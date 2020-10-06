Sports Results

TWIN FALLS—The host Bruins ended the regular Great Basin 7 Conference season with a shutout win over the Bobcats. Senior Elisabeth Plouy had a hat trick in the win followed by junior Chowder Bailey with two goals, freshman Sydney Jund with two goals, freshman Ava Schroeder and freshman Tiffany Humphries with one goal. Sophomore Zoey Thompson and Plouy each had two assists. Goalies freshman Sydney Jund and junior Reagan Rex split the shutout. Due to earning the No. 1 seed the Bruins will have a bye Thursday for the first round of the district tournament but will be back on the pitch Saturday.