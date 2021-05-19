Sports Results

May 17- May 18
3A State Golf Championship
RATHDRUM — The Buhl girls golf team placed third and the boys finished fourth at the 3A State Golf Championships at Twin Lakes Village Golf Club.
Team members of the Indians girls team: Reina Elkin, Tenless Scott, Macy Pearson, Aspen Eckert, and Annie Tverdy. Individually, Elkin placed fourth and Scott sixth.
Team members of the Indians boys team: Kyler Kelly, Ryne Kelly, Joe Armitage, Josh Loveless, Caden Ray. Individually, Kyler Kelly placed 13th.
