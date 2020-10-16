Sports Results

Friday, Oct. 16
Football
Twin Falls 51, Mountain Home 6
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins totaled 473 yards of offense (184 yards rushing and 289 passing) and held the Tigers to only 113 yards (88 yards rushing and 25 yards passing) and had 26 first downs compared to six for Mountain Home in the Great Basin 7 Conference home win. Twin Falls senior quarterback Nic Swenson completed 12-of-12 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown pass to senior Tyler Robbins for 10 yards. Senior Luke Spitznagel was the leading rusher with 46 yards on nine rushes including a 1-yard touchdown run. Junior Jace Mahlk was the leading receiver with 103 yards on four catches and also had a 25-yard rushing touchdown. Twin Falls hosts Minico on Friday.
Raft River 56, Butte County 6
ARCO – Raft River senior quarterback Bodee Spencer had 61 yards rushing on four carries and finished 6-for-10 passing for 152 yard with two touchdowns, completing a scoring pass to senior Jed Boden and junior Seth Tracy. Tracy had nine rushes for 25 yards, senior Ethan Bernad picked up 37 yards rushing with two touchdowns and sophomore Kole Spencer picked up 58 yards rushing with one touchdown. Junior Thaine Loughmiller had a 78-yard kickoff return on the first play of the game and 60 yards receiving and 12 yards rushing. For the Tro-jans defense, the leading tackler was senior Kagen Knudsen with 5.5 tackles, followed by Bernad with 5, Loughmiller, Kagen Knudsen, senior Ryan Spaeth each with 4.5 and Kole Spencer with 4. Raft River is at Oakley on Friday.
Valley 50, Wendell 14
HAZELTON – The host Vikings won their first game of the season together with their first Canyon Conference win. Valley held a 28-0 lead at the half and tacked on 22 more points in the second half. The Vikings totaled 496 yards of offense (248 yards both rushing and passing) and Wendell had 252 (107 passing and 145 rushing), Valley senior quarterback Rawlin Godfrey was 11-of-22 for 248 yards and five touchdowns on scoring completions to junior Omar Campus (73 yards), senior Tony Ruiz (14 yards, 55 yards, 2 yards) and senior Brody Mussmann (9 yards). He also rushed for 98 yards on 13 attempts and scored on a 13-yard run. Junior Jessy Cardenas led the defense with six tackles and sophomore Braden Buschhorn had five. For the Trojans, senior Joey Ward completed eight passes for 103 yards and had a 60-yard touchdown bomb. He ran the ball nine times for 45 yards and had a 4-yard scoring run. Junior Aden Bunn had four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown catch from Ward. Senior Teegan Dunn rushed for 75 yards on 18 runs. Aden Dunn led the Wendell defense with eight tackles and freshman Wyett Oden made 5 tackles at the linebacker position. Wendell hosts Declo and Valley hosts Soda Springs.
Murtaugh 48, Glenns Ferry 14
GLENNS FERRY—The Red Devils won the Snake River Conference game on the road over the Pilots. Murtaugh senior quarterback Ty Stanger completed 6-of-6 passes for 257 yards and five touchdowns. Stanger also rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Junior Benites had three receptions for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Tegan Dimond led the Red Devils defense with 11 tackles and senior Zac Gunnel had seven tackles and three sacks.
Kimberly 56, Buhl 8
BUHL – The Bulldogs remain unbeaten in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Confer-ence after the road win over the Indians and will travel to Gooding next Friday for the conference championship. Kimberly junior Race Widmier had 179 yards rushing and three touchdowns, senior Brett Bronson finished with 80 yards re-ceiving and three scores and freshman Gatlin Bair added a 40-yard interception return. Buhl is at Filer on Friday.
Camas County 70, Hagerman 12
FAIRFIELD –The Mushers won at home over the Pirates in the Sawtooth West Conference and look to keep their playoff hopes alive. No details were available. Camas County is at Hansen and Hagerman hosts Castleford on Friday.
Jerome 64, Burley 43
BURLEY – Jerome collected a Great Basin 7 Conference win on the road over the Bobcats. No details were available. Burley is at Canyon Ridge on Friday.
Castleford 28, Rockland 16
CASTLEFORD – The Wolves beat the Bulldogs in the nonconference game. No details were available. Castleford is at Hagerman on Friday.
Declo 50, Filer 0
Cross Country
Both the Twin Falls boys and girls finished first at the Mountain Home Invite on Friday. For the boys, sophomore Stockton Stevens finished second overall with a time of 17:45. Sophomore teammate James Wright had great a second half of the race earning sixth place with a time of 18:48. Juniors Blake Crandall followed in seventh at 18:52 and Anthony Botch eighth at 18:54. Freshman Russell Frampton was 10th at 19:07. Aiden Swearingen and Collin Rasmussen also ran well rounding out the top 7 for the Bruins. The Lady Bruins had two finish in the Top 5, freshman Brittany Garling finished first with a time of 20:53 and freshman Saylor Erickson followed at 22:13. Other Bruins did equally well. Sophomore Andrea Maccabee finished at 22:38 and freshman Caysja Roberts at 22:39 ran together earning seventh and eighth place respectively. Junior Olivia Oler finished 10th at 22:53 with sophomore Skyla Bingham and junior Jenna Bingham rounding out the top 7.
“The Bruins had an exceptional day to close out the regular season,” said Twin Falls coach Tonia Burk.
