Sports Results

GOODING – Kimberly (7-1, 2-1) and Gooding (8-1, 3-0) had what was expected to be a hard fought Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game. It met all expectations even going into overtime with the Senators pulling out the one-point win. Bulldogs finished with more total yards 402 than the Senators 312. Kimberly had 45 rushes for 209 yards and finished 16-of-26 for 193 yards passing. Gooding had 46 rushes for 210 and 5-of-14 for 102 yards passing. Kimberly junior quarterback Heath Owens finished 16-of-26 for 193 yards passing with two touchdowns, junior Race Widmier had 29 rushes for 131 yards and one score and senior Brett Bronson had eight receptions for 133 yards and two touch-downs. For Gooding, junior quarterback Kurtis Adkinson was 5-of-14 for 102 yards and had 27 rushes for 115 yards and two touchdowns and senior Gavin Martin had four receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.