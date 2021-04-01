Sports Results

Tuesday, March 30
Baseball
North Star Charter 25, Glenns Ferry 7
Jerome 14, Century 11
Century 7, Jerome 2
Declo 21, Soda Springs 6
Softball
Declo 13, Soda Springs 9
Wednesday, March 31
Baseball
Kimberly 10, Buhl 0
KIMBERLY – Kimberly outhit Buhl 13-3 against the Bulldogs. Kimberly used five pitchers in the shutout win with Brennan Chappel getting the start allowing no hits and no runs in one inning of work with two strikeouts and no walks.
Zak Abbott, Jacob Lloyd, Race Widmier and Jackson Cummins also got work in the win. Logan McMurdie had four hits including a double and triple with two RBIs, Jordan Flameling drove in two runs, Cummins, Dylan Holmes and Widmier each had doubles. Jayme Ramos started for Buhl allowing two hits and one run in three innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Wyatt Anderson and Kaden Homan followed in relief. Anderson, Homan and Ramos had the three Buhl hits.
Mountain Home 8, Gooding 5
GOODING – The Tigers defeated the host Senators. James Shockey started for Mountain Home and allowed three hits and four runs with five strikeouts in one and two-thirds innings.
Chase Southern, Alex Lopez and Jeff Floyd followed with Lopez getting the win. Torrance DeVore was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Southern 2-for-4 with an RBI. Tristen Schroeder started for Gooding and surrendered one run on two hits in two innings with five strikeouts.
Treyton Mittelstadt, Gavin Martin and Reagan Sermon followed in relief. Zach Curtsinger was 2-for-4 for the Senators at the plate.
Wendell 15, Rockland 5 Game 1
Wendell 13, Rockland 9 Game 2
WENDELL – The Trojans picked up a pair of home wins over the Bulldogs. Wendell outhit Rockland 13-2 in game one. Rex Watson started for Wendell and went two innings allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk. Aden Bunn followed in relief.
Joey Ward was 2-for-3, John Smith 2-for-4 with three Rbis, Zack Woodward 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Justin Egbert 2-for-2 and Elliot Thompson 2-for-3. In game two, Smith drove in five runs going 3-for-5 including a double and Bunn was 5-for-5 with two RBIs. Wendell started Dakota Slade and he pitched three innings giving up three hits, five runs with one strikeout and four walks. Lucas McRoberts and Jaden Youngblood followed.
Softball
Gooding 11, Buhl 2 Game 1
Gooding 17, Buhl 7 Game 2
GOODING – Gooding started the win over Buhl in the first inning with two runs followed by five runs in the third. Gooding pitcher Maelyn Durham was the winning pitcher in seven innings allowing only five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Remy Carter led the Senators at the plate with two hits including a homerun and three RBIs, Jamie Carter was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Morgan Durham was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Buhl pitcher Trinity Tvrdy was the losing pitcher giving up nine runs on eight hits in five innings with two strikeouts and five walks. Jamie Zimmers had two doubles for Buhl with both RBIs.
In game 2, Gooding took the first inning lead with three runs and Buhl scored three runs in the second and third innings to take the 6-4 early lead. The Senators broke the game open with 11 runs in the fifth for the 15-6 lead and finished with two runs in the sixth for the win.
Alx Roe started for Gooding and in three innings, allowed three hits and six runs with five strikeouts and nine walks. Maelyn Durham came in relief and got the win in three innings giving up two hits and one run. At the plate for Gooding, Reece Fleming 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Kierra Patterson, Roe, Morgan Durham, and Madi Kulhanek each had two hits.
Golf
Valley host at 93 Golf Ranch
Boys Team Results
1. Kimberly, 307; 2. Buhl, 364; 3. Filer, 375.
Individual Medalist
1. Jameson Harper, Kimberly, 72; 2. Kyler Kelly, Buhl, 74; 3. Toby Heider, Kimberly, 75; 4. Hank Hopkins, Kimberly, 77.
Girls Team Results
1. Kimberly, 370; 2. Buhl, 392; 3. Valley, 407.
Individual Medalist
1. Reece Garey, Kimberly, 83; 2. Madyn Black, Valley, 87; 3. Reina Elkin, Buhl, 91; 4. Madison Smith, Kimberly, 92.