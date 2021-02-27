Sports Results

1ADI State Play-in
Murtaugh to State Play-in game vs Liberty Charter in Jerome at 1 p.m.
4A State Wrestling 98-pound: Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) 39-1, Fr. over Dedrick Navarro (Nampa) 34-2, So. (Dec 9-4)
106-pound: Carson Exferd (Nampa) 36-0, Fr. over Carter Balmforth (Shelley) 37-12, Fr. (MD 13-4)
113-pound: Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa) 33-4, So. over Payton Hernandez (Columbia) 27-6, So. (Fall 0:45)
120-pound: Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 44-3, Sr. over Simon Graeber (Columbia) 32-5, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
126-pound: Christopher Martino (Bishop Kelly) 36-1, Jr. over Hunter Bidelman (Caldwell) 26-5, So. (SV-1 8-6)
132-pound: Gabriel Taboa (Jerome) 33-1, Sr. over Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 46-11, Jr. (MD 21-9)
138-pound: Dawson Osterhout (Minico) 39-4, Sr. over Xander Thompson (Century) 37-7, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
145-pound: Riley Siegford (Lakeland) 37-3, Sr. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 30-12, So. (Fall 5:07)
152-pound: Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest) 41-4, Sr. over Milton Hernandez (Minico) 33-11, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
160-pound: Canyon Mansfield (Century) 37-2, Sr. over Shale Webb (Nampa) 32-6, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
170-pound: Tazyn Twiss (Minico) 25-2, Sr. over Easton Millward (Century) 38-5, Sr. (Fall 1:32)
182-pound: Layne Feasel Dalton (Emmett) 28-2, Sr. over John White (Lakeland) 29-7, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
195-pound: Joseph Stevenson (Jerome) 26-4, Sr. over Skeet Newton (Twin Falls) 29-4, Jr. (Fall 2:59)
220-pound: Nico Rodriguez (Columbia) 36-1, Jr. over Porter Wright (Jerome) 29-5, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
285-pound: Dylan Summers (Middleton) 27-7, Sr. over Sam Feusier (Lakeland) 32-5, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)