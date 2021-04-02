Sports Results

Dax Sayer threw the five-inning no-hitter in game two for Minico finishing with nine strikeouts and one walk. Shockey started for Mountain Home and went two innings giving up three hits and five runs with one strikeout and three walks. Marcus Lopez took the loss for the Tigers in two and two-thirds innings allowing five runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk. Miller had four RBIs and a double and Schow had two hits for Minico.

Declo 12, Wendell 1 Game 1

Declo 7, Wendell 2 Game 2

DECLO – Declo had 10 runs on the board before Wendell scored its first run in the fourth inning in game one. Gabe Matthews started for the Hornets and lasted five innings allowing three hits and one run with 13 strikeouts. Alex Hirai was on the mound for the Trojans and surrendered 12 runs on seven hits over four a third innings with five strikeouts. Declo out-hit Wendell 8-3 and Wendell was guilty of committing 10 errors. Derek Matthews was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Tyler Andersen 2-for-3 one RBI and Tregan Zollinger 2-for-3 one RBI for Declo. Aden Bunn was 1-for-1, Zack Woodward 1-for-2 with a double, and Justin Egbert 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. In game two, the Trojans outhit the Hornets 8-5 but still lost the game.