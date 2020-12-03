Sports Results

Thursday, Dec. 3
Boys Basketball
Wendell 62, American Falls 33
WENDELL — Wendell senior Zane Kelsey was the top scorer for the game with 28 points and junior Bodee French pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. The Trojans improved to 3-0 with the home win over the Beavers.
Girls Basketball
Raft River 65, Lighthouse Christian 62
MALTA — The Lions and Trojans had quite a battle in the Snake River Conference game with Raft River pulling out the three-point victory. The two teams were tied at 30-all at the half and the Trojans led 48-44 after three quarters. Raft River had five players in double figures with senior Kaybree Christensen, senior Braylee Heaton and sophomore Caroline Schumann all finishing with 14 points and senior Karlee Christensen and sophomore Libby Boden each scoring 10. The leading scorer for the game was Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton who wound up with 33 points followed by senior Lauren Gomez with 15. Lighthouse Christian hosts Ambrose on Saturday and Raft River hosts Hansen on Tuesday.
“We shot the ball pretty well and it was a great game but we didn’t have an answer for Thornton,” said Raft River coach Cody Powers.
Camas County 57, Twin Falls Christian Academy 18
TWIN FALLS — The Mushers finally got out on the floor against an opponent instead of battling each other in the win over the Warriors. Camas County junior Alyssa Whittle was the leading scorer for the game with 16 points followed by senior Sammy McFadyen with 12 points and seven boards. Junior Ashley Botz also had seven rebounds. Twin Falls Christian Academy was led by junior Grace Bolyard with 10 points.
“It was nice to get our first game under our belts and get the nerves out of the way,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz.
Camas County hosts Horseshoe Bend on Tuesday and Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Bliss Friday, Dec. 11.
Rimrock 55, Richfield 39
RICHFIELD — The Tigers lost at home to the Raiders but Richfield coach Buck Hendren was pleased with his team’s efforts.
“Even though we lost to a good team, I felt we took a step in the right direction,” said Hendren.
Juniors Mackenzie Riley and Victoria Truman each scored 11 points. Richfield is at Wendell on Friday.
Burley 49, Minico 35
BURLEY — Burley sophomore Amari Whiting finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds and senior Kelsi Pope added nine in the Great Basin Conference win over Minico. The Spartans were led by freshman Carlie Latta with 16 points and senior Itzel Guzman had five. Minico is Minico at Idaho Falls on Saturday and Burley is at Mountain Home on Wednesday.
Dietrich 57, Hansen 30
HANSEN — Dietrich sophomore Hailey Astle scored 17 points and senior Ashlyn Wells tossed in 10 in the Blue Devils Sawtooth Conference win over the Huskies. Hansen junior Lizbett Manzano had nine points and sophomore Hannah Skinner added seven. Hansen (0-5) is at Oakley on Saturday and Dietrich hosts Lighthouse Christian at CSI on Wednesday.
“The girls played hard,” said Hansen coach Nick Gonzales.
Oakley 35, Declo 29
DECLO — Oakley senior Lyzan Gillette scored 12 points for Oakley and Declo junior Katie Bott had 11 in the Oakley Hornets win over the Declo Hornets. Oakley hosts Hansen on Saturday and Declo is at Buhl on Tuesday.
"The girls played hard and did some good things," said Oakley coach Matt Payton.
Jerome 52, Canyon Ridge 34
JEROME — The Tigers won the Great Basin Conference battle with the visiting Riverhawks. Jerome senior Addy Wells had 16 points, senior Alexis White added 15 and senior Hannah Schvaneveldt had 11. Canyon Ridge was led by Dorcas Lupumba with 11 points. Canyon Ridge hosts Emmett and Jerome hosts Mountain Home on Saturday.
“We did some good things but didn’t capitalize on some things we should have,” said Canyon Ridge coach Kevin Cato.
Filer 64, Buhl 22
Kimberly 59, Gooding 39
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Boys Basketball
Declo 56, American Falls 37
Murtaugh 49, Hagerman 11
Wrestling
Canyon Ridge 42, Hillcrest 36
195: Double Forfeit 220: CALEB LEWIS (CARI) over Giovanni Espinosa (HILL) (Fall 3:15) 285: Sean Steinnetz (HILL) over Martin Kronberg (CARI) (Fall 0:41) 98: James Bolton (CARI) over (HILL) (For.) 106: Taylor Call (HILL) over Rabin Darjee (CARI) (Dec 12-6) 113: Arish Khadka (CARI) over Treyden Cress (HILL) (Fall 2:00) 120: Dregun Wheeless-Hill (HILL) over Caleb Tubbs (CARI) (Fall 2:30) 126: Jared Engle (HILL) over Joshua Cresto (CARI) (Fall 0:51) 132: Bilal Makaradze (CARI) over Seth Taylor (HILL) (Fall 1:26) 138: Xander Hartner (HILL) over Behdad Ebadeh Ahwazi (CARI) (Fall 0:58) 145: JAVIER LARA (CARI) over (HILL) (For.) 152: Lorenzo Luis (HILL) over Caleb Somers (CARI) (Fall 2:37) 160: Connor Claborn (CARI) over Hunter Reeves (HILL) (Fall 2:09) 170: Treyjan Bissette (HILL) over JOEL GARCIA (CARI) (Fall 1:39) 182: DO SAWM LIAN (CARI) over (HILL) (For.)
