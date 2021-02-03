Sports Results

TWIN FALLS — The Lions came out quick, grabbing an 18-3 lead after the first quarter but Raft River closed the gap in the second period, outscoring Lighthouse Christian, 23-17 but still trailing 35-26 at the half. The Lions scored 36 points in the fourth quarter and Raft River had 25 to seal the win. Senior Kynlee Thornton led all players with 25 points, sophomore Jordan Wolverton finished with 17, junior Aleia Blakeslee had 11 and sophomore Bele Rogers had 10 for the Lions. For the Trojans, senior Braylee Heaton led with 16 points, senior Kaybree Christensen had 11 and sophomore Logan Jones had 10. No. 3 Raft River will host No. 5 Shoshone on Friday at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game and No. 2 Lighthouse Christian will play at No. 1 Murtaugh on Monday at 7 p.m. in the championship game.