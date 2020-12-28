Sports Results

Monday, Dec. 28

Boys Basketball

Doug Andrus Holiday Tournament at Idaho Falls. Skyline, Rigby, Hillcrest High Schools

Green Canyon, Utah, 60, Mountain Home, 39

IDAHO FALLS — The Tigers trailed the Wolves 32-12 at the half and 45-19 after three quarters in the loss to Green Canyon from Logan, Utah, at Skyline High School. Junior Brandon Bethel led Mountain Home with 11 points. Mountain Home will play Rigby at Rigby High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Skyline 44, Burley 37

IDAHO FALLS — Burley outscored Skyline 25-24 in the second half after trailing the hometown Grizzlies 20-12 at the half. Junior Adam Kloepfer finished with a double-double, 19 points and 10 rebounds and senior Jarrett Orthman added seven points in the loss. Burley plays Idaho Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Idaho Falls High School.

Girls Basketball

Thunder Ridge Tournament at Idaho Falls

Burley 41, Thunder Ridge 24

IDAHO FALLS — Burley sophomore Amari Whiting finished with 18 points and senior Kelsi Pope followed with 15 in the Bobcats win over the Titans. The Bobcats play Skyline at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

