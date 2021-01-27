Sports Results

Wednesday, Jan. 27
Boys Basketball
Lighthouse Christian 69, Glenns Ferry 34
TWIN FALLS — The Lions jumped out of the gates early with some good shooting from junior Clay Silva and Lighthouse Christian held a 42-20 lead at halftime on the way to the home Snake River Conference win over Glenns Ferry. Silva led all scorers with 24 points followed by freshman Jack DeJong with 13 and senior Collin Holloway had 12. Senior Ty Crane led the Pilots with 10 points. Glenns Ferry hosts Shoshone and Lighthouse Christian hosts Raft River on Friday.
Valley 60, Wendell 49
WENDELL — Valley junior Omar Campos led the Vikings with 16 points in the Canyon Conference road win over the Trojans. Wendell senior Zane Kelsey had a game-high 18 points. Wendell hosts Dietrich on Friday and Valley hosts Gooding on Saturday.
Declo 61, Buhl 57
BUHL — Senior Sam Nebeker finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and junior Kaden Ramsey tossed in 16 for Declo in the win over Buhl. Senior Drexler Jaynes had a double-double with 18 points and 14 boards and junior Caden Ray added 16 for the Indians. Buhl is at Kimberly on Friday and Declo is at Wendell on Friday, Feb 5.
Oakley 51, Raft River 44
MALTA — Oakley senior Jace Robinson led the Hornets with 16 points and junior Payton Beck followed with 15 in the Snake River Conference win over the Trojans. Senior Ryan Spaeth and senior Bodee Spencer each had 10 points for Raft River. Oakley is at Murtaugh and Raft River is at Lighthouse Christian on Friday.
Twin Falls 72, Canyon Ridge 60
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls senior Nic Swensen was the leading scorer for the game with 23 points in the Bruins Great Basin Conference win over the Riverhawks. Senior Mason Swafford and sophomore Zach Ball each had 14 and senior Riley Hubsmith added 13. For Canyon Ridge, senior Ryker Holtzen had 15 and senior Brody Osen and freshman Aiden Tackett each had 11. Canyon Ridge hosts Jerome and Twin Falls is at Wood River on Friday.
Minico 40, Burley 29
RUPERT — Minico sophomore Brevin Trenkle finished with 21 points and five rebounds, junior Klayton Wilson added 10 points and senior Kent Merrill pulled down nine rebounds in the Spartans win over the Bobcats in the Great Basin Conference. The Bobcats were led by junior Adam Kloepfer with 10 points and senior Ethan Smith with six. Burley hosts Mountain Home on Friday and Minico is at Columbia on Saturday.
Girls Basketball
Filer 60, Gooding 35
GOODING — The Wildcats took the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference road win over the host Senators. Senior Ella Fischer led Filer with 16 points and junior Alexis Monson had 14. For Gooding, junior Reece Fleming led with 11 and junior Alx Roe had 10. Filer is at Jerome on Thursday and Gooding opens district play on Monday at Kimberly at 7 p.m.