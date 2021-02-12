Sports Results

TWIN FALLS – Senior Nic Swensen finished with 19 points and senior Mason Swafford had 11 in the home loss to the Indians. Ryan Payne led Pocatello with 23 points and Julian Bowie had 19. Twin Falls will either be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the 4A Great Basin 7 Boys District Tournament following a coin flip with Burley on Saturday. The Bruins will play on Tuesday.

HAZELTON – No. 3 Valley took a 13-12 lead after the first quarter over No. 1 Declo and the Hornets turned the lead to their favor at the half, 23-22. With five minutes remaining in the game, Valley was up 51-37 and the Vikings finished with the 60-42 win for the 2A District Championship. Valley had to win three games for the title after losing the opening game to Wendell. They had to beat Wendell in a loser-out game to make it to the championship game where the Vikings beat the Hornets forcing the second game. Senior Bailey Stephens sparked the Vikings win with 24 points, junior Justyce Schilz added 14 and senior Makenna Kohtz had 13. Junior Aryana Kahalioumi and junior Kadance Spencer both finished with 10 points for Declo. Valley will open the 2A State Tournament on Thursday at 7 p.m. against either New Plymouth or West Jefferson (In State Play-In Game at Burley on Saturday at 3 p.m.)