Sports Results

Friday, Feb. 12
Boys Basketball
Carey 66, Mackay 61
CAREY – Senior Hunter Smith led the Carey scoring with 20 points, senior Dallin Parke followed with 12, and senior Jesus Villanueva and senior Ashton Sparrow each had 11 points in the home win over Mackay. Wyatt Warner had a team-high 18 points for the Miners, Chase Green followed with 17 and Kyle Peterson had 15. Carey is the No. 5 seed in the 1ADII Boys District Tournament and will play at No. 4 Castleford on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Richfield 66, Hansen 62
HANSEN – Richfield sophomore Luke Dalton tossed in 23 points and sophomore Carsn Perkes had 12 in the Sawtooth Conference win over Hansen. Senior Jonathan Camarillo was the leading scorer for the game with 25 points and junior Tom Gibson had 17 for the Huskies. Richfield is the No. 2 seed in the 1ADII Boys District Tournament and will host No. 7 Hagerman at 6:30 p.m. and No. 6 Hansen will play at No. 3 Camas County on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Dietrich 70, Glenns Ferry 30
GLENNS FERRY – Lighthouse Christian senior Brady Power was the leading scorer for the game with 25 points and senior Ty Crane led the pilots with 15 points in the Snake River road win by the Lions. Dietrich is the No. 1 seed in the 1ADII Boys District Tournament and will host No. 8 Sun Valley Community School on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Glenns Ferry is the No. 6 seed in the 1ADI Boys District Tournament and will play at Lighthouse Christian on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Castleford 63, Twin Falls Christian Academy 37
CASTLEFORD – The Wolves had three players in double figures in the win over the Warriors. Junior Eric Taylor led Castleford with 15 points and senior Gaven Sousa 11 and senior Travis Wells each added 11. For TFCA, senior Evan Walker was the high scorer for the game with 19 points and senior Joel Thompson had 10. Castleford is the No. 4 seed in the 1ADII Boys District Tournament and will host No.5 Carey on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Camas County 52, North Star Charter 41
FAIRFIELD - Junior Breken Clarke finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals in the Mushers home win over the Huskies. Freshman Tristen Smith had 14 points, freshman Emmett Palan added nine and junior Dawson Kramer pulled down 11 rebounds. Camas County is the No. 3 seed in the 1ADII Boys District Tournament and will host No. 6 Hansen on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Filer 69, Wood River JV 43
FILER – Filer junior Joel Perez scored 12 points and senior Cougar Anderson and senior Jonathan Metcalf-Kurtz each had 11 in the win over the Wood River JV. Freshman Cooper Fife led the Wolverines with a game-high 25 points. Filer is the No. 3 seed in the 3A Boys District Tournament and will play at No. 2 Gooding on Monday at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Pocatello 68, Twin Falls 55
TWIN FALLS – Senior Nic Swensen finished with 19 points and senior Mason Swafford had 11 in the home loss to the Indians. Ryan Payne led Pocatello with 23 points and Julian Bowie had 19. Twin Falls will either be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the 4A Great Basin 7 Boys District Tournament following a coin flip with Burley on Saturday. The Bruins will play on Tuesday.
Rigby 60, Minico 31
RIGBY – The Spartans lost on the road to the Trojans. No details were available. Minico is the No. 2 seed in the 4A Great Basin 7 Boys District Tournament and will play Thursday at home.
Girls Basketball
2A Girls District
Valley 60, Declo 42 Championship Game
HAZELTON – No. 3 Valley took a 13-12 lead after the first quarter over No. 1 Declo and the Hornets turned the lead to their favor at the half, 23-22. With five minutes remaining in the game, Valley was up 51-37 and the Vikings finished with the 60-42 win for the 2A District Championship. Valley had to win three games for the title after losing the opening game to Wendell. They had to beat Wendell in a loser-out game to make it to the championship game where the Vikings beat the Hornets forcing the second game. Senior Bailey Stephens sparked the Vikings win with 24 points, junior Justyce Schilz added 14 and senior Makenna Kohtz had 13. Junior Aryana Kahalioumi and junior Kadance Spencer both finished with 10 points for Declo. Valley will open the 2A State Tournament on Thursday at 7 p.m. against either New Plymouth or West Jefferson (In State Play-In Game at Burley on Saturday at 3 p.m.)
Wrestling
Feb. 11
Declo 46, Kimberly 30
98: Riley Hutchison (DECL) over (KIMB) (For.) 106: Dallin Walter (KIMB) over (DECL) (For.) 113: 120: 126: Preston Shaw (KIMB) over (DECL) (For.) 132: Nathan Gerratt (DECL) over (KIMB) (For.) 138: AV Marino (DECL) over Tennessee Owens (KIMB) (MD 13-3) 145: Ben Gerratt (DECL) over (KIMB) (For.) 152: Ethan Coy (KIMB) over (DECL) (For.) 160: Travis Erickson (KIMB) over Case Durfee (DECL) (Fall 1:42) 170: Derek Matthews (DECL) over Riley Klimes (KIMB) (Fall 0:56) 182: Presley Fullmer (DECL) over (KIMB) (For.) 195: Zach Gunnell (KIMB) over Braden Darrington (DECL) (Fall 5:12) 220: Dylan Muir (DECL) over (KIMB) (For.) 285: Peyton Thompson (DECL) over (KIMB) (For.)