Sports Results

Gooding 49, American Falls 43

GOODING — Gooding senior Owen Rogers had 10 points and junior Colston Loveland had nine in the Hornets win over the Beavers. Jeremy Henesh had 21 points for American Falls. Gooding is at Buhl on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Canyon Ridge 47, Jerome 37

TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge junior Logan Roberts had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the Riverhawks win over the Tigers in the Great Basin game. Junior Emma Ringling had a team-high 12 points for Jerome. Jerome hosts Wood River and Canyon Ridge is at Twin Falls on Thursday.

Lighthouse Christian 72, Glenns Ferry 31

TWIN FALLS — The Lions improved to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the Snake River with the home win over the Pilots. Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton led all players with 20 points, senior Lauren Gomez added 15, sophomore Jordan Wolverton had 10, junior Aleia Blakeslee had nine and freshman Maddy Shetler had eight. Glenns Ferry senior LeaBeth Hance finished with 10 points. Glenns Ferry hosts Shoshone and Lighthouse Christian hosts Raft River on Thursday.

Carey 55, Hansen 34