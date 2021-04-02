Sports Results

Friday, April 2
Baseball
26th Annual Buhl Mid-Season Classic
Buhl 7, American Falls 6
Sugar-Salem 14, Bear Lake 3
Kimberly 3, Wood River 3
Filer 21, Teton 2
Wood River 18, Filer 1
American Falls 3, Bear Lake 3
Buhl 13, Teton 5
Kimberly 4, Sugar-Salem 3
Twin Falls 5, Burley 2
TWIN FALLS – Twin Falls pitcher Calvry Leiser was the winning pitcher in the victory over Burley. Leiser threw six and two-thirds innings allowing no earned runs on two hits with six strikeouts and six walks. Luke Moon threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Slayer Watterson took the loss for the Bobcats giving up three runs on four hits in five innings with two strikeouts and six walks. Payton Beck came in for one inning in relief. Luke Spitznagel 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Jace Mahlke was 2-for-4 with a homerun and two RBIs and Luke Moon was 1-for-2 with a triple for the Bruins. Beck was 1-for-4 and Doninic Lemos 1-for-1 for Burley.
Canyon Ridge 9, Jerome 4
JEROME – Canyon Ridge led 9-3 after six innings and took the win over Jerome. Canyon Ridge pitcher Kolten Price took the win in seven innings allowing seven hits, four runs with six strikeouts and twowalk. For the Riverhawks, Steven Garrett-Lagrone 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Cole Rosas 3-for-5 with a double and triple and two RBIs, Alex Alcada 2-for-4 and John Tolk 2-for-4.
Jerome pitcher Dalan Thompson three three and two-thirds innings allowing six hits, four runs with three strikeouts and one walk. Jacob Day, Aiden Wallace and Nate McDonald followed. Wesley Prestwich had two doubles for Jerome.
Minico 10, Mountain Home 0 Game 1
Minico 10, Mountain Home 0 Game 2
RUPERT – The Spartans won two games over the Tigers by identical scores of 10-0. In game one, Minico outhit the Tigers 11-2. Treyson Fletcher tossed the two hitter for the Spartans with 11 strikeouts and one walk. At the plate for Minico, Traver Miller was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Dawson Osterhout 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Kannon Schow 2-for-4 double and triple with four RBIs. Chase Southern took the loss for Mountain Home in five and two-thirds innings allowing nine runs on ten hits with four strikeouts. Torrance DeVore and James Shockey had the Tigers hits.
Dax Sayer threw the five-inning no-hitter in game two for Minico finishing with nine strikeouts and one walk. Shockey started for Mountain Home and went two innings giving up three hits and five runs with one strikeout and three walks. Marcus Lopez took the loss for the Tigers in two and two-thirds innings allowing five runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk. Miller had four RBIs and a double and Schow had two hits for Minico.
Declo 12, Wendell 1 Game 1
Declo 7, Wendell 2 Game 2
DECLO – Declo had 10 runs on the board before Wendell scored its first run in the fourth inning in game one. Gabe Matthews started for the Hornets and lasted five innings allowing three hits and one run with 13 strikeouts. Alex Hirai was on the mound for the Trojans and surrendered 12 runs on seven hits over four a third innings with five strikeouts. Declo out-hit Wendell 8-3 and Wendell was guilty of committing 10 errors. Derek Matthews was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Tyler Andersen 2-for-3 one RBI and Tregan Zollinger 2-for-3 one RBI for Declo. Aden Bunn was 1-for-1, Zack Woodward 1-for-2 with a double, and Justin Egbert 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. In game two, the Trojans outhit the Hornets 8-5 but still lost the game.
Declo scored in each of the four innings, Koby Zaharias started for Declo and allowed seven hits and one run in four and a third innings with nine strikeouts and one walk. Woodward was on the mound for Wendell and allowed five hits and seven runs in four innings with seven strikeouts. For the Hornets, Keegan Ramsey was 1-for-3, Gabe Matthews 1-for-1 double one RBI, Dalton Powell 1-for-2 triple, Anderson 1-for-2 double RBI, and Kaden Ramsey 1-for-2. Hirai had two hits and an RBI, and Lucas McRoberts two hits including a double for the Trojans.
Gooding 16, Parma 12 Game 1
Parma 6, Gooding 3 unfinished game (5 innings)
GOODING – The Senators took a late lead to win game one over the Panthers. Tristen Schroeder started for Gooding and pitched five innings allowing eight hits and nine runs with eight strikeouts and two walks. Gavin Martin got the win in two innings of relief with two hits and three runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Martin was 4-of-5 at the plate including a triple with one RBI, Reagan Sermon 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Schroeder 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Treyton Mittelstadt 2-for-4 with a double.
