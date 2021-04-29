Sports Results

KIMBERLY — Reece Fleming drove in five runs on three hits with a single in the first, a single in the fifth, and a sacrifice fly in the fifth to lead the Senators past the Bulldogs. Gooding sent seven runs across the plate in the first inning followed by five in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and 10 in the fifth. Katherine Sliman led the Senators to victory on the rubber allowing four runs on six hits with six strikeouts and five walks. Presley Lyman took the loss for Kimberly and lasted one and one-third innings, allowing five hits and nine runs while striking out one and walking zero. For Gooding, other batting leaders were Kierra Patterson 3-for-6 including a double with two RBIs, Alx Roe 2-for-3 with a triple, Jamie Carter 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Morgan Durham 2-for-6 with three RBIs, Remmy Carter 3-for-3 with one RBI and Maelyn Durham 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. For the Bulldogs, Stewart had two hits in three at bats and Lyman had a triple.