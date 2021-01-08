Sports Results

Friday, Jan. 8

Boys Basketball

Lighthouse Christian 66, Hansen 62

TWIN FALLS – The Lions led 35-24 at the half, but the Huskies took the lead 49-45 out-scoring the Lions 25-10 in the third quarter. Lighthouse Christian took back the lead with just over two minutes remaining, 58-57 and kept it in the four-point win over Hansen. Junior Clay Silva led the Lions with 22, senior Collin Holloway added 16 and senior Chance Gaskill had 10. Hansen senior Jonathan Camarillo tied Silva for scoring honors with 22 points, junior Tom Gibson had 12 and sophomore Salvador Camarillo added 11. Hansen is at Hagerman on Saturday and Lighthouse Christian is at Shoshone on Wednesday.

“Lighthouse rebounded from last night (loss 62-60 to Wendell) and was able to pull off the win. It was a heated battle with Hansen,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Mike Brown. ”Both teams played well and Silva’s free throw shooting was able to seal the victory.”

Twin Falls Christian Academy 65, Hagerman 49