Sports Results

Friday, Mar. 19
Baseball
Burley 4, Skyline 3 Hillcrest 7, Burley 6BURLEY—Slayder Watterson allowed three hits, one run with 10 strikeouts and three walks in the Burley win over Skyline. Jace Robinson came in relief and threw two innings with three hits, two runs and two strikeouts. Robinson had two hits including a double with one RBI and Payton Beck and Dominic Lemos (triple/RBI) each had a hit. Burley finished with four runs on four hits and no errors and Skyline scored three runs on six hits and one error. Brayden Nickels started for the Grizzlies and surrendered four runs on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk in four innings. Ryan Horvath came in relief. George Price and Trey Olson each had a pair of hits including each with a double.
Against Hillcrest, Burley scored three runs in the first inning with only one hit and two Hillcrest errors. The Knights scored one run in the first and second innings and added three in the fourth. The Bobcats took the lead at 6-5 with three in the bottom of the fourth. Hillcrest went ahead 7-6 with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh for the win. Bronson Brookins started for Burley and threw five and one third innings allowing eight hits, five runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Losing pitcher Payton Beck came in relief and gave up two hits and two runs with one strikeout. Dominic Lemos was 2-for-3 for the Bobcats and Jace Robinson was 1-for-2 including a double with two RBIs. Starting Hillcrest pitcher Tyler Schultz pitched one and a third innings with one hit, three runs with two strikeouts and five walks. Hunter Peterson came in relief (five hits, three runs, eight strikeouts, one walk) and was followed by winning pitcher Cooper Jorgenson with two strikeouts. Wade Capson was 2-for-4 with one RBI, Brett Bartell was 2-for-4 and Jorgenson was 2-for-4 for the Knights.
Canyon Ridge 18, South Fremont 2 TWIN FALLS- The Riverhawks put 15 runs on the board in four innings in the home win over the Cougars. Jagger Ruhter led Canyon Ridge going 2-for-4 including a triple with four RBIs. Gage Summerfield was 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Colton Runke 2-for-2 including a double with an RBI. CJ Bartholomew started for the Riverhawks and went three innings giving up two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts. Rennick Moore came in for two innings and had three strikeouts and one walk. Easton Stoddard was on the mound for South Fremont allowing one hit and eight runs over one and a third innings with one strikeout. Kade Dixon and Peyson Yancey followed. Bridger Erickson and Bryson Forbush had the two hits for the Grizzlies.
Softball
Twin Falls 12, Pocatello 2 Game 1 Twin Falls 14, Pocatello 11 Game 2TWIN FALLS – The Bruins scored in every inning of the five inning game 1 victory over the Indians. Kindal Holcomb picked up the win allowing four hits and two runs with six strikeouts. Twin Falls had nine hits and Pocatello four. For the Bruins, Casie McKechnie was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four stolen bases, Sydney Jund 2-for-2 with an RBI and two stolen bases, Sydney McMurdie 2-for-2 including two doubles with two RBIs and Hannah Holcomb, 1-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Taylor Bunderson led the Indians with two hits and Mia Lusk took the loss.
After being beaten by 10 runs in game one, Pocatello came out strong in game two scoring 10 runs in the first inning and a run in the second inning. The Bruins scored three in the first and one in the second and took over the game with eight in the third for the second win in the double header. Twin Falls finished with 14 runs on nine hits and one error and Hillcrest had 11 runs with 13 hits and two errors. Reagan Rex, Jund and Hannah Holcomb each had two hits. Jund and Hannah Holcomb each had three RBIs and McKechnie and Brinley Iverson each had a double and two RBIs. McMurdie took the win in four and one third innings giving up five hits and one run with four strikeouts and two walks.
American Falls 24, Wendell 11 Game 1 Wendell 21, American Falls 10 Game 2AMERICAN FALLS – The Beavers and Trojans split the double header with American Falls winning game one and Wendell with the victory in game two. For the Trojans in game one, Ainsley Clark was 2-for-4 with a double, Ayla Geer had three RBIs and was 2-for-4 with a double and Madi Myers had three hits in four at bats including a triple. Wendell put 21 runs on the board in game two bouncing back from the game one loss. Jordyn Young was 3-for-5 including a double with one RBI, Myers was 4-for-6 with a triple and three RBIs and Clark 3-for-6.
Tennis
Canyon Ridge—10, Mountain Home—2Singles:
No. 3—Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge def. Roland Archuleta, Mountain Home, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1—Afton Beard, Canyon Ridge def. Alexis Overfield, Mountain Home, 6-2 , 6-1 , —- ;
No. 2—Elita Burnett, Mountain Home def. Maycee Knowlton, Canyon Ridge, 2-6 , 6-2 , 7-5 ;
No. 3—Korra Simler, Mountain Home def. Tayla Stevens, Canyon ridge, 2-6 , 6-4 , 6-4 ;
No. 2—Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge def. Korbin Peterson, Mountain Home, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1—Phillip Romney, Canyon Ridge, def. Darius Brantley, Mountain Home, 6-1 , 6-1 , —- ;
Doubles:
No. 1—Braden Martin, Canyon Ridge—Godwin Mobley, Canyon Ridge, def. Paul Sharp, Mountain Home—Kent Clark, Mountain Home, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2—Tanner Stevens, Canyon Ridge—Godwin Mobley, Canyon Ridge def. N/A Default—Boys, Mountain Home—N/A Default—Boy, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-0 , —- ;
No. 2—Hunter Barlow, Canyon Ridge—Audrey Pryde, Canyon Ridge, def. Brian McCurdy, Mountain Home—Abigail Pederson, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1—Frances Roberts, Canyon Ridge—Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge, def. Grace Reaueme, Mountain Home—Stephanie Schwitters, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-4 , —-
No. 2—Sophie Bryant, Canyon Ridge—Camryn Humble, Canyon Ridge def. Ashley Zakrzewski, Mountain Home—Bridgitte Orosz, Mountain Home, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1—Asher Alexander, Canyon Ridge—Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge def. Omaya Simler, Mountain Home—Aiden Shepard, Mountain Home, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
Track
KHS Spring Opener 2021—March 18 Bulldog Stadium
Team Rankings—Through Event 36
Female Scores
Place Team School Points
1 South Fremont SFHS 138
2 Kimberly KMBR 135
3 Gooding GDNG 77. 33
4 Filer FLER 59. 33
5 American Falls AMFL 56
6 Rockland ROCK 51
7 Buhl BUHL 48
8 Declo DCLO 38
9 Wendell WNDL 33. 33
Total: 636
Male Scores Place Team School Points
1 Kimberly KMBR 206.67