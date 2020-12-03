Sports Results

Camas County 57, Twin Falls Christian Academy 18

TWIN FALLS — The Mushers finally got out on the floor against an opponent instead of battling each other in the win over the Warriors. Camas County junior Alyssa Whittle was the leading scorer for the game with 16 points followed by senior Sammy McFadyen with 12 points and seven boards. Junior Ashley Botz also had seven rebounds. Twin Falls Christian Academy was led by junior Grace Bolyard with 10 points.

“It was nice to get our first game under our belts and get the nerves out of the way,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz.

Camas County hosts Horseshoe Bend on Tuesday and Twin Falls Christian Academy hosts Bliss Friday, Dec. 11.

Rimrock 55, Richfield 39

RICHFIELD — The Tigers lost at home to the Raiders but Richfield coach Buck Hendren was pleased with his team’s efforts.

“Even though we lost to a good team, I felt we took a step in the right direction,” said Hendren.

Juniors Mackenzie Riley and Victoria Truman each scored 11 points. Richfield is at Wendell on Friday.

Burley 49, Minico 35