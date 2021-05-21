Sports Results

Friday, May 21
4A State Baseball Tournament
Columbia 5, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS – The Riverhawks lost to the Wildcats in the 4A State Softball Tournament game at Skip Walker Field at CSI. Steven Garrett-LaGrone pitched four innings giving up four runs on three hits with one strikeout and five walks. Kolten Price followed and worked two innings allowing one hit and one run with one strikeout. Ian Hughes was 1-for-3 and Alex Alcala 1-for-2 for Canyon Ridge.
Canyon Ridge will play Twin Falls, 1 p.m. Saturday in the Third-Place Game
Bishop Kelly 12, Twin Falls 8
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins held the 8-6 lead over the Knights after four innings in the 4A State Softball Tournament at Skip Walker Field at CSI. Bishop Kelly added six runs in the top of the seventh to clinch the lead and win over Twin Falls.
Koiya Martines took the loss for the Bruins in three and two-thirds innings allowing six hits and six runs with two strikeouts. At the plate for Twin Falls, Jace Mahike was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Wyatt Solosabal 2-for-3 with one double and one RBI, Tyler Horner Walker 2-for-4 with one double and one RBI and Tia Walker 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Twin Falls will face Canyon Ridge, 1 p.m. Saturday in the Third Place Game
3A State Baseball Tournament
Weiser 8, Kimberly 6
FRUITLAND – The Trojans held the 7-2 lead over the Bulldogs after four innings in the 3A State Baseball Tournament at Fruitland High School. Kimberly added three runs in the fifth inning combining four singles, a Weiser error and a walk, 7-5.
The Trojans added a single run in the top of the seventh and the Bulldogs scored a run but came up short in the loss to Weiser. Jackson Cummins took the loss for Kimberly in six innings surrendering 11 hits and eight runs with six strikeouts and one walk. Jacob Lloyd followed in relief. For Kimberly, Dylan Holmes was 2-for-4 with one RBI, Cummins 2-for-4 with a double, Hayden Anthony 3-for-4 with a double, Race Widmier 2-for-3 with a homerun with one RBI.
Kimberly will play Snake River, 1 p.m. Saturday in the Third-Place Game
2A State Baseball Tournament
Nampa Christian 4, Declo 3
POCATELLO – The Hornets lost the 2A State Baseball Tournament game at Halliwill Park to the Trojans in the seventh innings as the Nampa Christian batter was struck by a pitch driving in a run. Gabe Matthews was on the mound for Declo and allowed six hits and four runs over six and a third innings with five strikeouts. Dalton Powell led the Hornets at the plate with two hits and one RBI.
Declo will play Grangeville/Malad, 11:30 a.m. Third-Place Game
1A State Baseball Tournament
Prairie 13, Glenns Ferry 2
OROFINO -The Pirates put up at least one run in every innings except in the first in the win over the Pilots in the 1A State Baseball Tournament at Orofino High School. Prairie outhit Glenns Ferry 11-5. Losing Glenns Ferry pitcher Nick Hernandez pitched three and a third innings allowing eight runs on four hits with six walks and Parker Martinez entered the game in the fourth inning and gave up four hits and eight runs. Josue Mesillias was 2-for-4 for the Pilots.
Glenns Ferry will face Kamiah at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Softball
4A State Softball Tournament
Blackfoot 4, Twin Falls 3
NAMPA – The Bruins combined a pair of singles, walks and three Broncos errors to score three runs in the third inning of the 4A State Softball Tournament at Skyview Park. The Broncos posted two runs following the Bruins third inning and the two teams remained tied thru six innings.
Blackfoot tied the score in the bottom of the sixth with a run and won the game with a walk-off error in the bottom of the seventh inning. Losing Twin Falls pitcher Hannah Holcomb pitched six and two-thirds innings allowing five hits and four runs with 10 strikeouts and four walks giving up a homerun to Demry Wixom. Sydney Judd led the Bruins going 3-for-4. Kymber Wieland was the winning pitcher for Blackfoot and Marli Pearson was 3-for-4.
Twin Falls 20, Lakeland 6
NAMPA – The Bruins used six walks, two batters hit-by-pitch and two singles to score six runs in the first inning of the 4A State Softball Tournament loser-out game against the Hawks. Twin Falls added three runs in the second, five in the third, and six in the fourth inning staying alive in the tournament and eliminating the Hawks.
