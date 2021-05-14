Sports Results

Thursday, May 13
Baseball
GBG District Tournament
Canyon Ridge 3, Minico 2
RUPERT – The Riverhawks and Spartans came into the game knowing the winner was going to the 4A State Baseball Tournament. It will be Canyon Ridge making the short trip to Skip Walker Field on Thursday, May 20 at 1 p.m. after defeating Minico. Minico held the 2-1 lead after six innings and Canyon Ridge scored two runs in the top of the seventh to get the win and trip to state.
Ian Hughes started the game for Canyon Ridge and lasted five innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out six. Cole Rosas earned the victory for the Riverhawks in two innings of work, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out two and walking zero. Dax Sayer took the loss for the Spartans surrendering three runs on six hits over six and a third innings, striking out eight and walking one. At the plate for the Riverhawks, Luke Hudelson, Kolten Price, Alex Alcala, Rosas, Hughes, and Rennick Moore each had a hit.
Karter Zampedn had two hits in three at bats for Minico.
Friday, May 14
Softball
1A District 3 Softball Tournament
Glenns Ferry 14, Greenleaf Friends Academy 4
CALDWELL—Aubrey Gibbons was 5-for-5 including two doubles and a triple with seven RBIs and Kambelle King was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the Pilots win over the Grizzlies. Madi Fink got the win allowing four hits and four runs over six innings, striking out seven.
Glenns Ferry outhit Greenleaf Friends 14-4. Fink, King, Gibbons and Jessica Lloyd each had two stolen bases. Kylah Fillmore took the loss for Greenleaf Friends Academy giving up 14 hits and 14 runs over five and a third innings, striking out two.
Glenns Ferry will play Notus at 2 p.m. for the District Championship at Quad Park in Caldwell. Both Glenns Ferry and Notus will go to state. The District Champion will be the 3A seed at state and second place will be the 3B seed at state.
The 1A State Softball Tournament is at Quad Park in Caldwell, May 21-22.