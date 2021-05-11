Sports Results

GOODING — No. 2 Filer held the 11-2 lead after five innings over No. 1 Gooding. The Senators put five on the board in the sixth inning but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats took the win forcing a 5 p.m. game on Wednesday for the District Title at Gooding. Sami Taylor took the win in five inning and two-thirds innings allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out three. McCarty Stoddard threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Maelyn Durham took the loss for Gooding giving up eight hits and ten runs over two innings, striking out three and walking one. Alx Roe came in for five innings and allowed four hit, two runs with two walks. Nikaela Higley, Taylor, and Stoddard (two doubles)each collected two hits for the Wildcats. Morgan Durham and Kiera Patterson each had two hits for the Senators.