Winning Twin Falls pitcher Hannah Holcomb pitched three innings allowing one hit and six runs with four strikeouts and seven walks. Sydney McMurdie worked two innings with one strikeout. At the plate, Reagan Rex was 2-3 with four RBIs, Aubrey Fuchs 2-4 with a double and four RBIs, Brinley Iverson 2-for-3 including a triple.
Vallivue 4, Twin Falls 3
NAMPA – The Falcons eliminated the Bruins in the 4A State Softball Tournament loser-out game at Skyview Park. Twin Falls starting pitcher Sydney McMurdie went one and two-thirds innings allowing one hit and two runs with four walks and took the loss.
Hannah Holcomb followed and worked four and a third innings giving up six hits and two runs with four strikeouts and two walks. Reagan Rex was 2-for-4, Brinley Iverson 1-for-3 with
Bishop Kelly 11, Minico 1
NAMPA – Minico and pitcher Amber Wickel ran into the high-powered offense of Bishop Kelly in the 4A State Softball Tournament at Skyview Park. The Knights only outhit the Spartans 8-6 but three of Bishop Kelly’s hits were homeruns in the win. Losing Minico pitcher Amber Wickel threw four innings allowing 11 runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.
Faith Nichols was the winning pitcher for the Knights in five innings allowing one run on six hits with four strikeouts. Blyth Anderson was 2-for-2, Amber Wickel was 2-for-3 and McKinlie Wickel 1-for-2 including homerun and one RBI. Claire Cunningham was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Bishop Kelly.
Century 16, Minico 7
NAMPA—Century held an 8-6 lead after four innings in the 4A State Softball Tournament loser-out game. The Spartans scored one run in the fifth inning and were still in the game until the Diamondbacks added eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the win, eliminating Minico.
Losing Minico pitcher Amber Wickel threw five and two-thirds innings surrendering 16 runs on 11 hits, with six strikeouts and nine walks. Hana Pfeiffer led the Spartans going 4-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI and Wickel, Maisie Neilson, and Blyth Anderson each had two hits.
3A State Softball Tournament
Gooding 15, Timberlake 0 five innings
BOISE – It didn’t take long for the Senators to put runs on the board against the Wolves in the opening game of the 3A State Softball Tournament at Timberline High School. A one out double by Alx Roe followed by three singles and three Timberline errors, score was 5-0, Gooding.
The Senators followed up with three more runs in the second inning and a two-run homerun by Jaimie Carter in the fourth made the score 10-0. Gooding added five insurance runs in the top of the fifth for the win. Winning Gooding pitcher Maelyn Durham went five innings allowing no runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks. The Senators hit three homeruns in the game by Jaimie Carter, Alx Roe and Remmy Carter.
Jaimie Carter finished the day 3-for 4 with three RBIs, Roe 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Reece Fleming 2-for-3 with a double. Acacia Pecor took the loss for Timberlake and Bernie Carhart was 1-for-1 with a double.
Filer 9, Weiser 8
BOISE – The Wildcats were down 7-3 heading into the home half of the fifth inning in the 3A State Softball Tournament at Timberline High School and scored three runs to cut into the Wolverines lead. Weiser took the 8-6 lead into the seventh inning and the Wildcats put together a three-run inning for the win with a walk-off single by Jasmine Earl deciding the win.
Sami Taylor started for the Wildcats and pitched four innings allowing five runs on four hits with four strikeouts, three walks and a homerun to Tobie Noyer on Weiser. Winning Filer pitcher McCarty Stoddard entered game in the fifth inning and gave up three runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks. The Wolverines outhit the Wildcats 6-3 and both teams made eight errors.
Taylor was 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI, Earl 1-for-4 with one RBI and Faith Robinson 1-for-2. Tobie Noyer took the loss for Weiser and Danica Lockett had two hits for the Wolverines.
Filer 8, Gooding 2
BOISE -The Wildcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning in the 3A State Softball Tournament at Timberline High School. Filer added single runs in the fourth fifth, and sixth innings and Gooding scored only two runs in the third inning in the loss to the Wildcats. Filer outhit Gooding 11-4. Sami Taylor took the win for Filer giving up two runs on four hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts.
