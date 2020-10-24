Sports Results

POST FALLS – With the weather conditions not being ideal for soccer and a win needed to play for the 3A State Championship, the first and only goal of the game, the “golden goal” in the first minute of the overtime by Cutthroats senior Willie DeWolfe off an assist by sophomore Nils Galloway, couldn’t have come at a better time. With Sun Valley Community School as the reining state champions, the title game will be a rematch of the 2019 3A State Championship between Sun Valley Community School and Weiser which was won by SVCS 6-0.

POST FALLS – Why not win back-to-back-back championships? The Lakers, Celtics and Bulls have done it, why not the Cutthroats? Sun Valley Community School came into the 3A State Soccer Tournament in the shortened season having only played eight games but somehow were able to put it all together at just the right time for the title. And isn’t it fitting that a senior, Willie DeWolfe scored both goals? It was the same Willie DeWolfe that scored one of the goals in the first state win against American Falls on Thursday and also Willie DeWolfe that had the overtime goal in the postponed game from yesterday against CDA Charter in the semi-final game Saturday morning that put the Cutthroats in the Championship Game. Thinking maybe a team from the north country doesn’t let a little snow on the pitch bother them.