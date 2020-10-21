Sports Results

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Burley 3, Twin Falls 1: BURLEY — The No. 2 Bruins traveled to Burley to take on the rival No. 1 Bobcats in the district championship game. Burley pulled off the most important win of the season as they grinded out the four-set 25-20, 11-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Twin Falls. Junior Addison Fullmer led Twin Falls with a double-double of 12 kills and 12 digs, senior Brinley Solosabal followed with nine kills and senior Brinley Iverson had eight kills. Senior Piper Newton had 34 assists and six aces. Senior Kelsie Pope had 17 assists, 17 digs and four aces to lead the Bobcats. Junior Sydney Searle had 14 kills and two aces, junior Lynzey Searle had 18 assists and senior Natalie Hepworth had six kills and two blocks. Senior Lauren Cook finished with eight kills and 18 digs and senior Allison Hege had 16 digs and freshman Isabelle Cook two kills. With the championship title, Burley will be the top seed from the district at 4A State Tournament at Kimberly on Oct. 30-31.