Sports Results

Boys Soccer
Canyon Ridge 10, Minico 1 : RUPERT – The Riverhawks scored big against the Great Basin Conference host Spartans on Senior Night. Canyon Ridge 12-1 overall and 9-1 in conference was led by junior Nischal Magar with four goals, junior Denis Malanda two goals, senior Alimasi Jamari with two goals and three assists, senior Michael De La Torre one goal and two assists and junior Vincent Milindi one goal. Senior Freddy Zavala had two assists and senior Ajad Magar one assist. Winning goalie, Riverhawk’s junior Eli Cook has started every game for Canyon Ridge and has only given up 10 goals for the season in 13 games. Senior David Aguirre tallied the Minico goal.
Twin Falls 2, Burley 0: BURLEY— The Goal scorers for Twin Falls were junior Will Botch and junior Aldon Martin, both goals assisted by sophomore Will Preucil.
Girls Soccer
Canyon Ridge 10, Minico 0: TWIN FALLS – The host Riverhawks won the Great Basin Conference match over the Spartans with six different players putting the ball in the net. Senior Kimberly Castillo, sophomores Archana Tamang and Lily Teske were the leading scorers for Canyon Ridge with two goals each. Senior Vanesa Serratos, Charlotte Chesley, junior Angela Antonio and sophomore Aspen Harmer each added single goals.
Twin Falls 9, Burley 0:
TWIN FALLS—The host Bruins ended the regular Great Basin 7 Conference season with a shutout win over the Bobcats. Senior Elisabeth Plouy had a hat trick in the win followed by junior Chowder Bailey with two goals, freshman Sydney Jund with two goals, freshman Ava Schroeder and freshman Tiffany Humphries with one goal. Sophomore Zoey Thompson and Plouy each had two assists. Goalies freshman Sydney Jund and junior Reagan Rex split the shutout. Due to earning the No. 1 seed the Bruins will have a bye Thursday for the first round of the district tournament but will be back on the pitch Saturday.
Volleyball
Filer 3, Gooding 1: FILER – The Wildcats won the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match over the Senators, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21. Filer senior Ella Fischer had a double –double with 26 kills and 17 digs. Junior Alexis Monson also finished with a double-double of 14 kills and 21 assists. Sophomore Gracie Brooks was in double figures with 20 assists, senior Taylor Zamora had 13 digs and freshman Allie Bishop led in blocks with eight. For the Senators, four players finished with double-doubles. Senior Ellie Stockham had 12 kills and 13 digs, junior Alx Roe totaled 11 kills, 17 digs, and two blocks, senior Grace Lethlean collected10 kills and 12 digs, and junior Reece Fleming had two kills, 28 assists and 24 digs. Gooding hosts Buhl on Tuesday and Filer hosts Kimberly on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Twin Falls 3, Burley 1: TWIN FALLS – The Bruins gave the Bobcats their first loss of the season in the Great Basin 7 Conference battle, 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23. Twin Falls junior Brenley Hansen finished with 13 kills and four stuff blocks, senior Brinley Iverson recorded a double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs and Piper Newton lead the offense with 46 assists. Burley hosts Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls hosts Mountain Home on Thursday.
Kimberly 3, Buhl 0 : KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs picked up the three-set Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15. Kimberly senior Alivia Schvaneveldt had 26 service points and sophomore Kelsey Stanger had seven block stuffs. Junior Sydney Kelsey led the offense with 15 kills and senior Carlee Hardy had 31 assists. Buhl hosts Mountain Home on Wednesday and Kimberly hosts Declo on Tuesday.
Declo 3, Valley 2 : HAZELTON – The Hornets won the five-set match 19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 15-11 over the Vikings in the Canyon Conference match. Valley finished with 34 kills as a team with 12 aces and 17 blocks. Declo hosts Wendell and Valley hosts Buhl on Thursday.
Richfield 3, Dietrich 2: RICHFIELD – Richfield scored the five-set Sawtooth Conference home win over the Blue Devils, 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 27-25, 15-9. Dietrich senior Ashlyn Wells had 11 kills and 15 digs and sophomore Hailey Astle pulled up 24 digs. Richfield hosts Rockland on Wednesday and Dietrich is at Camas County on Thursday.
Oakley 3, Murtaugh 0: MURTAUGH – The Hornets defeated the host Red Devils, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22 in the Snake River Conference match. Senior Leah Mitton had seven kills for Oakley, senior Brooke Power had four blocks and sophomore Lacee Power finished with 17 assists. Oakley hosts Raft River and Murtaugh is at Glenns Ferry on Thursday.
Castleford 3, Hansen 0 : HANSEN – The Wolves picked up a road Sawtooth Conference win with the three set, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 victory over the Huskies. Hansen sophomore Ryleigh Ferguson had nine kills and eight digs and sophomore Gracie Torrero had seven assists. Hansen is at Twin Falls Christian Academy on Friday. Castleford hosts Richfield on Tuesday.
Shoshone 3, Raft River 1: MALTA – The Indians won on the road in the Snake River Conference match beating the Trojans, 25-17, 25-8, 15-25, 25-13. Shoshone junior Suzy Juarez had seven kills and sophomore Karlie Chapman dished out 15 assists. Shoshone is at Lighthouse Christian and Raft River is at Oakley on Thursday.
American Falls 3, Wendell 0 : AMERICAN FALLS – The Beavers collected the three set win over the Trojans, 25-8, 25-11, 25-18. No details were available. Wendell is at Declo on Thursday.
