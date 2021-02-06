Sports Results

BURLEY – In the Battle of the River, the host Bobcats held the lead by seven points after the first quarter at 14-7 and at the half, 26-19 over the Spartans in the Great Basin 7 Conference game. Burley extended the lead to nine points 32-23 after the third quarter. Burley held its largest lead of the game at 11 with six minutes remaining in the fourth period. The Bobcats struggled at the free throw line in the last few minutes but held on for the 10-point win. Senior Conner Judd scored 12 points in the Burley victory. Junior Adam Kloepfer finished with 11 points and four blocks. Kloepfer picked up his fourth foul with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter but returned to game and finished on the floor. Senior Coltin Manning and senior Kent Merrill each had six points for Minico. Burley hosts Century on Tuesday and Minico is at Rigby on Friday, Feb. 12.