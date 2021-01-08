Sports Results

Friday, Jan. 8
Boys Basketball
Lighthouse Christian 66, Hansen 62
TWIN FALLS – The Lions led 35-24 at the half, but the Huskies took the lead 49-45 out-scoring the Lions 25-10 in the third quarter. Lighthouse Christian took back the lead with just over two minutes remaining, 58-57 and kept it in the four-point win over Hansen. Junior Clay Silva led the Lions with 22, senior Collin Holloway added 16 and senior Chance Gaskill had 10. Hansen senior Jonathan Camarillo tied Silva for scoring honors with 22 points, junior Tom Gibson had 12 and sophomore Salvador Camarillo added 11. Hansen is at Hagerman on Saturday and Lighthouse Christian is at Shoshone on Wednesday.
“Lighthouse rebounded from last night (loss 62-60 to Wendell) and was able to pull off the win. It was a heated battle with Hansen,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Mike Brown. ”Both teams played well and Silva’s free throw shooting was able to seal the victory.”
Twin Falls Christian Academy 65, Hagerman 49
HAGERMAN – The Warriors had three players in double figures in the win over the Pirates. Senior Evan Walker was the top scorer with 20 points and sophomore Nolan Fenderson and freshman Josiah Bolyard each finished with 17. The leading scorer for the game was Hagerman senior Alex Gonzalez with a double-double 26 points and 26 boards. Hagerman is at Hansen on Saturday. Twin Falls Christian Academy at Bliss on Monday, Jan. 18.
Oakley 71, Shoshone 28
SHOSHONE – Oakley senior Corbin Bedke had 24 points in the Hornets road win over the Indians. Shoshone was led by senior Gabriel Myers with 14 points. Oakley hosts Grace and Shoshone is at Gooding on Saturday.
Raft River 50, Glenns Ferry 38
GLENNS FERRY – Raft River senior Ryan Spaeth led both teams with 15 points and senior Ty Crane and junior Nick Hernandez each had 11 points for Glenns Ferry in the Trojans win. Raft River hosts Rockland and Glenns Ferry is at Valley on Wednesday.
Jerome 55, Wood River 25
HAILEY – Jerome moved to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the Great Basin Conference with the road win over Wood River. Sophomore Scott Cook and junior Michael Lloyd led the Tigers with 13 points while junior Gavin Capps added 11. For the Wolverines, senior Tyler Petersen had 10 points. Wood River is at Minico on Saturday and Jerome hosts Mountain Home on Wednesday.
Buhl 61, Wendell 54
WENDELL – Buhl senior Edgar Hernandez had a game-high 18 points and junior Ryne Kelly added 15 points in the Indians win over the host Trojans. Senior Zane Kelsey and senior Joe DeMasters both finished with 15 points for Wendell. Buhl hosts Kimberly on Wednesday and Wendell (8-2) is at Declo on Saturday, Jan. 16.
Girls Basketball
Twin Falls 51, Minico 41
RUPERT – The Bruins had three players in double figures in the Great Basin Conference road win over the Spartans. Twin Falls junior Keeli Peterson finished with 14 points, junior Reagan Rex added 12 and senior Brinley Iverson scored 11 points and had nine boards. Minico senior Triniti Peralez had 12 points and freshman Carlie Latta added nine. Minico is at Wood River on Saturday and Twin Falls hosts Wood River on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 45, Gooding 40
MURTAUGH – Murtaugh freshman Addison Stanger had 14 points and junior Jessica Zavala followed with 10 in the Red Devils win over the Senators who were led by junior Alx Roe with 11 points. Murtaugh is at Glenns Ferry on Saturday and Gooding is at Wendell on Wednesday.
Filer 67, Declo 58
FILER – Declo held the lead at the half, 33-24 but the Wildcats outscored the Hornets 43-25 in the second half for the win. Junior Lexi Monson had 24 points and four assists for Filer and senior Ella Fischer added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double. Filer shot 79 percent from the free throw line. For Declo, sophomore Katelynn Koyle led with 19 points and junior Aryana Kahalioumi had 11. Filer hosts Burley on Saturday and Declo hosts Aberdeen on Tuesday.
Snake River 57, Kimberly 40
KIMBERLY – Kimberly junior Reece Garey had 19 points in the home loss to Snake River. Josee Steadman had 19 for the Panthers and Reagan VanOrdan added 10. Kimberly hosts Buhl on Thursday.
Valley 43, Glenns Ferry 27
HAZELTON – The Vikings won at home with the victory over the Pilots. No details were available. Glenns Ferry hosts Murtaugh on Saturday and Valley is at Wendell on Tuesday.
Mountain Home 51, Jerome 48
MOUNTAIN HOME – Junior Sadie Drake led Mountain Home with 15 points and sophomore Madilynn Keener followed with 14 in the Great Basin Conference home win. For Jerome, senior Alexis White had 14 and senior Addy Wells tossed in 13. Jerome is at Canyon Ridge and Mountain Home is at Burley on Tuesday.
Mackay 57, Carey 54
MACKAY – Despite 31 points by senior Kylie Wood and 15 by sophomore Jane Parke, the Panthers lost on the road to the Miners. Mackay was led by Megan Moore with 20 points and Riley Moore with 18. Carey plays at Butte County on Monday.