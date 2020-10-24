Sports Results

Saturday, Oct. 24
Boys Soccer
4A Boys State Soccer Tournament @Bonneville HS
Canyon Ridge 2, Jerome 1
IDAHO FALLS – There was no snow in Idaho Falls like in Post Falls where the 3A state tournament was being played but the Riverhawks and Tigers teams did have to compete in 35 mph winds. Canyon Ridge won the battle of the two teams from the Great Basin 7 Conference finishing in third place.
“We had a couple of other chances to score.,” said Canyon Ridge coach Corey Farnsworth. “We felt like we controlled most of the possessions and played good defensively.”
The Riverhawks led 1-0 at the half with the only goal coming on an own goal. Jerome scored a goal by junior Angel Cortez a couple of minutes after the second half kickoff followed shortly by a Canyon Ridge goal by junior Denis Malanda off an assist by senior Alimasi Jamari.
“We had some chances and a lot of things could have gone different that could have changed the outcome” said Jerome coach Jake Wood.
3A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls
Sun Valley Community School 1, CDA Charter 0
POST FALLS – With the weather conditions not being ideal for soccer and a win needed to play for the 3A State Championship, the first and only goal of the game, the “golden goal” in the first minute of the overtime by Cutthroats senior Willie DeWolfe off an assist by sophomore Nils Galloway, couldn’t have come at a better time. With Sun Valley Community School as the reining state champions, the title game will be a rematch of the 2019 3A State Championship between Sun Valley Community School and Weiser which was won by SVCS 6-0.
Sun Valley Community School 2 Weiser 0
POST FALLS – Why not win back-to-back-back championships? The Lakers, Celtics and Bulls have done it, why not the Cutthroats? Sun Valley Community School came into the 3A State Soccer Tournament in the shortened season having only played eight games but somehow were able to put it all together at just the right time for the title. And isn’t it fitting that a senior, Willie DeWolfe scored both goals? It was the same Willie DeWolfe that scored one of the goals in the first state win against American Falls on Thursday and also Willie DeWolfe that had the overtime goal in the postponed game from yesterday against CDA Charter in the semi-final game Saturday morning that put the Cutthroats in the Championship Game. Thinking maybe a team from the north country doesn’t let a little snow on the pitch bother them.
CDA Charter 2, Gooding 0
POST FALLS – After winning the title in 2012 and 2013, Gooding hasn't sent a boys team to state since until now. So being able to finish in the top three was the goal the team was working to accomplish today against CDA Charter but in the end, the Panthers won the battle for third place over the Senators who would have to settle for fourth place instead. With their head coach, Scott Zarate feeling ill and not at the game, the coaching fell on the shoulders of their assistant coach.
“The boys were missing their coach. The boys stuck with their game plan and making their calls but it just didn’t seem to work,” said Millie Zarate, Scott Zarate's sister. “We were able to take some shots so we had the opportunities.”
Girl Soccer
3A Girls State Soccer Tournament @Fields at Real Life, Post Falls
Sun Valley Community School 1, Teton 0
POST FALLS – The Cutthroats scored the first and only goal in the Consolation Game with three minutes remaining by senior Christine Estep for the win over the Indians.
“It couldn’t have been colder,” said Sun Valley Community School coach Kelly Feldman. “It was literally just hard to move. We actually dominated the game with it being played mostly in their half of the field. We just kind of felt like we were waiting for them to get lucky and score.”
Volleyball
1ADII Volleyball
Tri-Valley 3, Carey 0
BOISE – Carey lost the 1ADII State Play-in Game to Tri-Valley, 25-14, 25-14, 25-11.
1ADI Volleyball
Oakley 3, Greenleaf Academy 0
MOUNTAIN HOME – The Hornets dropped the Grizzlies in three sets, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 in the Play-in Game earning a spot at the1ADI State Volleyball Tournament at Jerome High School, Oct. 30-31. Oakley will play Wallace at 1 p.m. on Friday. Sophomore Kylan Jones led the Hornets with six kills and senior Leah Mitton added five. Sophomore Lacee Power had four serving aces.
3A Volleyball
Kimberly 3, South Fremont 1
POCATELLO – Kimberly won the State Play-in Game in four sets, 25-16, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18 over South Fremont and will play Kellogg on Friday at 1 p.m. at the 3A State Volleyball Tournament at Twin Falls High School, Oct. 30-31. Senior Emma Jensen led the Bulldogs with 16 kills followed by senior Katy Satterfield with eight. Senior Carlee Hardy finished with 23 assists and junior Demi Vega had 14. Senior Alivia Schvaneveldt led the defense with 37 digs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!