Sports Results

Friday, Mar. 19

Burley 4, Skyline 3 Hillcrest 7, Burley 6 BURLEY—Slayder Watterson allowed three hits, one run with 10 strikeouts and three walks in the Burley win over Skyline. Jace Robinson came in relief and threw two innings with three hits, two runs and two strikeouts. Robinson had two hits including a double with one RBI and Payton Beck and Dominic Lemos (triple/RBI) each had a hit. Burley finished with four runs on four hits and no errors and Skyline scored three runs on six hits and one error. Brayden Nickels started for the Grizzlies and surrendered four runs on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk in four innings. Ryan Horvath came in relief. George Price and Trey Olson each had a pair of hits including each with a double.

Against Hillcrest, Burley scored three runs in the first inning with only one hit and two Hillcrest errors. The Knights scored one run in the first and second innings and added three in the fourth. The Bobcats took the lead at 6-5 with three in the bottom of the fourth. Hillcrest went ahead 7-6 with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh for the win. Bronson Brookins started for Burley and threw five and one third innings allowing eight hits, five runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Losing pitcher Payton Beck came in relief and gave up two hits and two runs with one strikeout. Dominic Lemos was 2-for-3 for the Bobcats and Jace Robinson was 1-for-2 including a double with two RBIs. Starting Hillcrest pitcher Tyler Schultz pitched one and a third innings with one hit, three runs with two strikeouts and five walks. Hunter Peterson came in relief (five hits, three runs, eight strikeouts, one walk) and was followed by winning pitcher Cooper Jorgenson with two strikeouts. Wade Capson was 2-for-4 with one RBI, Brett Bartell was 2-for-4 and Jorgenson was 2-for-4 for the Knights.