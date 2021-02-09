Sports Results

Tuesday, Feb. 9
Boys Basketball
Lighthouse Christian 56, Oakley 52: TWIN FALLS — After putting in back and forth efforts by both teams with neither team building a lead behind each team’s great defenses, the Snake River win by the Lions came down to solid free throw shooting by junior Clay Silva to seal the win. Silva finished with 19 points and seven assists, freshman Jack DeJong had eight points and nine boards and freshman Sam Rogers had eight points and eight rebounds. The top scorer of the game was Oakley senior Corbin Bedke with a team-high 20 points and senior Robert Wybenga had 12. Lighthouse Christian is at Glenns Ferry and Oakley hosts Raft River on Thursday.
Dietrich 61, Gooding 53: DIETRICH — Dietrich senior Brady Power was the leading scorer for the game with 19 points and junior Jett Shaw followed with 14 in the Blue Devils win over the Senators. Senior Gavin Martin led Gooding with 17 points and senior Owen Rogers had 16. Gooding is at Wendell on Wednesday and Dietrich is at Glenns Ferry on Friday.
Kimberly 44, Filer 42: KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs won the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game at home over the Wildcats. Junior Jackson Cummins led Kimberly with 11 points and junior Ethan Okelberry and senior Trevor Hammond each added 10 points. For Filer, junior Drake Speirs had 12 and junior Tegun Tews had 10. Filer hosts Wood River on Friday.
Buhl 60, Wendell 48: BUHL — Buhl senior Joe Armitage pounded in 24 points and senior Drexler Jaynes scored 16 in the Indians win over the Trojans. Wendell senior Zane Kelsey finished with 15 points. Wendell hosts Gooding on Wednesday. Buhl travels to Kimberly on Monday, Feb. 15 in district tournament.
Raft River 41, Shoshone 32: SHOSHONE — Raft River senior Ryan Spaeth led all players with 16 points and senior Tristin Schroeder had 12 points for Shoshone in the Trojans Snake River win over the Indians. Raft River is at Oakley and Shoshone is at Murtaugh on Thursday.
Murtaugh 54, Glenns Ferry 33: MURTAUGH — Murtaugh senior Ty Stanger led the Red Devils with 13 points and senior Hunter Andersen and senior Wes Stanger each had nine points in the Snake River win over the Pilots. Junior Nick Hernandez had a team-high 13 points for Glenns Ferry, senior Ty Crane had six points and junior Josue Mesillas with five. Glenns Ferry hosts Lighthouse Christian and Murtaugh hosts Shoshone on Thursday.
Century 53, Burley 41: BURLEY — The Diamondbacks took an 11-7 lead after the first quarter over the Bobcats and led 29-16 at the half in the Century win over Burley. Junior Adam Kloepfer scored 17 points and pulled down five rebounds and senior Conner Judd tossed in seven points. Burley is at Preston on Wednesday.
Castleford 54, Hansen 46: CASTLEFORD — Castleford was sparked by sophomore Ethan Roland with 23 points followed by freshman Jayme Ramos with 19 in the Sawtooth home win over the Huskies. Senior Jonathan Camarillo led Hansen with 16 points. Castleford hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy and Hansen hosts Richfield on Friday.
Hagerman 38, Bliss 30: HAGERMAN — Senior Alex Gonzalez led the Pirates with 17 points and 22 rebounds in the win over Bliss.
Girls Basketball
4A District Tournament
Minico 65, Canyon Ridge 48: TWIN FALLS — No. 3 Minico eliminated No. 6 Canyon Ridge from the 4A district tournament and will host No. 4 Jerome on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Senior Itzel Guzman led the Spartans with 15 points, sophomore Halyee Stroud followed with 13, freshman Carlie Latta had 12 and freshman Jentree Bott had 11. For the Riverhawks, junior Logan Roberts scored 19 points and senior Dorcas Lupumba finished with a double-double, 10 points and 11 rebounds. Canyon Ridge ends the season at 9-13.
2A Girls District Tournament
Valley 53, Wendell 38: WENDELL — No. 3 Valley held a one-point lead at the half, 15-14 and stretched the lead to 12 points with 17 points in the third quarter and held No. 2 Wendell to six as Valley eliminated the Trojans from the 2A district Tournament. With the win, the Vikings will play No. 1 Declo on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the championship game. Valley had three players in double figures led by senior Makenna Kohtz with 15 points, senior Railey Hodges had 12 and 11 by senior Bailey Stephens. For the Trojans, junior Ana Scott finished with 14 points and senior Julianna Pope had 10. Wendell ends the season at 10-12.