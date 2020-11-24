Sports Results

Tuesday, Nov 24

Girls Basketball

Gooding 42, Shoshone 27

SHOSHONE — Gooding junior Alx Roe was the leading scorer for the game with 17 points and sophomore Karlie Chapman led Shoshone with seven points in the Senators road win over the Indians.

“They pretty well led the whole game. We would get it down to five or six and they would go on another run,” said Shoshone coach Tim Chapman.

Gooding hosts Buhl and Shoshone (1-2) is at Valley on Tuesday.

Dietrich 43, Richfield 29

RICHFIELD — Dietrich sophomore Hailey Astle led both teams with 17 points in the Blue Devils win over the host Tigers.

Junior Victoria Truman led Richfield with seven. Richfield hosts Twin Fall Christian Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Dietrich hosts Wendell on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Mountain Home 47, Twin Falls 37

TWIN FALLS — The Tigers picked up a Great Basin road win over the Bruins. Junior Reagan Rex led the Bruins with nine points and junior Chowder Bailey added seven. Senior Brinley Iverson had six rebounds