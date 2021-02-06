Sports Results

Saturday, Feb. 6
Boys Basketball
Twin Falls 62, Wood River 48
TWIN FALLS – The Wolverines hung with the Bruins in the first half, trailing only by 10, 30-20 going into the half in the Great Basin 7 Conference game won by Twin Falls. Twin Falls was ahead 53-27 after three quarters. The Bruins defense and bench support were both very strong in the win. Junior Andy Geilman came in off the bench and was the leading scorer for Twin Falls with 13 points including three 3-pointers followed by senior Mason Swafford with 12. Senior Isaac Esparza led Wood River with 11 points and sophomore Korbin Heitzman had 10. Wood River is at Mountain Home on Monday and Twin Falls is at Jerome on Wednesday.
Carey 78, Salmon River 59
CASTLEFORD – Senior Hunter Smith led Carey with 27 points and senior Dallin Parke followed with 25 in the Panthers road win over the Savages. Jimmy Tucker was the top scorer in the game with 41 points for Salmon River and Justin Whitten added 12. Carey hosts Butte County on Monday.
Valley 86, Dietrich 79
HAZELTON – There were plenty of points scored in the NBA high scoring style game played by both the Blue Devils and the winning host Vikings. Dietrich led 25-21 after the first quarter and Valley was up 43-42 at the half. Valley coach Brian Hardy told his team the fans had already gotten their money’s worth but the second half might have been better. Valley took the 68-57 lead into the fourth quarter and Dietrich out-scored Valley 22-18 in the final period. For Valley, finishing with 15 3-pointers as a team in the game, junior Omar Campos scored a team-high 29 points including four 3-pointers, senior Rawlin Godfrey had 18 points with five 3-pointers, junior Jesus Hernandez had 14 points and four 3-pointers and senior Garrett Christensen had 10 points with two 3-pointers. Dietrich senior Brady Power led both teams in the scoring column with 37 points, junior Jett Shaw followed with 14 points and sophomore Cody Power had 11. Dietrich hosts Gooding on Tuesday and Valley is at Declo on Wednesday
“Fun afternoon of basketball for the fans. Both teams executed well. I know Wayne (Dill, Dietrich coach) wishes they had come out on top but both teams really played hard and shot well,” said Hardy.
Burley 40, Minico 30
BURLEY – In the Battle of the River, the host Bobcats held the lead by seven points after the first quarter at 14-7 and at the half, 26-19 over the Spartans in the Great Basin 7 Conference game. Burley extended the lead to nine points 32-23 after the third quarter. Burley held its largest lead of the game at 11 with six minutes remaining in the fourth period. The Bobcats struggled at the free throw line in the last few minutes but held on for the 10-point win. Senior Conner Judd scored 12 points in the Burley victory. Junior Adam Kloepfer finished with 11 points and four blocks. Kloepfer picked up his fourth foul with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter but returned to game and finished on the floor. Senior Coltin Manning and senior Kent Merrill each had six points for Minico. Burley hosts Century on Tuesday and Minico is at Rigby on Friday, Feb. 12.
Filer 56, Parma 45
FILER – Filer junior Drake Speirs had 14 points and senior Kelson Gillett added 11 in the Wildcats home win over the Panthers. Jose Angel Parma led all players with 18 points for Parma. Filer is at Kimberly on Tuesday.
Malad 69, Declo 57
DECLO – Declo was led by senior Sam Nebeker with 20 points and junior Kaden Ramsey had 18 in the home loss to the Dragons. Tom Simpson led all players with 28 points for Malad and T. Ward added 16. Declo hosts Valley on Wednesday.
Sugar-Salem 45, Kimberly 31
SUGAR CITY – The Bulldogs got 18 points from freshman Gatlin Bair in the road loss to the Diggers. Kimberly hosts Filer on Tuesday.
Oakley 60, Glenns Ferry 24
GLENNS FERRY – Oakley junior Payton Beck scored a game-high 18 points followed by senior Corbin Bedke with 17 in the Snake River win over Glenns Ferry. Senior Ty Crane and sophomore Emmett Martin each finished with six points for the Pilots. Oakley is at Lighthouse Christian and Glenns Ferry is at Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
1ADII Girls District Tournament – Shoshone
Carey 55, Dietrich 41
SHOSHONE – Carey senior Kylie Wood sparked the Panthers with 35 points and sophomore Jane Parke added 12 in the semifinal game of the 1ADII district tournament won by No. 1 Carey over No. 4 Dietrich. Sophomore Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 16 points and sophomore Abby Hendricks had 12. Carey will play Richfield on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the championship game. Dietrich will play Hansen on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in a loser-out game.
Richfield 29, Camas County 26
SHOSHONE – The win by No. 3 Richfield over No. 2 Camas County earned the Tigers a spot in the 1ADII district tournament championship game against No. 1 Carey on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Junior Victoria Truman led the Tigers with 14 points and junior Alyssa Whittle had eight points to lead the Mushers. Camas County will play Castleford on Monday at 6 p.m. in loser-out game.
“We played really good help defense,” said Richfield coach Buck Hendren.
Wrestling