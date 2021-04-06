Sports Results

Tuesday, April 6
Baseball
Twin Falls 22, Wood River 3: HAILEY — Twin Falls started pitcher Ayden Coats and he pitched one and one-third innings allowing three runs on two hits and two strikeouts. Winning pitcher Koiya Martinez allowed no runs on no hits over two and two-thirds innings with two strikeouts and no walks. At the plate for the Bruins, Wyatt Sologabal was 5-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs, Tai Walker was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Tyler Horner 4-for-6 with a double and two RBIs. Wood River losing pitcher Hunter Thompson allowed six runs on five hits with four strikeouts in three innings. Dylan Mills was 1-for-2 and Rabbit Buxton 1-for-2 one RBI.
Burley 11, Mountain Home 2: BURLEY — The Bobcats outhit the Tigers 8-6 in the home win. Burley held a 10-1 lead after four innings. Burley pitcher Slayder Watterson earned the win in five innings allowing three hits and one run with eight strikeouts and two walks. Bronson Brookins was 2-for-2, Watterson 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run and Austin Cranney 2-for-3. Mountain Home pitcher Chase Southern lasted two and a third innings allowing five hits and seven runs with two strikeouts. Torrance DeVore, James Shockey, Sean Jackson and Alex Lopez each had one hit for Mountain Home.
Canyon Ridge 8, Minico 3: RUPERT — Steven Garrett-Lagrone allowed five hits and three runs in five innings with six strikeouts in the win for Canyon ridge. Treyson Fletcher was on the mound for Minico and surrendered six runs on 11 hits over five innings with three strikeouts. Alex Alcala, Cole Rosas, Kayden Skaggs, Luke Hudelson and CJ Bartholomew had multiple hits for Canyon Ridge. Tazyn Twiss and Dax Sayer each had two hits for the Spartans.
Softball
Twin Falls 25, Wood River 5: HAILEY — The Bruins had 14 hits in the road win over the Wolverines. Sydney McMurdie had three hits in four at bats with three RBIs and a double, Hannah Holcomb was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Casie McKechnie was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Reagan Rex was 2-for-4 including a triple and three RBIs. McMurdie took the win in three innings allowing five runs on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Hannah Holcomb came in for one inning. Taylor Nelson, Isabella Roberts and Amanda Brown each had one hit for Wood River. Caroline Seaward took the loss for the Wolverines.
Canyon Ridge 9, Minico 5: RUPERT — Bailey Sligar was the winning Canyon Ridge pitcher in seven innings allowing five runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. McKinlie Wickel took the loss for Minico surrendering nine runs on 14 hits with ten strikeouts. For the Riverhawks, Alexia Pfister 3-for- 5 with one RBI, Allianna Tibbets 2-for-4, Aryah Castillo 2-for-4 with one RBI, and Elsie Summerfield 2-for-2 with one RBI. McKinlie Wickel was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Maisie Neilson was 2-for-3 or the Spartans.
Mountain Home 8, Burley 2 Game 1
Mountain Home 13, Burley 3 Game 2: BURLEY — The Tigers took a pair of win over the Bobcats. Regan McDaniel took the win for Mountain Home in game one giving up two runs on six hits in six innings with three strikeouts. Talea Choffin started for Burley and allowed eight runs on eight hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts. Hannah Davison and Realei Mills each had two hits for the Tigers and MaKenna Wells had two hits for the Bobcats. In game two, Mountain Home finished with 13 runs on 10 hits with one error. For Burley, three runs on five hits with five errors.
Filer 16, Sugar Salem 6 Game 1
Filer 13, Sugar Salem 12 Game 2: FILER — McCarty Stoddard was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and home run with five RBIs in the Wildcats win over the Diggers in game one. Stoddard also got the win in five innings with four hits six runs with four strikeouts and two walks. Sami Taylor had three hits and Gracie Brooks, and Jasmine Earl each finished with two hits in three at bats. In game two, Brooks started on the mound for Filer and in four innings allowed six hits and 11 runs with one strikeout and four walks. Stoddard came in relief. The Wildcats trailed 12-11 into the seventh inning and scored two runs for the win. Brooks 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Taylor 3-for-3 including a double and triple with four RBIs. Filer finished with 13 runs, eight hits and 12 errors and Sugar-Salem scored 12 runs with eight hits and six errors.
