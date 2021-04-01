Sports Results

Softball

Gooding 11, Buhl 2 Game 1

Gooding 17, Buhl 7 Game 2

GOODING – Gooding started the win over Buhl in the first inning with two runs followed by five runs in the third. Gooding pitcher Maelyn Durham was the winning pitcher in seven innings allowing only five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Remy Carter led the Senators at the plate with two hits including a homerun and three RBIs, Jamie Carter was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Morgan Durham was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Buhl pitcher Trinity Tvrdy was the losing pitcher giving up nine runs on eight hits in five innings with two strikeouts and five walks. Jamie Zimmers had two doubles for Buhl with both RBIs.

In game 2, Gooding took the first inning lead with three runs and Buhl scored three runs in the second and third innings to take the 6-4 early lead. The Senators broke the game open with 11 runs in the fifth for the 15-6 lead and finished with two runs in the sixth for the win.