At the plate, Gracie Brooks was 2-for-4 including double and one RBI, Nikaela Higley 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI and Faith Robinson 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Losing Gooding pitcher Alx Roe went one inning allowing five runs on six hits with one strikeout and one walk. Reece Fleming, Roe, Jaime Carter and Morgan Durham had hits for Gooding.
Filer will play Homedale in the semi-finals at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Marsh Valley 5, Gooding 3
BOISE-The Senators trailed the Eagles 5-3 after six innings in the 3A State Softball Tournament loser-out game at Timberline High School. Gooding came up short runs and were eliminated in the loss to Marsh Valley.
Gooding outhit Marsh Valley 8-4. Maelyn Durham worked four innings allowing three runs on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Alx Roe and Katherine Sliman each worked one inning. Roe, Jaime Carter (double) and Morgan Durham each had a hit and one RBI.
2A State Softball Tournament
Declo 17, Firth 1
NAMPA – The Hornets sent 15 batters to the dish resulting in 11 runs in the first inning with four singles, three walks, two hit-by-pitch, three Firth errors and doubles by Lucy Schulthies and Katelynn Koyle in the 2A State Softball Tournament at West Park.
The Hornets scored two runs in the second and four in the third inning in the three inning win over the Cougars. Winning Declo pitcher Katelynn Koyle pitched three innings allowing one runs with two hits, five strikeouts and two walks. At the plate, Katy Bott, Kadence Spencer, Koyle, Schulthies and Elle Brase each had two hits for Declo. Macie Larsen had a homerun with three RBIs.
Bear Lake 17, Declo 4
NAMPA – The Bears outhit the Hornets 15-8 in the 2A State Softball Tournament semi-final game. Losing Declo pitcher Katelynn Koyle gave up 15 runs on 13 hits in two and a third innings.
Macie Larsen followed and threw two and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen. Koyle led the Hornets with two hits, Elle Brase was 2-for-2 with a double and Macie Larsen 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs.
St. Maries 6, Declo 2
NAMPA -The Hornets trailed the Lumberjacks 6-2 into the bottom of the seventh inning of the 2A State Softball Tournament loser-out game and were eliminated by St. Maries.
Pitching her third game of the day, Katelynn Koyle worked six and two-thirds innings allowing eight hits and six runs with four strikeouts. Koyle was also one of the leaders at the plate going 1-for-3 including a homerun and one RBI, Kadence Spencer 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI and Kylee Wickel 1-for-2.
1A State Softball Tournament
Glenns Ferry 16, Genesee 5
CALDWELL – After trailing 5-1 after two innings, the Pilots scored 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning and added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth in the 1A State Softball Tournament win over Bulldogs at Quad Park.
Glenns Ferry winning pitcher Madi Fink went five innings allowing five runs on five hits with five walks. Fink also led the Pilots at the plate going 2-for-4 with a double and triple with four RBIs. Kearra Orth was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Aubrey Gibbons had a homerun. Riley Leseman took the loss for Genesee and Kyleight Carter had two hits and two RBIs.
Glenns Ferry 19, Potlach 8
CALDWELL—Glenns Ferry pitcher Madi Fink got the win in the 1A State Softball Tournament game over the Loggers. Fink lasted six innings allowing eight hits and eight runs with two strikeouts.
The Pilots outhit the Loggers 13-8. Jessica Lloyd was 5-for-6 with a double and triple for the Pilots, Kyan Jackson 3-for-4 with one RBI, Fink 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs and Kerra Orth 2-for-6 with two RBIs.
Glenns Ferry 14, Notus 9
CALDWELL – The Pilots held the 14-9 lead over the Pirates after five innings in the 1A State Softball Tournament at Quad Park. Madi Fink was on the mound for her third game of the day for Glenns Ferry and took the victory in five and a third innings allowing 12 hits and nine runs with three strikeouts.
Kerra Orth was 2-for-5 two doubles with two RBIs, Kambelle King 2-for-4, Aubrey Gibbons 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Fink1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Glenns Ferry will play in the Championship Game at 2 p.m. against the winner of the Genesee or Potlatch game at 10 a.m. Saturday.