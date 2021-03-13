Sports Results

Friday, Mar. 12
Baseball Correction
Mountain View 6, Twin Falls 3
Saturday, Mar. 13
Baseball
Century 10, Burley 9 Game 1
Burley 16, Century 6 Game 2
POCATELLO – The Bobcats outhit the Diamondbacks 9-7 in the game 1 loss. Slayder Watterson started for Burley and pitched three and two-thirds innings allowing one run on no hits and eight strikeouts. Payton Beck had three hits and Watterson and Clayton Douglas each had two. Bronson Brookins finished with three RBIs and Douglas had two. Beck and Douglas each had a double and Watterson a triple.
Trailing 5-2 after four innings, Burley put up eight runs in the fifth inning in the win in game 2 over Century. Jace Robinson started for the Bobcats and gave up two runs on four hits with two strikeouts in three innings. Burley had 13 hits led by Landon Noble and Josh Phipps both with three hits. Phipps and Douglas each had doubles and Watterson had a triple.
Homedale 10, Filer 8 Game 1
Filer 12, Homedale 11 Game 2
FILER – The Trojans won game one over the Wildcats outhitting Filer, 11-7. After three innings, the two teams were tied 3-3. The Trojans posted six runs in the top of the fourth and the Wildcats came back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Logan Lockwood was 3-for-3 including a triple for Filer and Jett Van Biezen had two hits with three RBIs. Jonah DeLeon had a homerun. Lockwood started for the Wildcats and pitched three and two thirds innings allowing seven runs on four hits and striking out four. Eli Drake came in relief.
Filer came in to the seventh inning in game two trailing 11-8. The Wildcats tied the score at 11-11 with three runs and Lockwood singled in the fourth and winning run. Both teams had 11 hits. Wyatt Phillips led off on the mound for Filer with six hits and five runs in two innings with four strikeouts. Lockwood had three hits and three RBIs, DeLeon added two hits and two RBIs, and Chase Rose had two hits. Lockwood, Rose and Gage Ruby each had a double, DeLeon had two triples.
Canyon Ridge 9, Pocatello 0 Game 1
Canyon Ridge 10, Pocatello 9 Game 2
TWIN FALLS – The Riverhawks outhit the Indians, 8-2 in the win in game one. Kolton Price and Luke Hudelson combined in the shutout. Price started for Canyon Ridge and threw four innings giving up two hits and no runs and Hudelson was in for three innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Cole Rosas had two hits with three RBIs and a triple. CJ Bartholomew and Hudelson had triples.
Pocatello held the 6-2 lead after two innings in game two and Canyon Ridge added two runs in the third and fourth innings and four in the fifth to take the win. Bartholomew started on the mound for the Riverhawks and allowed six runs on three hits in one and a third innings. Hudelson, Chipper Garrett-Lagrone, and Rosas each had two hits. Kaydin Skaggs had three RBIs and Rosas two. Rosas had a double and triple, Andrew Erling and Garrett-Lagrone each had a double.
Nampa Christian 15, Gooding 0 Game 1
Nampa Christian 16, Gooding 6 Game 2
NAMPA – The Trojans jumped out early with nine runs in the first inning for the game one win over the Senators. Kurtis Adkinson took the loss for Gooding allowing one hit and nine runs in two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout. Nampa Christian allowed only one Gooding hit by Brooks Norby.
Gooding tied the score at 5-5 in the top of the fifth inning only to see Nampa Christian score two runs in the bottom of the inning and nine more runs in the bottom of the sixth for the game two win. Wick Church took the loss for the Senators surrendering five runs on four hits in four innings with three strikeouts. Adkinson was 2-for-3 at the plate and Norby had two RBIs.
Softball
Twin Falls 17, Vallivue 7 Game 1
Ridgevue 5, Twin Falls 3 Game 2
TWIN FALLS – Twin Falls scored 11 runs in the second and fifth innings to help in the win over Vallivue. Hannah Holcomb got the win striking out five and allowing four hits. Sydney McMurdie came in relief with five strikeouts with one hit. Brinley Iverson was 4-for-4 and had five RBIs and Sydney Jund was 2-for-2 with a triple. Casie McKechnie was 3-for-4 with two doubles, triple and two RBIs. Kirsten Cummins also had three RBIs with a triple.
Kindal Holcomb started for the Bruins and gave up four hits, four earned runs with four strikeouts in the loss to Ridgevue. Hannah Holcomb came in relief and had three strikeouts in three innings allowing two hits and one earned run. For the Bruins offense, Hannah Holcomb was 2-for-2, McMurdie had a homerun and Jund had a double.
Ridgevue 14, Jerome 6 Game 1
Vallivue 16, Jerome 6 Game 2
JEROME – Autumn Allen had four hits for Jerome including two doubles and two RBIs in the loss to Ridgevue. Lexi Ramsey, Mady Arelano, Brielle Sorensen, and Kalae Thompson each had two hits. Ramsey had a triple, Arelano had a double and hit a homerun with three RBIs. Jada Bos started for the Tigers and allowed 17 hits and 13 runs in five innings. Liliann Babcock threw two innings in relief.
Against Vallivue, Ramsey, Allen, Macy Miller, and Babcock each had two hits in the loss to Vallivue. Babcock recored three RBIs with a double, Ramsey had a triple and Courtney Dixon a homerun. Vallivue outhit Jerome, 16-11.
Capital 21, Mountain Home 8 Game 1
Capital 12, Mountain Home 6 Game 2
BOISE – There were 29 runs scored in game one by the Eagles and Tigers with Capital getting the win. Mountain Home took a 3-1 lead in the first inning but Capital combined for 20 runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Kylee Cook started for Mountain Home giving up seven hits and eight runs with two walks. Lexus Amundson took the loss for the Tigers allowing ten runs on four hits with one strikeout in one and two thirds innings. Trista Ellitt, Reece Floyd and Avery Berry each had two hits. Berry had three RBIs.
Mountain Home had a 5-3 lead into the fifth inning and Capital tacked on nine runs in the bottom of the inning for the game two win. Regan McDaniel started for the Tigers and allowed five hits and three runs in three and a third innings with two strikeouts and one walk. Cook and Floyd came in relief for the remainder of the game. Floyd was 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles.
Homedale 12, Filer 1
Filer 11, Homedale 1
FILER – Homedale scored two runs for the early lead and it was all the Trojans needed for the win over Filer in game one. The Trojans finished with 14 hits and Filer only three. McCarty Stoddard started for Filer and took the loss allowing 14 hits and 12 runs in five innings with three strikeouts. Sami Taylor, Stoddard and Nikaela Higley had the Wildcat hits.
Filer took the 5-1 first inning early lead and outhit Homedale 14-6 in the Wildcat win over the Trojans in game two. Gracie Brooks was the top hitter for Filer with three hits with a triple, followed by Taylor, Stoddard, Higley, and Jasmine Earl all with two hits. Higley had a team-high four RBIs. Taylor took the win in five innings with six hits, one run, five strikeouts and one walk.