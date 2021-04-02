Sports Results

At bat, Macy Miller, 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Danielle Leal 2-for-4 and Courtney Dixon 2-for-3 for Jerome. Canyon Ridge pitcher Bailey Sliger went three innings giving up five hits and five runs with one strikeout and two walks. MacKenzie Wilder (two innings, three hits, two runs, one strikeout) and Tylee Heider (one inning, one walk) followed in relief. Syndey Snyder was 2-for-3 for the Riverhawks.

In game two, Bos was on the mound again for the Tigers as was Sliger for Canyon Ridge. Sliger got the win and only allowed two hits and one run with ten strikeouts and two walks. Bos took the loss in seven innings surrendering 10 hits, four runs with three strikeouts and one walk Shannon Palmer led the Riverhawks at the plate, 2-for-4 and Sligar, Aryah Castillo and Madison Austin each had RBIs. Both Leal and Lilianne Babcock were 1-for-2 and each had a double for Jerome.

Glenns Ferry 12, Notus 4

GLENNS FERRY – The host Pilots outhit the Pirates 14-5 in the win. With the score tied 2-2 into the bottom of the third inning, Glenns Ferry took the lead scoring three runs in the inning followed by four in the fourth and three in the fifth. Notus added two runs in the fifth.