Sports Results

The Senators followed up with three more runs in the second inning and a two-run homerun by Jaimie Carter in the fourth made the score 10-0. Gooding added five insurance runs in the top of the fifth for the win. Winning Gooding pitcher Maelyn Durham went five innings allowing no runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks. The Senators hit three homeruns in the game by Jaimie Carter, Alx Roe and Remmy Carter.

Jaimie Carter finished the day 3-for 4 with three RBIs, Roe 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Reece Fleming 2-for-3 with a double. Acacia Pecor took the loss for Timberlake and Bernie Carhart was 1-for-1 with a double.

Filer 9, Weiser 8

BOISE – The Wildcats were down 7-3 heading into the home half of the fifth inning in the 3A State Softball Tournament at Timberline High School and scored three runs to cut into the Wolverines lead. Weiser took the 8-6 lead into the seventh inning and the Wildcats put together a three-run inning for the win with a walk-off single by Jasmine Earl deciding the win.