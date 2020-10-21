Sports Results

Wednesday, Oct. 21
Volleyball
4A Great Basin 7
Conference Volleyball
District Tournament
at Burley
Burley 3, Twin Falls 1: BURLEY — The No. 2 Bruins traveled to Burley to take on the rival No. 1 Bobcats in the district championship game. Burley pulled off the most important win of the season as they grinded out the four-set 25-20, 11-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Twin Falls. Junior Addison Fullmer led Twin Falls with a double-double of 12 kills and 12 digs, senior Brinley Solosabal followed with nine kills and senior Brinley Iverson had eight kills. Senior Piper Newton had 34 assists and six aces. Senior Kelsie Pope had 17 assists, 17 digs and four aces to lead the Bobcats. Junior Sydney Searle had 14 kills and two aces, junior Lynzey Searle had 18 assists and senior Natalie Hepworth had six kills and two blocks. Senior Lauren Cook finished with eight kills and 18 digs and senior Allison Hege had 16 digs and freshman Isabelle Cook two kills. With the championship title, Burley will be the top seed from the district at 4A State Tournament at Kimberly on Oct. 30-31.
“The key to our victory was playing as a team, being resilient, and having the emotional leadership of our four seniors. Twin Falls has a great program and we have nothing but respect for them.” Said Burley coach Stephanie Shirley.
Minico 3, Wood River 1: BURLEY — No. 4 Minico eliminated No. 3 Wood River, 25-15, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23.
Twin Falls, Minico: The Twin Falls-Minico match was still in progress at press time.
3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference District
Volleyball Tournament
at Filer
Filer 3, Kimberly 0: FILER — No. 1 Kimberly lost the home advantage and had to hit the road to meet the No. 3 Filer squad in the championship game after the third-seeded Wildcats upset the top-seeded Bulldogs on Tuesday night. After losing to Filer, Kimberly bested Buhl in a loser-out game to get back to the title game.
Thanks to strong performances by junior Alexis Monson with 12 kills, 14 assists and seven digs, senior Ella Fischer with 18 kills, senior Taylor Zamora with 10 digs, freshman Faith Robinson with nine assists and freshman Allie Bishop and junior McKynlee Jacobs each with nine blocks, the Wildcats got the win it was looking for in defeating the Bulldogs in straight sets, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18 and will be heading to the 3A state tournament in Twin Falls, Oct. 30 and 31. For Kimberly, senior Carlee Hardy recorded 20 assists, senior Emma Jensen had eight kills, junior Sydney Kelsey had six kills, senior Katy Satterfield and sophomore Kelsey Stanger two blocks each and senior Alivia Schvaneveldt pulled up 15 digs. Kimberly will travel to Pocatello on Saturday and play either South Fremont or Snake River (play on Thursday) at 1 p.m.
1ADI District Volleyball Tournament at
Lighthouse Christian
Oakley 3, Murtaugh 2: TWIN FALLS — After losing to Lighthouse Christian on Saturday and falling into the loser end of the bracket, No. 4 Oakley won two loser-out matches on Monday over Raft River and Shoshone to get to yet another loser-out game. The winning streak continued with the five-set win over No. 2 Murtaugh, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 eliminating the Red Devils. For Oakley, senior Lyzan Gillette had 48 digs, sophomore Falon Bedke with 10 kills and seven blocks and senior Lacee Power finished with 23 assists. Senior Amanda Elorrieta finished with 24 kills and senior Allison Nebeker followed with 12 kills for the Red Devils and junior Jessica Zavala passed out 20 assists.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Oakley 0: TWIN FALLS — No. 1 Lighthouse Christian is the 1ADI District Champions after the Lions prevailed over the Hornets in straight sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-12. They will be making the short trip to Jerome Oct. 30-31 for the 1AD1 State Tournament. Oakley will keep the season going with a play-in game on Saturday in Mountain Home at 1 p.m. Senior Kynlee Thornton finished with 25 kills for the Lions, freshman Maddy Shetler passed 23 set assists, and senior Lauren Gomez pulled up 20 digs.
