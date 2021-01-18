Sports Results

TWIN FALLS – Senior Brinley Iverson, junior Reagan Rex and freshman Halle Egbert each had 10 points in the Bruins win over the visiting Falcons. Iverson also had seven rebounds and Egbert had three steals. Twin Falls led 28-10 at the half and outscored Vallivue 31-19 in the second half. Twin Falls is at Mountain Home on Wednesday.

Highland 39, Minico 31

POCATELLO – Minico freshman Carlie Latta had 14 points in the Spartans road loss to the Rams. Minico hosts Jerome on Tuesday.

“We had a good first quarter (15 points) - didn’t score much the rest of the game,” said Minico coach Anna Bateman.

Mountain Home 48, Columbia 36

NAMPA – Mountain Home picked up a road win with the victory over Columbia. Sophomore Madi Keener had a good game finishing with a double-double of 30 points and 10 steals. Mountain Home hosts Twin Falls on Wednesday.

Valley 49, Shoshone 36