Filer 60, Valley 12
98: 106: Alice Smith (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 113: Kaydance Wiggins (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 120: Collin Robinson (FILE) over James Meyer (VALL) (Fall 0:48) 126: Evan Allen (VALL) over Lauren Henderhan (FILE) (Fall 1:40) 132: Darold Hart (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 138: Dylan Curry (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 145: 152: 160: Arath Chavez (FILE) over Hunter Shobe (VALL) (Fall 0:50) 170: Elliot Pastoor (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Kaden Buhler (VALL) (Fall 1:55) 195: Rellis Murphy (VALL) over (FILE) (For.) 220: Gabby Shaddy (FILE) over (VALL) (For.) 285: Joey McKay (FILE) over (VALL) (For.)
Jerome 57, Valley 6
170: Matthew Young (JERO) over (VALL) (For.) 182: Kaden Buhler (VALL) over Kaden Lusk (JERO) (Fall 0:49) 195: Brian Ascencio (JERO) over Rellis Murphy (VALL) (Fall 4:00) 220: Colby Coates (JERO) over (VALL) (For.) 285: Mark Larsen (JERO) over (VALL) (For.) 98: 106: 113: 120: Dallin Wellard (JERO) over James Meyer (VALL) (Fall 1:02) 126: Eli Espino (JERO) over Evan Allen (VALL) (Fall 3:29) 132: 138: Ramon Cervantes (JERO) over Jessy Cardenas (VALL) (Dec 6-1) 145: Brock Smith (JERO) over (VALL) (For.) 152: Andrew Pruitt (JERO) over (VALL) (For.) 160: Gavin Williamson (JERO) over Hunter Shobe (VALL) (Fall 1:21)
Gooding 33, Filer 30
98: 106: Cameron Knapp (GOOD) over Alice Smith (FILE) (MD 9-0) 113: Sara Lloyd (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.) 120: Collin Robinson (FILE) over Wiley Jackson (GOOD) (Fall 1:24) 126: 132: Hudson Rogers (GOOD) over Darold Hart (FILE) (Fall 2:31) 138: 145: 152: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over Arath Chavez (FILE) (Fall 1:43) 160: Kayd Craig (GOOD) over Jaimen Swainston (FILE) (TF 17-2 4:45) 170: Cole Anderson (GOOD) over Elliot Pastoor (FILE) (Fall 3:51) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Colton Miceli (GOOD) (Fall 0:58) 195: Logan Anderson (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.) 220: Gabby Shaddy (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.) 285: Joey McKay (FILE) over Elijah Williams (GOOD) (Fall 1:31)
Gooding 36, Valley 23
98: 106: Cameron Knapp (GOOD) over (VALL) (For.) 113: James Meyer (VALL) over (GOOD) (For.) 120: James Meyer (VALL) over Wiley Jackson (GOOD) (TF 18-0 5:32) 126: Evan Allen (VALL) over (GOOD) (For.) 132: 138: Hudson Rogers (GOOD) over (VALL) (For.) 145: 152: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over (VALL) (For.) 160: Butch Morris (GOOD) over Hunter Shobe (VALL) (Fall 0:43) 170: 182: Kaden Buhler (VALL) over Colton Miceli (GOOD) (Fall 1:01) 195: Logan Anderson (GOOD) over Rellis Murphy (VALL) (Fall 2:51) 220: 285: Elijah Williams (GOOD) over (VALL) (For.)
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Girls Basketball
Burley 62, Jerome 31
BURLEY — The Bobcats defeated the visiting Tigers in the Great Basin Conference game. Sophomore Amari Whiting led both teams with 27 points and senior Kelsie Pope tossed in 10. For Jerome, senior Alexis White had 14 points and junior Emma Ringling and senior Hannah Schvaneveldt each had six points. Jerome hosts Canyon Ridge and Burley hosts Minico on Thursday.
Century 60, Filer 46
POCATELLO — Turnovers and missed free throws were the main factors that led to the Wildcats loss against the Diamondbacks. Filer senior Ella Fischer led Filer with 16 points and junior Lexi Monson followed up with seven. The first Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game is Thursday at home hosting Buhl.
