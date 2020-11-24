Sports Results

Tuesday, Nov 24
Girls Basketball
Gooding 42, Shoshone 27
SHOSHONE — Gooding junior Alx Roe was the leading scorer for the game with 17 points and sophomore Karlie Chapman led Shoshone with seven points in the Senators road win over the Indians.
“They pretty well led the whole game. We would get it down to five or six and they would go on another run,” said Shoshone coach Tim Chapman.
Gooding hosts Buhl and Shoshone (1-2) is at Valley on Tuesday.
Dietrich 43, Richfield 29
RICHFIELD — Dietrich sophomore Hailey Astle led both teams with 17 points in the Blue Devils win over the host Tigers.
Junior Victoria Truman led Richfield with seven. Richfield hosts Twin Fall Christian Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Dietrich hosts Wendell on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Mountain Home 47, Twin Falls 37
TWIN FALLS — The Tigers picked up a Great Basin road win over the Bruins. Junior Reagan Rex led the Bruins with nine points and junior Chowder Bailey added seven. Senior Brinley Iverson had six rebounds
“We had them on the ropes but just couldn’t close the deal,” said Twin Falls coach Nancy Jones. “We were down at the half, 29-16. We got within three and then didn’t execute at the end.”
Mountain Home was led by Sadie Drake with 17 points
Mountain Home is at Jerome and Twin Falls is at Preston on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Burley 47, Canyon Ridge 6
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge ran into an Amari Whiting scoring machine in the Bobcats win over the Riverhawks. Whiting finished with 28 points and junior Lynzey Searle added six. Rio Buck and Lilly Teske each had three points.
“Amari Whiting defensively is equal to her offense,” said Canyon Ridge coach Kevin Cato. “We had no match for their defensive pressure.”
Burley hosts Jerome and Canyon Ridge is at Minico on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!