
Senior Hunter Andersen led Murtaugh with 13 points, senior Chris Grunig added seven and freshman JR Benites had six. Senior Connor Gardner led Liberty Charter with 22 points and junior Dallin Criddle had seven.
Murtaugh ends the season at 11-15.
1ADII State Play-in
Richfield 72, Council 58: JEROME – It was raining 3-pointers in the 1ADII state play-in game between the Richfield Tigers and Council Lumberjacks as the two teams combined for 20 tries, 13 by Council and seven by Richfield.
The Tigers ended with the 14-point win and will play Timberlake at the 1ADII Boys State Tournament on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at Caldwell High School. Richfield led at the half 39-29 and out-scored Council 33-29 in the second half. With a minute remaining, the Tigers led 70-58 in the well-played game by both teams.
The two teams combined for 130 points with nine players scoring. Sophomore Carsn Perkes sparked Richfield with a double-double, 26 points and 15 rebounds, sophomore Luke Dalton tossed in 22 and sophomore Clay Kent added 11. Sophomore Hudsun Lucero pulled down 14 boards to go with eight points. Thatcher McLinn led all players with 30 points with all points coming on 10 3-pointers, Wyatt Vining added 12 and Porter McLinn had 10 for Council.
“Hudson did a phenomenal job on the boards,” said Richfield coach Chris Taber. “It’s been 12 years since a Richfield boys team has gone to state. It just takes time to build up the program.”
State Wrestling Championships Class 3A
98-pounds: Kolter Burton (American Falls) 51-4, Fr. over Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) 43-7, Fr. (Fall 5:42)
106-pounds: Grayson Williams (American Falls) 47-6, So. over Remy Baler (Teton) 36-7, So. (Dec 2-0)
113-pounds: Bowen Brunson (Buhl) 44-6, Fr. over Ezra Clemens (Fruitland) 49-5, So. (Dec 11-6)
120-pounds: Kade Orr (Buhl) 47-0, Sr. over Tyler Feeley (Payette) 27-7, Fr. (MD 12-4)
126-pounds: Riley Brunson (Buhl) 49-5, Fr. over Brock Young (Marsh Valley) 48-7, Jr. (MD 10-2)
132-pounds: Hudson Rogers (Gooding) 58-3, Fr. over Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 43-3, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
138-pounds: Kayd Craig (Gooding) 34-0, So. over Jayce Bower (Buhl) 41-7, So. (Inj. 0:00)
145-pounds: Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 52-4, Jr. over Isac Avalos (American Falls) 56-10, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
152-pounds: Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) 51-0, So. over Joseph Egusquiza (Homedale) 25-6, Sr. (Fall 1:34)
160-pounds: Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 29-5, Sr. over Skyler Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 7-6)
170-pounds: Eli Richards (Bonners Ferry) 31-6, Jr. over River Eddins (South Fremont) 45-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
182-pounds: Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) 43-5, Sr. over Kash Purser (South Fremont) 19-11, Jr. (Fall 2:00)
195-pounds: MaHonri Rushton (McCall-Donnelly) 41-0, Sr. over Logan Anderson (Gooding) 53-8, Sr. (Fall 4:59)
220-pounds: Elijah Carter (Weiser) 25-6, Sr. over Andrew Sandelin-Macintosh (Bonners Ferry) 24-8, Jr. (Fall 4:56)
285-pounds: Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 35-5, Sr. over Jesse Lockett (Weiser) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 10-5)
Class 2A
98-pounds: Jake Castagneto (Glenns Ferry) 43-3, Fr. over Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs) 33-9, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
106-pounds: Hans Newby (Grace) 41-0, So. over Jared Rindlisbaker (North Gem) 30-8, Jr. (MD 10-0)
113-pounds: Caleb Shaw (New Plymouth) 37-7, So. over Connor Parkinson (Ririe) 51-8, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
120-pounds: Dylan Sotin (St. Maries) 38-1, Sr. over Ben Wray (Malad) 28-9, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
126-pounds: Kyle Rice (New Plymouth) 37-0, Jr. over Bray Skinner (Grace) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
132-pounds: Clayton Lunt (Grace) 50-6, Sr. over Tegan Whitaker (Raft River) 34-11, Jr. (Fall 4:48)
138-pounds: Rhet Jorgensen (Grace) 43-9, Sr. over AV Marino (Declo) 35-18, Jr. (Fall 3:13)
145-pounds: Joel Campbell (New Plymouth) 50-0, Jr. over Austin Nalder (Malad) 47-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
152-pounds: Trent Myers (New Plymouth) 36-3, Jr. over Teegan Dunn (Wendell) 25-4, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
160-pounds: Gabe Prather (Potlatch) 30-1, Sr. over Wyatt Castagneto (Glenns Ferry) 48-12, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
170-pounds: Derek Matthews (Declo) 46-0, Jr. over Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) 41-4, Sr. (MD 16-2)
182-pounds: Isai Arriaga (Marsing) 28-3, Sr. over William Maddox (Malad) 33-3, Jr. (Dec 8-7)
195-pounds: Remington Winmill (Wendell) 33-0, Sr. over Colter Bennett (Salmon) 48-6, Jr. (Fall 2:39)
220-pounds: Gabe Sommers (Ririe) 50-1, Sr. over Isaac Finley (Wendell) 31-6, Fr. (Fall 1:23)