Sports Results

Saturday, Jan. 16
Boys Basketball
Camas County 54, Glenns Ferry 51
GLENNS FERRY – The visiting Mushers won the tight battle with the Pilots. Camas County junior Breken Clarke totaled 32 points and seven steals, junior Dawson Kramer scored 11 points and had six assists and freshman Emmett Palan had nine points and eight rebounds. Senior Ty Crane had 10 points and junior Nick Hernandez and sophomore Emmett Martin each had nine points for Glenns Ferry. Camas County is at Oakley on Monday and Glenns Ferry hosts Rimrock on Tuesday.
Carey 71, Butte County 56
ARCO – Carey senior Hunter Smith had 28 points including seven 3-pointers in the Panthers road win over Butte County. Carey hosts Dietrich on Tuesday.
Minico 55, Mountain Home 44
MOUNTAIN HOME – Minico was led by junior Klayton Wilson with 21 points with seven 3-pointers and sophomore Brevin Trenkle with 18 points and six rebounds in the Spartans win over the Tigers. For Mountain Home, senior Hyrum Wright had 13 points, junior Brandon Bethel had seven points, 11 assists and four steals. Minico is at Canyon Ridge and Mountain Home is at Wood River on Tuesday.
North Gem 88, Richfield 61
RICHFIELD – Richfield sophomore Luke Dalton led the Tigers with 23 points and sophomore Jamen Fuchs had 12 in the home loss to the Cowboys. Both Dalton and Fuchs each hit three 3-pointers in the game. Richfield is at Castleford on Wednesday.
Murtaugh 52, Hagerman 31
HAGERMAN – Hagerman senior Alex Gonzalez continued his solid play with 22 points and 20 rebounds in the home loss to the Red Devils. Senior Wesley Stanger led Murtaugh scoring with 14 points. Hagerman is at Hansen on Tuesday and Murtaugh is at Hansen on Wednesday.
Marsh Valley 58. Buhl 38
ARIMO – Buhl senior Dexter Jaynes scored 14 points in the Indians road loss to the Eagles. Buhl (2-11) is at Filer on Thursday.
Wendell 54, Declo 36
DECLO – Wendell sophomore Diego Torres scored a game high 16 points, senior Joe DeMasters added 10 and senior Zane Kelsey had 12 boards in the Canyon Conference road win over Declo. Senior Sam Nebeker, senior Tyler Olsen and junior Tregan Zollinger all had six points for the Hornets. Wendell (8-2) is at Filer on Monday and Declo (6-6, 0-1) is at Gooding on Wednesday.
Girls Basketball
Twin Falls 59. Vallivue 29
TWIN FALLS – Senior Brinley Iverson, junior Reagan Rex and freshman Halle Egbert each had 10 points in the Bruins win over the visiting Falcons. Iverson also had seven rebounds and Egbert had three steals. Twin Falls led 28-10 at the half and outscored Vallivue 31-19 in the second half. Twin Falls is at Mountain Home on Wednesday.
Highland 39, Minico 31
POCATELLO – Minico freshman Carlie Latta had 14 points in the Spartans road loss to the Rams. Minico hosts Jerome on Tuesday.
“We had a good first quarter (15 points) - didn’t score much the rest of the game,” said Minico coach Anna Bateman.
Mountain Home 48, Columbia 36
NAMPA – Mountain Home picked up a road win with the victory over Columbia. Sophomore Madi Keener had a good game finishing with a double-double of 30 points and 10 steals. Mountain Home hosts Twin Falls on Wednesday.
Valley 49, Shoshone 36
SHOSHONE – Junior Justyce Schilz was the leading scorer for the Vikings with 15 points and senior Makenna Kohtz followed with 11 in the road win over the Indians. Shoshone was led by sophomore Karlie Chapman with 12 points and senior Katie Perry added seven. Shoshone hosts Oakley on Tuesday and Valley hosts Dietrich on Thursday.
Raft River 68, Richfield 31
MALTA – Sophomore Caroline Schumann led the Trojans with 16 points and senior Karlee Christensen followed with 14 in the Raft River win over Richfield. Junior Victoria Truman had a team-high 12 for the Tigers. Raft River (12-4) hosts Glenns Ferry on Tuesday and Richfield is at Castleford on Wednesday.