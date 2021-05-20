Sports Results

Thursday, May 20
Baseball
4A State Baseball Tournament, Skip Walker Field, College of Southern Idaho, Twin Falls
Canyon Ridge 7, Ridgevue 5
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks held the 2-0 lead over the Warhawks after the top of the sixth inning in the 4A State Baseball Tournament at Skip Walker Field on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho. Ridgevue tied the score in the home half of the inning forcing the extra inning game. After Canyon River scored five runs in the top of the eighth, the Ridgevue effort came up just short with three runs in the opening loss. Ian Hughes started for Canyon River and pitched five and one-third innings giving up two hits and four runs with seven strikeouts and six walks. Cole Rosas got the victory allowing four hits and three runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two. Kaydin Skaggs was 2-for-3 for the Riverhawks and Colten Funke was 1-for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Caden Steinmann started the game for Ridgevue and lasted three innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two and Easton Amundson took the loss in two and a third innings, allowing three hits and six runs while striking out two and walking one. Jake Nelson and Amundson each had two hits. Canyon Ridge will face Columbia on Friday at 4 p.m. and Ridgevue plays Pocatello at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Twin Falls 8, Bonneville 7
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls will play Bishop Kelly at 7 p.m. on Friday
3A State Tournament, TVCC Fruitland High School
Kimberly 7, Homedale 5
FRUITLAND — The Bulldogs took an early lead scoring two runs in the second inning without a hit in the 3A State Tournament at Fruitland High School. Kimberly added three more runs in the third inning combining three singles and a two-out run scoring double by Race Widmier and scored a single run in the fourth. The Trojans plated their first three runs in the bottom of the fourth on four walks and two singles with two outs and added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Bulldogs held the 6-5 lead into the seventh inning where Hayden Anthony hits a two-out double for the Bulldogs and scores on the second double of the game by Widmier. Kimberly pitcher Brennan Chappel throws six and a third innings giving up six hits and five runs with eight strikeouts and six walks. Zak Abbott in relief in the seventh inning. Jackson Cummins led Kimberly going 2-for-4 with one RBI, Hayden Anthony 2-for -2 and Race Widmier 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Kimberly will play Weiser at 7 p.m. and Homedale faces Marsh Valley at 1 p.m. on Friday.
2A State Tournament, Halliwill Park, Pocatello
Declo 4, Firth 0
POCATELLO — The Hornets scored two runs in the first inning against the Cougars and they were the only runs Declo would need in the 2A State Baseball Tournament at Halliwill Park win over Firth. Koby Zaharias earned the win giving up five hits and no runs over seven innings while striking out three. Tregan Zollinger had two hits for the Hornets including a triple. Burton Park took the loss for Firth in five innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out five. Gabe Nelson went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Cougars. Declo will play Nampa Christian at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Firth will play Bear Lake at 10 a.m. on Friday.