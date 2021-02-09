Sports Results

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Lighthouse Christian 56, Oakley 52: TWIN FALLS — After putting in back and forth efforts by both teams with neither team building a lead behind each team’s great defenses, the Snake River win by the Lions came down to solid free throw shooting by junior Clay Silva to seal the win. Silva finished with 19 points and seven assists, freshman Jack DeJong had eight points and nine boards and freshman Sam Rogers had eight points and eight rebounds. The top scorer of the game was Oakley senior Corbin Bedke with a team-high 20 points and senior Robert Wybenga had 12. Lighthouse Christian is at Glenns Ferry and Oakley hosts Raft River on Thursday.