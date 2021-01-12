Sports Results

Tuesday, Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
Dietrich 68, Castleford 26
CASTLEFORD — A great defensive effort and 10 different guys scoring for the Blue Devils resulted in the road win for Dietrich. Senior Rhys Dill was the top scorer for the game finishing with a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds and senior Brady Power tossed in 13. Sophomore Santi Alvarado led the Wolves with 10 points. Castleford is at Camas County on Thursday and Dietrich is at Garden Valley on Friday.
Carey 68, Hansen 44
CAREY — Carey was led by senior Hunter Smith with 15 points followed by senior Dallin Parke with 13, junior Chase Bennion had 12 and senior Ashton Sparrow with 10 in the Panthers win over the Huskies. Senior Jonathan Camarillo and junior Tom Gibson each had 12 points for Hansen. Hansen hosts North Star Charter and Carey hosts Hagerman on Thursday.
Camas County 67, Hagerman 35
HAGERMAN — Junior Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 25 points and seven steals, junior Dawson Kramer had 11 points and five assists, freshman Troy Smith added nine points and freshman Emmett Palan had nine points and seven rebounds. Camas County hosts Castleford and Hagerman is at Carey on Thursday.
Gooding 49, American Falls 43
GOODING — Gooding senior Owen Rogers had 10 points and junior Colston Loveland had nine in the Hornets win over the Beavers. Jeremy Henesh had 21 points for American Falls. Gooding is at Buhl on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Canyon Ridge 47, Jerome 37
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge junior Logan Roberts had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the Riverhawks win over the Tigers in the Great Basin game. Junior Emma Ringling had a team-high 12 points for Jerome. Jerome hosts Wood River and Canyon Ridge is at Twin Falls on Thursday.
Lighthouse Christian 72, Glenns Ferry 31
TWIN FALLS — The Lions improved to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the Snake River with the home win over the Pilots. Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton led all players with 20 points, senior Lauren Gomez added 15, sophomore Jordan Wolverton had 10, junior Aleia Blakeslee had nine and freshman Maddy Shetler had eight. Glenns Ferry senior LeaBeth Hance finished with 10 points. Glenns Ferry hosts Shoshone and Lighthouse Christian hosts Raft River on Thursday.
Carey 55, Hansen 34
CAREY — The Panthers had three players in double figures led by senior Kylie Wood with 19, sophomore Katie Mecham and sophomore Berenice Vargas followed with 10 and sophomore Jane Parke had nine in the Sawtooth Conference home win over the Huskies. Hansen sophomore Hannah Skinner and senior Audrey Peters each had 10 points. Carey (3-2, 1-0) hosts Dietrich on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Hansen is at Camas County Thursday, Jan. 21.
Filer 57, Buhl 27
BUHL — Filer senior Ella Fischer scored a game high 26 points and junior Alexis Monson added 10 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference road win over Buhl. Junior Kimbery Sherman led the Indians with eight. Buhl is at Kimberly on Thursday and Filer is at Declo on Friday.
Wendell 31, Valley 30
WENDELL — The Trojans held the lead at halftime, 22-10 in the Canyon Conference game and held on for the win. Wendell junior Ana Scott had 11 points and junior Justyce Schilz led the Vikings with 12 followed by senior Makenna Kohtz with 11. Wendell hosts Gooding on Wednesday and Valley is at Shoshone on Saturday.
Murtaugh 48, Shoshone 23
SHOSHONE — Murtaugh freshman Addison Stanger led the Red Devils with 11 points followed by junior Addie Stoker with 10 in the Snake River road win over Shoshone. Sophomore Karlie Chapman led the Indians with 11 points and junior Dani Regalado pulled 10 rebounds. Murtaugh hosts Oakley and Shoshone is at Glenns Ferry on Thursday.
Burley 52, Mountain Home 32
BURLEY — Burley sophomore Amari Whiting scored 20 points and senior Kelsi Pope added 11 in the Great Basin Conference home win over the Tigers. Burley is at Minico on Thursday and Mountain Home hosts Buhl on Friday.
Twin Falls 63, Wood River 30
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls junior Keeli Peterson had 25 points and senior Brinley Iverson followed with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Great Basin Conference home win over Wood River. Wood River is at Jerome and Twin Falls hosts Canyon Ridge on Thursday.
Raft River 32, Oakley 28
OAKLEY — Raft River senior Kaybree Christensen led the Trojans with 13 points and senior Lyzan Gillette had eight for Oakley in the Snake River road win by the Trojans over the Hornets. Oakley is at Murtaugh and Raft River (11-3, 4-1) is at Lighthouse Christian on Thursday.
Aberdeen 59, Declo 43
DECLO — Declo junior Macie Larsen had 10 points for the Hornets in the home loss to the Tigers. Declo hosts Filer on Friday.