Sports Results

Friday, Dec. 18
Boys Basketball
Shoshone 51, Glenns Ferry 41
SHOSHONE – Shoshone senior Gabriel Myers pounded down 29 points in the Snake River Conference home win over Glenns Ferry.
Valley 61, Wendell 54
HAZELTON – The Vikings were led by junior Omar Campos with 17 points in the Canyon Conference home win over the Trojans. Sophomore Kyle Christensen added 12 and junior Jadon Johnson and senior Garrett Christensen each had 10 for Valley. Wendell junior Bode French led the Trojans with 12 and senior Zane Kelsey followed with 11. Valley will host Buhl on Jan. 4.
Mountain Home 44, Kimberly 31
MOUNTAIN HOME—Juniors CJ Mann and Taylor Parkhill each had 10 points for the Tigers in the win over the Bulldogs. Junior Brandon Bethel finished with eight points and five steals for Mountain Home. For Kimberly, freshman Gatlin Bair had eight points. Mountain Home plays at Mountain View on Saturday.
“Kimberly led by two at the half,” said Mountain Home coach Brion Bethel. “We (Mountain Home) were able to pressure the ball and force turnovers in the second half to pull away.”
Dietrich 56, Murtaugh 30
MURTAUGH – The Blue Devils leading scorer was senior Brady Power with a game-high 29 points in the win over the Red Devils. Murtaugh senior Hunter Andersen had a team-high 12 points and Wesley Stanger tossed in six. Murtaugh is at Lighthouse Christian on Jan. 5.
Canyon Ridge 41, Ridgevue 34
RIDGEVUE—Senior Brody Osen had 14 points, junior Samuel Lupumba followed with 11 and senior Ryker Holtzen added 10 in the Riverhawks win over the Warhawks.
Oakley 41, Declo 36 OT
OAKLEY – Total defensive battle between the Hornets that went into overtime with the home team Hornets getting the win. Declo held the lead at the half, 17-13. Oakley senior Corbin Bedke was the high point man for the game with 12 points and seniors Robert Wybenga and Strom Pickett each had eight. Declo senior Peyton Silcock led his team with nine points.
Filer 59, American Falls 58
Preston Tournament
Sky View, Ut. 73, Twin Falls 55
PRESTON – The Bruins played the Bobcats tough for three quarters in the semifinals of the Preston Tournament. Sky View led Twin 47-43 after three quarters and the Bobcats took over the fourth quarter out-scoring the Bruins, 26-12 for the win and a trip to the championship game. Senior Mason Swafford was the top scorer for the Bruins with 18 points, senior Tyler Robbins had 12 and senior Nic Swensen added 10. Twin Falls will play Mount Crest, UT at 1:30 p.m.
Middleton Tournament
Century 33, Minico 29
MIDDLETON – After trailing 16-9 at the half, the Spartans outscored the Diamondbacks 13-5 in the third quarter taking the 22-21 lead into the final period where Century scored 12 points and Minico only managed seven giving the Diamondbacks the win. Junior Klayton Wilson led the Spartans with 11 points and senior Kent Merrill had nine points and seven rebounds. Minico will play Pocatello at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Girls Basketball
Liberty Charter 49, Glenns Ferry 36
GLENNS FERRY – Glenns Ferry sophomores Emily Juarez and Paige Dickson each had 10 points in the home loss to Liberty Charter. Glenns Ferry plays at Dietrich on Jan. 5.
“Rough first and third quarters. We couldn’t match them on the free throw line,” said Glenns Ferry coach Rick Hance.
Camas County 55, North Star Charter 19
FAIRFIELD – Both the offense and defense was working for the Mushers in the win over the Huskies. Camas County held North Star Charter to 10 points the first half and nine in the second half. Junior Ashley Botz finished with 19 points, junior Alyssa Whittle had 14, senior Rayann Martin 11 points and junior Laura Thompson pulled down 10 rebounds. Camas County hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Jan. 5.
Murtaugh 55, Dietrich 40
MURTAUGH—Murtaugh junior Addie Stoker had 20 points and senior Amanda Elorrieta added 10 in the Red Devils win over the Blue Devils who were led by sophomore Hailey Astle with 20 points. Murtaugh (7-3, 2-1) hosts Wendell on Jan. 6.
Raft River 54, Castleford 20
CASTLEFORD – Raft River senior Kaybree Christensen scored a game-high 21 points and sophomore Logan Jones added 10 in the Trojans win over the Wolves. Castleford was led by senior Aubrey Mahannah with 14 points.
Century 34, Burley 28
BURLEY – The Diamondbacks defeated the host Bobcats despite a game-high 16 points by sophomore Amari Whiting. Tenleigh Smith led Century with 10 points.
Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament @ Jerome
Mountain Home 63, Vallivue 24
Mountain Home sophomore Madilynn Keener had 14 points and juniors Sadie Drake and junior Emily Harper each added 11. Mountain Home will play Sugar-Salem at 12 p.m. Saturday.
Sugar-Salem 53, Twin Falls 18
Twin Falls junior Reagan Rex had eight points and freshman Addison Nielson with six in the loss to the Diggers. Twin Falls will play Vallivue at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Filer 56, Emmett 22
Filer senior led the Wildcats with 17 points followed by junior Lexi Monson with 11 points in the win over the Huskies. Filer will play Madison at noon on Saturday.
Madison 59, Jerome 34
JEROME – Jerome senior Alexis White had seven points and junior Emma Ringling and senior Addy Wells each had six in the Tigers loss to the Bobcats. Jerome will play Emmett at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Wrestling
Minico @ South Fremont on 12/17/2020
South Fremont (SOFR) 42.0
Minico (MINI) 29.0
126: Joseph Terry (MINI) over Dillon Gneiting (SOFR) (Fall 4:33) 132: Tuffy Briggs (SOFR) over James Burr (MINI) (Dec 9-2) 138: Kelt Studer (MINI) over Raiden Whitmore (SOFR) (Fall 4:52) 145: Dawson Osterhout (MINI) over Kolby Clark (SOFR) (TF 17-1 4:33) 152: Hunter Hobbs (SOFR) over Milton Hernandez (MINI) (Fall 1:16) 160: Max Clark (SOFR) over Xander Johnson (MINI) (Dec 6-5) 170: River Eddins (SOFR) over Oscar Arteage (MINI) (Fall 3:29) 182: Garrett Vail (MINI) over Kash Purser (SOFR) (Fall 3:14) 195: Kaimbridge Gee (MINI) over David Overson (SOFR) (Fall 4:32) 220: Bo Ward (SOFR) over Deklan Shelton (MINI) (Fall 3:39) 285: Double Forfeit 98: Jaxton Packer (SOFR) over Andre Valero (MINI) (Dec 5-3) 106: David Green (SOFR) over Cooper Stimpson (MINI) (Fall 0:46) 113: Ryker Simmons (SOFR) over Hernan Dominguez (MINI) (Fall 2:56) 120: Gustavo Carranza (SOFR) over Brody Ottley (MINI) (Dec 9-6)
