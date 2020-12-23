 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Results
0 comments

Sports Results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Boys Basketball

New Plymouth Tournament Dec.21-23

Castleford 42, Ririe JV 34

Victory Charter 49, Castleford 41

Declo JV 44, Castleford 41 OT

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Fruitland 56, Buhl 40

FRUITLAND - Buhl junior Caden Ray scored 10 points and senior Eli Azevedo added nine in the visiting Indians loss to the Grizzlies. Hyrum Lindsey scored a game-high 21 points for Fruitland. Buhl (1-6) travels to Valley on Monday, Jan. 4.

Girls Basketball

Blackfoot 55, Minico 26

RUPERT - Freshman Kendalyn Anderson had 14 points in the Spartans home loss to the Broncos. Minico hosts Idaho Falls next Wednesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News