Declo 20, Wendell 8 Game 1
Wendell 15, Declo 14 Game 2: DECLO — Katelynn Koyle had four hits at the plate and took the win on the mound allowing nine hits and eight runs over four innings with six strikeouts in the Hornets win over the Trojans in game one. Madison Tipton went one and one-third innings allowing seven runs on nine hits for Wendell. Ainsley Clark followed for three innings in relief. Jenna Wensink and Tipton each had two hits for the Trojans. In game two, Koyle started for Declo and pitched four innings allowing eight hits, eight runs with five strikeouts and three walks. Macie Larsen followed in relief. For Wendell, Jordyn Young was on the mound and in seven innings gave up 17 hits with 14 runs with five strikeouts and nine walks. At the plate for the Trojans, Ayla Geer was 3-for-4 with one RBI, and Rylie Scheer, Wensink, Kiersten Sears, and Marianna Avila each had two hits. For the Hornets, Kloie Ottley was 2-for-5, Koyle 2-for-3, Macie Larsen 2-for-3, Kadence Spencer 3-for-5 and Bailee Burton was 3-for-4.
Tennis
Twin Falls 11, Canyon Ridge 1
Boys Singles
No. 1 Noah Pitts Twin Falls beats Jack Jensen Canyon Ridge 6-1 6-1
No. 2 Noah Cox Twin Falls beats Diosh Uraun Canyon Ridge 6-1 6-0
No. 3 Brett McQueen Twin Falls beats Godwin Mobley Canyon Ridge 6-0 6-0
Boys Doubles
No. 1 Kurtis Christensen/Kyler Western Twin Falls beat Braden Martin/Jackson Greene Canyon Ridge 6-1 6-1.
No. 2 Alexander Coates/Carson Broadbent Twin Falls beat Casey Smith/Tanner Stevens Canyon Ridge 6-3 6-0.
Girls Singles
No. 1 Isabel Jacobs Twin Falls beat Afton Beard Canyon Ridge 6-1 6-0.
No. 2 Emma Cox Twin Falls beat Maycee Knowlton Canyon Ridge 6-3 6-2.
No. 3 Mazie Walter Twin Falls beat Tayla Stevens Canyon Ridge 6-2 6-1.
Girls Doubles
No. 1 Kenadee Egbert/Addison Fullmer Twin Falls loses to Francie Roberts/Mimi Roberts Canyon Ridge 1-6 6-7( 7).
No. 2 Kaitlyn Lambert/Shelby Traveller Twin Falls beats Camryn Humble/Matti Macallister Canyon Ridge 6-1 6-0.
Mixed
No. 1 Isabel Manning/Josh Mix Twin Falls beat Megan Peacock/Asher Alexander Canyon Ridge 6-2 7-5.
No. 2 LIbby Traveller/Mason Ward Twin Falls beat Audrey Pryde/Ayden Hutchinson Canyon Ridge 6-0 -6-0.
Wood River 10, Jerome 1
Singles
No. 1 Gus Sabina, Wood River def. Michael Lloyd, Jerome, 6-2 , 6-1.
No. 2 Collin Magalogo, Jerome def. Trent Baker, Wood River, 6-2 , 6-3.
No. 3 Cody Mckinnon, Wood River def. Porter Prescott, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 1 Meg Keating, Wood River def. Natalia Licano, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 2 Jessica Popke, Wood River def. Gabby Lopez, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-1.
No. 3 Maddox Nickum, Wood River def. Bryleigh Merritt, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 Jake Simon, Wood River—John Chen, Wood River def. Gabe Smith, Jerome—Luis Quiterio, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 2 N/A—N/A def. Garin Beste, Wood River—Simon Weekes, Wood River, 6-1 , 6-0.
No. 1 Zach Sabina, Wood River—Britta Heaphy, Wood River def. Blake Poulsen, Jerome—Kaydence Poulsen Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 2 Daniel Ziesing, Wood River—Elizabeth Clayton, Wood River def. Tyler Lamm, Jerome—Hallie Ellis, Jerome 6-2 , 6-1.
No. 1 Marcella Fisher, Wood River—Tatnall Watts, Wood River def. Miriam Villa, Jerome—Ariela Morfin, Jerome, 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 2 Sofia Calcagno, Wood River—Tenney Barrow, Wood River def. Alli Bakes, Jerome—Leah Houston, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-0.