Sports Results
Sports Results

Monday, March 12

Buhl Girls Golf Invitational Results

20 teams participating from all over the state.

Team

1st Place Bishop Kelly – 357 Total

Ava DeFranco 91

Maurgaret Smack 82

Payron Mouney 98

Gia Codina 101

Emma Worthington 81

2nd Place Twin Falls – 383 Total

Ava Schroeder 88

Cierra Bohrn 95

Remi Pedersen 101

Mackenzie Burnham 108

Hallie Western 99

3rd Place Buhl – 385 Total

Tenlee Scott 99

Reina Elkin 86

Macy Pearson 92

Sam Ourique 117

Annie Tverdy 108

Individuals

1st Tea Uranga – Homedale 79

2nd Emma Worthington – Bishop Kelly 81

3rd Maurgaret Smack—Bishop Kelly 82

t-4th Reina Elkin – Buhl 86

t-4th Dallis Shockey – Minico 86

