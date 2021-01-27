Sports Results

Oakley 51, Raft River 44

MALTA — Oakley senior Jace Robinson led the Hornets with 16 points and junior Payton Beck followed with 15 in the Snake River Conference win over the Trojans. Senior Ryan Spaeth and senior Bodee Spencer each had 10 points for Raft River. Oakley is at Murtaugh and Raft River is at Lighthouse Christian on Friday.

Twin Falls 72, Canyon Ridge 60

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls senior Nic Swensen was the leading scorer for the game with 23 points in the Bruins Great Basin Conference win over the Riverhawks. Senior Mason Swafford and sophomore Zach Ball each had 14 and senior Riley Hubsmith added 13. For Canyon Ridge, senior Ryker Holtzen had 15 and senior Brody Osen and freshman Aiden Tackett each had 11. Canyon Ridge hosts Jerome and Twin Falls is at Wood River on Friday.

Minico 40, Burley 29

RUPERT — Minico sophomore Brevin Trenkle finished with 21 points and five rebounds, junior Klayton Wilson added 10 points and senior Kent Merrill pulled down nine rebounds in the Spartans win over the Bobcats in the Great Basin Conference. The Bobcats were led by junior Adam Kloepfer with 10 points and senior Ethan Smith with six. Burley hosts Mountain Home on Friday and Minico is at Columbia on Saturday.