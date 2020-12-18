Sports Results

Dietrich 56, Murtaugh 30

MURTAUGH – The Blue Devils leading scorer was senior Brady Power with a game-high 29 points in the win over the Red Devils. Murtaugh senior Hunter Andersen had a team-high 12 points and Wesley Stanger tossed in six. Murtaugh is at Lighthouse Christian on Jan. 5.

Canyon Ridge 41, Ridgevue 34

RIDGEVUE—Senior Brody Osen had 14 points, junior Samuel Lupumba followed with 11 and senior Ryker Holtzen added 10 in the Riverhawks win over the Warhawks.

Oakley 41, Declo 36 OT

OAKLEY – Total defensive battle between the Hornets that went into overtime with the home team Hornets getting the win. Declo held the lead at the half, 17-13. Oakley senior Corbin Bedke was the high point man for the game with 12 points and seniors Robert Wybenga and Strom Pickett each had eight. Declo senior Peyton Silcock led his team with nine points.

Filer 59, American Falls 58

Preston Tournament

Sky View, Ut. 73, Twin Falls 55