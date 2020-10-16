Sports Results

HAZELTON – The host Vikings won their first game of the season together with their first Canyon Conference win. Valley held a 28-0 lead at the half and tacked on 22 more points in the second half. The Vikings totaled 496 yards of offense (248 yards both rushing and passing) and Wendell had 252 (107 passing and 145 rushing), Valley senior quarterback Rawlin Godfrey was 11-of-22 for 248 yards and five touchdowns on scoring completions to junior Omar Campus (73 yards), senior Tony Ruiz (14 yards, 55 yards, 2 yards) and senior Brody Mussmann (9 yards). He also rushed for 98 yards on 13 attempts and scored on a 13-yard run. Junior Jessy Cardenas led the defense with six tackles and sophomore Braden Buschhorn had five. For the Trojans, senior Joey Ward completed eight passes for 103 yards and had a 60-yard touchdown bomb. He ran the ball nine times for 45 yards and had a 4-yard scoring run. Junior Aden Bunn had four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown catch from Ward. Senior Teegan Dunn rushed for 75 yards on 18 runs. Aden Dunn led the Wendell defense with eight tackles and freshman Wyett Oden made 5 tackles at the linebacker position. Wendell hosts Declo and Valley hosts Soda Springs.