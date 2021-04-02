Sports Results

Thursday, April 1
Baseball
Jerome 3, Canyon Ridge 1
TWIN FALLS – The Tigers held a 1-0 lead until the Riverhawks scored a run in the fifth inning on an RBI double by Kolten Price, the first Canyon Ridge hit of the game. In the sixth inning after Westly Prestwich was hit by a pitch, Tanner Whitaker drove him in with a double breaking the 1-1 tie and Jerome added a second run in the inning to go ahead 3-1 for the victory.
Whitaker took the win and threw the seven innings giving up three hits and one run with three strikeouts. He was also good at the plate going 1-for-2 including a double with an RBI, Colton Elison 2-for-4 with an RBI and Logan Worthington 2-for-4.
Canyon Ridge losing pitcher Steven Garrett-Lagrone tossed five innings allowing four hits, one run with eight strikeouts and four walks. Cole Rosas in relief (two innings, two hits, two runs, three strikeouts). Kolton Price was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Canyon Ridge.
Softball
Jerome 7, Canyon Ridge 2 Game 1
Canyon Ridge 4, Jerome 1 Game 2
JEROME – The Tigers took a 7-0 lead after four innings and the Riverhawks putup two runs in the sixth in the Jerome win over Canyon Ridge in game one. Jerome pitcher Jada Bos took the complete game win allowing four hits, two runs with five strikeouts and one walk.
At bat, Macy Miller, 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Danielle Leal 2-for-4 and Courtney Dixon 2-for-3 for Jerome. Canyon Ridge pitcher Bailey Sliger went three innings giving up five hits and five runs with one strikeout and two walks. MacKenzie Wilder (two innings, three hits, two runs, one strikeout) and Tylee Heider (one inning, one walk) followed in relief. Syndey Snyder was 2-for-3 for the Riverhawks.
In game two, Bos was on the mound again for the Tigers as was Sliger for Canyon Ridge. Sliger got the win and only allowed two hits and one run with ten strikeouts and two walks. Bos took the loss in seven innings surrendering 10 hits, four runs with three strikeouts and one walk Shannon Palmer led the Riverhawks at the plate, 2-for-4 and Sligar, Aryah Castillo and Madison Austin each had RBIs. Both Leal and Lilianne Babcock were 1-for-2 and each had a double for Jerome.
Glenns Ferry 12, Notus 4
GLENNS FERRY – The host Pilots outhit the Pirates 14-5 in the win. With the score tied 2-2 into the bottom of the third inning, Glenns Ferry took the lead scoring three runs in the inning followed by four in the fourth and three in the fifth. Notus added two runs in the fifth.
Madi Fink took the win for the Pilots in seven innings giving up four runs on five hits with 14 strikeouts and four walks. Kambell King 3-for-4, Fink 3-for-4 including a double RBI, Aubrey Gibbons two homeruns with three RBIs, Leabeth Hance 2-for-4 two RBIs and Kearra Orth 3-for-4 two RBIs. Karlee Jo Sterling had a double and an RBI.
Tennis
Overall Score:
Boys Twin Falls 6, Mountain Home 0
Girls Twin Falls 6, Mountain Home 0
Boys Singles
1. Kyler Western, Twin Falls def. Darius Brantley, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-1
2. Kurtis Christensen, Twin Falls, def. Korbin Peterson, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-0
3. Stephen Condor, Twin Falls, def. Gareth Btantley, Mountain Home, 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
1. Noah Cox/Noah Pitts, Twin Falls, def. Paul Sharp/Kent Clark, Mountain Home, 6-1, 6-1
2. Evan Hymas/Raleigh Brittain, Twin Falls, def. R. Archuleta/Michael Agger, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-0
Girls Singles
1. Isabel Jacobs, Twin Falls, def. Alexis Overfield, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-0
2. Emma Cox, Twin Falls, def. Elita Burnett, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-1
3. Mazie Walter, Twin Falls, def. Abigail Pederson, Mountain Home, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1. Kenadee Egbert/Shelby Traveller, Twin Falls, def. G. Reaueme/S. Schwitters, Mountain Home, 6-3, 6-2
2. Addison Fulmer/Kaitlyn Lambert,Twin Falls, def. Omaya Simler/Lyndz Higgins, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-2
Mixed
1. Isabel Manning/Josh Mix, Twin Falls, def. A. Bennett Agner/B. Orosz, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-0
2. Libby Traveller/Jared Mix, Twin Falls, def. A. Zakrzewski/B. McCurdy, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-0