Softball
13th Annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic
Filer 17, Teton 0
Sugar-Salem 14, Kimberly 12
South Fremont 5, Buhl 2
South Fremont 15, Kimberly 6
Buhl 19, Sugar-Salem 8
Wood River 6, Shelley 5
Filer 10, Shelley 2
Wood River 13, Teton 6
Mountain Home 5, Minico 2 Game 1
Mountain Home 7, Minico 4 Game 2
RUPERT – The Tigers grabbed a 4-1 lead over the Spartans in the first innings in game one. Winning Mountain Home pitcher Regan McDaniel threw the complete seven inning game allowing five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts and no walks. Amber Wickel also threw a complete game allowing five runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts. For Mountain Home, Reece Floyd was 3-for-3 with a double and triple, with one RBI and three stolen bases. Avery Berry was 2-for-4 with a double.
Averie Page, McKinlie Wickel, Maisie Neilson, Hailey Higley and Blyth Anderson each had a hit for Minico and Anderson and Neilson had doubles. In game two, McDaniel was on the mound again for Mountain Home and McKinlie Wickel started for Minico. McDaniel lasted six and two-thirds innings allowing six hits and four runs with seven strikeouts. Wickel pitched four innings with five runs on two hits with three strikeouts. Amber Wickel threw three innings in relief. Mountain Home finished with seven runs, three hits and no errors. Minico had four runs, six hits and two errors. Hana Pfeiffer had two hits and two RBIs, and Maisie Neilson had two hits including a double with an RBI for Minico. Berry, Floyd and Hannah Davison had hits for Mountain Home. Berry and Floyd each had two RBIs and Davison had a double.
Twin Falls 15, Burley 0 Game 1
Twin Falls 14, Burley 4 Game 2
BURLEY – Hannah Holcomb got the game one win for Twin Falls over Burley. Holcomb struck out three and gave up two hits and one walk. Brinley Iverson had three hits including a double with four RBIs. Sydney McMurdie and Kirsten Cummins each had two RBIs and a double, and Reagan Rex was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases.
In game two, the Bruins put 13 hits together for 14 runs. Hannah Holcomb got her second win on the day striking out three and gave up three hits and zero run. She also finished with two RBIs.
Kindal Holcomb came in relief and recorded one strikeout allowing six hits and four runs. Sydney Jund hit a two- run homerun and had two doubles with three RBIs. Iverson, McMurdie and Bailee Habel all had doubles. Twin Falls is 9-5 overall and 5-0 in conference.
Tennis
Boys Twin Falls 3, Hillcrest 3
Girls Hillcrest 4, Twin Falls 2
Boys Singles:
1. Noah Pitts TF lost to Layton Hagerman Hillcrest 1-6 0-6
2. Noah Cox TF beat Max Pendlebury Hillcrest 6-1 6-4
3. Brett McQueen TF lost to Keaton Adams 6-7(8) 6-7 (7)
Boys Doubles:
1. Kurtis Christensen/Kyler Western TF beat Grant Nevile/Bryten Rothwell 6-2 6-1
2. Alexander Coates/Carson Broadbent TF beat Ethan Horrocks/Nic Zollinger 6-7(10) 6-3 6-1.
Mixed Doubles
1. Isabel Manning/Josh Mix TF lost to Daniel Crofts/Nicole Tran Hillcrest 1-6 2-6
2. Paris Lloyd/Mason Ward TF lost to Camden Adams/Aspen Cook 0-6 1-6
Girls Singles:
1. Isabel Jacobs TF beat Darby Morris HC 6-1 6-1
2. Emma Cox TF loses to Makenzie Elison HC 5-7 4-6
3. Mazie Walter TF beat Barnes HC 6-2 4-6 6-2
Girls Doubles:
1. Addison Fullmer/Kenadee Egbert TF loses to Reagan Olsen/Berklee Olsen HC 0-6 3-6
2. Hannah Hurd/Kaitlyn Lambert TF loses to Gracie Parker/Dresden Reilly 0-6 1-6
Hillcrest 12, Canyon Ridge 0
Singles:
1. Layton Hagerman, Hillcrest, def. Phillip Romney, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
2. Maxwell Pendlebury, Hillcrest, def. Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;
3. Keaton Adams, Hillcrest, def. Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;
1. Darby Morris, Hillcrest, def. Afton Beard, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;
2. Sydnee Barnes, Hillcrest, def. Maycee Knowlton, Canyon Ridge, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
3. Mackenzie Elison, Hillcrest, def. Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
Doubles:
1. Grant Neville, Hillcrest/Bryten Rothwell, Hillcrest, def. Jackson Greene, Canyon/Braden Martin, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
2. Ethan Horrocks, Hillcrest/Nicholas Zollinger, Hillcrest, def. Ayden Hutchinson, Canyon Ridge/Casey Smith, Canyon Ridge, 6-0, 6-1
1. Raegan Olsen, Hillcrest/Berklee Olsen, Hillcrest, def. Frances Roberts, Canyon Ridge/Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
2. Gracie Parker, Hillcrest/Dresden Reilly, Hillcrest, def. Sophie Bryant, Canyon Ridge/Grace Williams, Canyon Ridge 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
1. Nicole Tran, Hillcrest/Daniel Crofts, Hillcrest, def. Asher Alexander, Canyon Ridge/Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
2. Camden Adams, Hillcrest/Aspen Cook, Hillcrest, def. Audrey Pryde, Canyon Ridge/Tanner Stevens, Canyon Ridge 6-0 , 6-0 , -;