Sports Results

Friday, Oct. 23
Boys Soccer
3A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls
Weiser 3, Gooding 2
POST FALLS – Sophomore Andrew Gonzalez and junior Breken Clarke each scored goals for Gooding in the loss to Weiser. The Wolverines held the lead at 2-1 at the half. Sophomore goalie Dominic Garcia blocked a penalty kick and had a ton shots on goal at him in the first half. The Senators will be playing in the third place game against either Sun Valley Community School or CDA Charter at 9 a.m. Saturday. (The Sun Valley Community School—CDA Charter (game was postponed to Saturday morning due to snowy conditions and unplayable field on Friday)
“It was a white, flaky game,” said Gooding assistant coach Millie Zarate, “The boys will remember this game. They never would have thought of playing in the snow. Everyone did a great job.”
Girls Soccer
4A Girls State Soccer Tournament
at Bonneville HS
Twin Falls 4, Middleton 0
(See story, Page B1)
Skyline 3, Canyon Ridge 1
IDAHO FALLS – The Riverhawks were taking shots that were just “a little off” said Canyon Ridge coach Christa Tackett in the loss to Skyline that eliminated the Riverhawks. The lone goal for Canyon Ridge was made by senior Kimberly Castillo.
“We felt like we were the stronger team today,” said Tackett.
3A Girls State Soccer Tournament
at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls
Sun Valley Community School 4,
Timberlake 0
POST FALLS – Despite snow coming down and having to have the lines scraped and cleared, the Cutthroats stayed alive with win over the White Tigers. All four of the Cutthroats goals came in the first half. Goals were scored by senior Maddy Dunn, senior Christine Estep, freshman Mia Hansmeyer and junior Tatum Minor. Senior Lyla Maxwell and sophomore Anika Vandenburgh had assists. Sun Valley Community School will play Teton at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the consolation game.
“Snow sure makes for interesting soccer,” said Sun Valley Community School coach Kelly Feldman.
Teton 1, Kimberly 0
POST FALLS – The Bulldogs were eliminated from the state soccer tournament by the Redskins. “The game could have gone either way,” said Kimberly coach Suzy Harper.
“We both matched shots and it was a really good game. It’s been a great experience for the girls. Some haven’t played much soccer but we had great athletes that were thrown together to make the team.”
Football
Minico 22, Twin Falls 14
TWIN FALLS – Minico had 368 yards of offense (27 passing/341 rushing) and Twin Falls had 208 yards (55 passing /148 rushing) in the Great Basin 7 Con-ference win. Twin Falls senior quarterback Nic Swenson completed 10-of-16 passes for 55 yards and had 14 rushes for 81 yards. Senior Andrew Sheen had 10 rushes for 48 yards and junior Tegan Severe had a 55-yard punt return. For the Spartans, sophomore quarterback Brevin Trenkle had 22 rushes for 200 yards and scored on runs of 15 and 4 yards. Trenkle also completed 3-of-6 for 27 yards. Senior Karter Zampedri finished with eight rushes for 59 yards including an 11-yard scoring run.
Raft River 40, Oakley 38
OAKLEY – Raft River was led senior Ethan Bernard with 195 yards rushing and four touchdowns, junior Thaine Loughmiller finishing with 165 yards rushing with two touchdowns, senior Jed Boden had 25 yards receiving and junior Te-gan Whitaker had 98 yards on kick and punt returns in the Snake River Confer-ence road win. For the Trojan defense, Bernad had an interception, Loughmiller made seven tackles and had a sack, junior Seth Tracy also made seven tackles, Jed Boden and Whitaker each had four tackles, senior Adam Boden had four tackles and three sacks.
“They just out physicalled us,” said Oakley coach Brennan Jones.
Gooding 36, Kimberly 35 OT
GOODING – Kimberly (7-1, 2-1) and Gooding (8-1, 3-0) had what was expected to be a hard fought Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game. It met all expectations even going into overtime with the Senators pulling out the one-point win. Bulldogs finished with more total yards 402 than the Senators 312. Kimberly had 45 rushes for 209 yards and finished 16-of-26 for 193 yards passing. Gooding had 46 rushes for 210 and 5-of-14 for 102 yards passing. Kimberly junior quarterback Heath Owens finished 16-of-26 for 193 yards passing with two touchdowns, junior Race Widmier had 29 rushes for 131 yards and one score and senior Brett Bronson had eight receptions for 133 yards and two touch-downs. For Gooding, junior quarterback Kurtis Adkinson was 5-of-14 for 102 yards and had 27 rushes for 115 yards and two touchdowns and senior Gavin Martin had four receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Soda Springs 61, Valley 14
Burley 42, Canyon Ridge 22
Hansen 68, Camas County 22
Castleford 84, Hagerman 16
Filer 47, Buhl 20
Thursday, Oct. 22
Cross Country
Twin Falls High School Boys and Girls Cross Country finish in First Place at the District Meet in Mountain Home
2017 was the last time the Twin Falls boys team won a district title so this accomplishment was something the boys had their eyes on all year. Five of the top seven finished in the top 15. Sophomore Stockton Stevens finished third over-all at 17:06 (PR), Blake Crandall had a great finish earning eighth overall with a time of 17:49, James Wright rounded out the top 10 with a time of 17:57. Other finishers, Russell Frampton 11th -17:58 (PR), Anthony Botch 15th -18:17 (PR), Trevor Walter 18th- 18:27(PR) and Collin Rasmussen 21st overall—18:38 was the final runner qualifying for state for the Bruins.
It was also a great day for the Lady Bruins who had all seven state qualifying runners finish in the top 20. Freshman Brittany Garling also nabbed herself an individual title finishing first with a time of 20:03. Freshman Saylor Erickson was fifth overall with a time of 20:48 (PR), sophomore Andrea Maccabee was seventh- 21:09 and freshman Caysja Roberts ninth—21:13(PR). Juniors Olivia Oler 13th -21:32 and Alayna Geddes 15th- 21:43 were slightly ahead of the seventh runner sophomore Skyla Bingham 16th overall—21:44.
— Times-News
