Sports Results

Thursday, May 20

Baseball

TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks held the 2-0 lead over the Warhawks after the top of the sixth inning in the 4A State Baseball Tournament at Skip Walker Field on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho. Ridgevue tied the score in the home half of the inning forcing the extra inning game. After Canyon River scored five runs in the top of the eighth, the Ridgevue effort came up just short with three runs in the opening loss. Ian Hughes started for Canyon River and pitched five and one-third innings giving up two hits and four runs with seven strikeouts and six walks. Cole Rosas got the victory allowing four hits and three runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two. Kaydin Skaggs was 2-for-3 for the Riverhawks and Colten Funke was 1-for 2 with a double and two RBIs. Caden Steinmann started the game for Ridgevue and lasted three innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two and Easton Amundson took the loss in two and a third innings, allowing three hits and six runs while striking out two and walking one. Jake Nelson and Amundson each had two hits. Canyon Ridge will face Columbia on Friday at 4 p.m. and Ridgevue plays Pocatello at 10 a.m. on Friday.