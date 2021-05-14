Sports Results

Thursday, May 13

RUPERT – The Riverhawks and Spartans came into the game knowing the winner was going to the 4A State Baseball Tournament. It will be Canyon Ridge making the short trip to Skip Walker Field on Thursday, May 20 at 1 p.m. after defeating Minico. Minico held the 2-1 lead after six innings and Canyon Ridge scored two runs in the top of the seventh to get the win and trip to state.

Ian Hughes started the game for Canyon Ridge and lasted five innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out six. Cole Rosas earned the victory for the Riverhawks in two innings of work, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out two and walking zero. Dax Sayer took the loss for the Spartans surrendering three runs on six hits over six and a third innings, striking out eight and walking one. At the plate for the Riverhawks, Luke Hudelson, Kolten Price, Alex Alcala, Rosas, Hughes, and Rennick Moore each had a hit.