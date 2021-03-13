Sports Results

FILER – The Trojans won game one over the Wildcats outhitting Filer, 11-7. After three innings, the two teams were tied 3-3. The Trojans posted six runs in the top of the fourth and the Wildcats came back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Logan Lockwood was 3-for-3 including a triple for Filer and Jett Van Biezen had two hits with three RBIs. Jonah DeLeon had a homerun. Lockwood started for the Wildcats and pitched three and two thirds innings allowing seven runs on four hits and striking out four. Eli Drake came in relief.

Filer came in to the seventh inning in game two trailing 11-8. The Wildcats tied the score at 11-11 with three runs and Lockwood singled in the fourth and winning run. Both teams had 11 hits. Wyatt Phillips led off on the mound for Filer with six hits and five runs in two innings with four strikeouts. Lockwood had three hits and three RBIs, DeLeon added two hits and two RBIs, and Chase Rose had two hits. Lockwood, Rose and Gage Ruby each had a double, DeLeon had two triples.

Canyon Ridge 9, Pocatello 0 Game 1

Canyon Ridge 10, Pocatello 9 Game 2