Sports Results

Monday, March 12
Buhl Girls Golf Invitational Results
20 teams participating from all over the state.
Team
1st Place Bishop Kelly – 357 Total
Ava DeFranco 91
Maurgaret Smack 82
Payron Mouney 98
Gia Codina 101
Emma Worthington 81
2nd Place Twin Falls – 383 Total
Ava Schroeder 88
Cierra Bohrn 95
Remi Pedersen 101
Mackenzie Burnham 108
Hallie Western 99
3rd Place Buhl – 385 Total
Tenlee Scott 99
Reina Elkin 86
Macy Pearson 92
Sam Ourique 117
Annie Tverdy 108
Individuals
1st Tea Uranga – Homedale 79
2nd Emma Worthington – Bishop Kelly 81
3rd Maurgaret Smack—Bishop Kelly 82
t-4th Reina Elkin – Buhl 86
t-4th Dallis Shockey – Minico 86
