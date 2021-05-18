Sports Results

Tuesday, May 18

Golf

POST FALLS — The Twin Falls Bruins are headed home after a successful 4A State Golf Championship at The Links Golf Club. The boys team brought home another state championship and the girls lost a close playoff to Bishop Kelly and finished third.

RATHDRUM — The Kimberly boys and girls golf team’s placed second at the 3A State Golf Championships at Twin Lakes Village Golf Club. Individually, Hank Hopkins placed 10th, Jameson Harper ninth, and Toby Heider finished seventh for the boys team. For the girls, Reece Garey is the 2021 3A State Champion and Ellie Stastny placed eighth. The Kimberly girls were also the Academic State Champions. Team members of the Kimberly boys team: Hank Hopkins, Jameson Harper, Toby Heider, Aiden Murphy and Joe Hopkins. Team members of the Kimberly girls team: Reece Garey, Ellie Stastny, Whitney Ward, Ellie Stastny and Madison Smith.