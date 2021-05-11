Sports Results

Tuesday, May 11
Baseball
GBG District Tournament
Twin Falls 5, Minico 3 Twin Falls District Champions (Minico hosts Canyon Ridge on Thursday, 5 p.m.)
Canyon Ridge 4, Burley 3 (Canyon Ridge is at Minico on Thursday, 5 p.m.)
SCIC District Tournament
Filer 6, Buhl 1 (Filer to state play-in game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pocatello)
Softball
GBG District Tournament
Twin Falls 11, Jerome 1 Twin Falls District Champions (Jerome hosts Minico on Thursday at 4 p.m.)
Minico 16, Mountain Home 8 (Minico is at Jerome on Thursday at 4 p.m.)
SCIC District Tournament
Filer 16, Buhl 7
GOODING — Buhl jumped out to the 6-0 lead after two innings and Filer took the 10-6 lead after four innings and held the lead the remainder of the game in the SCIC District Tournament loser-out win over the Indians. Sami Taylor earned the win for the Wildcats allowing four hits and two runs over six innings, striking out ten. McCarty Stoddard started the game for Filer and lasted one inning, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out two. Trinity Tvrdy took the loss for Buhl giving up 10 hits and 16 runs over seven innings, striking out three. Stoddard led Filer going 3-for-5 including a triple with one RBI Grace Brooks and Nikaela Higley had two hits, each with a double. Tvrdy and Justine Payne each had two hits for Buhl. Filer finished with 16 runs on 10 hits and four errors Buhl scored seven runs on nine hits with 12 errors.
Filer 12, Gooding 7
GOODING — No. 2 Filer held the 11-2 lead after five innings over No. 1 Gooding. The Senators put five on the board in the sixth inning but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats took the win forcing a 5 p.m. game on Wednesday for the District Title at Gooding. Sami Taylor took the win in five inning and two-thirds innings allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out three. McCarty Stoddard threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Maelyn Durham took the loss for Gooding giving up eight hits and ten runs over two innings, striking out three and walking one. Alx Roe came in for five innings and allowed four hit, two runs with two walks. Nikaela Higley, Taylor, and Stoddard (two doubles)each collected two hits for the Wildcats. Morgan Durham and Kiera Patterson each had two hits for the Senators.
Additional details on some Tuesday games will be in Thursday’s Times-News.