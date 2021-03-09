Sports Results

Base
ball
MondayIdaho Falls 4, Burley 0
Base
TWIN FALLS — Local All Star basketball games are set for this week.
Get the latest on Magic Valley teams at the state boys basketball tournament.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Todd Jensen, Murtaugh
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Bedke, Oakley
Dietrich faced off against Garden Valley on Friday during the championship game of the 1A DII Boys State Basketball Tournament
Jerome, Kimberly win in consolation games. Wendell loses to North Fremont.
In an evenly matched game where the lead went back and forth between teams, Marsh Valley defeated Kimberly 38-35 in the first round of the 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Dietrich took on Richfield in the 1A DII Boys State Basketball semi-final game at Caldwell High School in Caldwell. Dietrich defeated Richfield 68-51 to advance to the championships, where they will face Garden Valley.
