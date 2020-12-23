Sports Results

Wednesday, Dec. 23
Boys Basketball
New Plymouth Tournament Dec.21-23
Castleford 42, Ririe JV 34
Victory Charter 49, Castleford 41
Declo JV 44, Castleford 41 OT
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Fruitland 56, Buhl 40
FRUITLAND - Buhl junior Caden Ray scored 10 points and senior Eli Azevedo added nine in the visiting Indians loss to the Grizzlies. Hyrum Lindsey scored a game-high 21 points for Fruitland. Buhl (1-6) travels to Valley on Monday, Jan. 4.
Girls Basketball
Blackfoot 55, Minico 26
RUPERT - Freshman Kendalyn Anderson had 14 points in the Spartans home loss to the Broncos. Minico hosts Idaho Falls next Wednesday.