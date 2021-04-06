Sports Results

Filer 13, Sugar Salem 12 Game 2 : FILER — McCarty Stoddard was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and home run with five RBIs in the Wildcats win over the Diggers in game one. Stoddard also got the win in five innings with four hits six runs with four strikeouts and two walks. Sami Taylor had three hits and Gracie Brooks, and Jasmine Earl each finished with two hits in three at bats. In game two, Brooks started on the mound for Filer and in four innings allowed six hits and 11 runs with one strikeout and four walks. Stoddard came in relief. The Wildcats trailed 12-11 into the seventh inning and scored two runs for the win. Brooks 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Taylor 3-for-3 including a double and triple with four RBIs. Filer finished with 13 runs, eight hits and 12 errors and Sugar-Salem scored 12 runs with eight hits and six errors.

Wendell 15, Declo 14 Game 2: DECLO — Katelynn Koyle had four hits at the plate and took the win on the mound allowing nine hits and eight runs over four innings with six strikeouts in the Hornets win over the Trojans in game one. Madison Tipton went one and one-third innings allowing seven runs on nine hits for Wendell. Ainsley Clark followed for three innings in relief. Jenna Wensink and Tipton each had two hits for the Trojans. In game two, Koyle started for Declo and pitched four innings allowing eight hits, eight runs with five strikeouts and three walks. Macie Larsen followed in relief. For Wendell, Jordyn Young was on the mound and in seven innings gave up 17 hits with 14 runs with five strikeouts and nine walks. At the plate for the Trojans, Ayla Geer was 3-for-4 with one RBI, and Rylie Scheer, Wensink, Kiersten Sears, and Marianna Avila each had two hits. For the Hornets, Kloie Ottley was 2-for-5, Koyle 2-for-3, Macie Larsen 2-for-3, Kadence Spencer 3-for-5 and Bailee Burton was 3-for-4.