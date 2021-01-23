Sports Results

Boys BasketballSkyline 51, Mountain Home 35

IDAHO FALLS – Junior Brandon Bethel had 15 points and six assists and three steals in the Tigers road loss to the Grizzlies. Sophomore Nick Fulbright and junior Taylor Parkhill each had seven points and senior Hyrum Wright led Mountain Home with 14 rebounds. Rally Shippen led Skyline with 22 points. Mountain Home is at Burley on Friday.

Preston 63, Twin Falls 52

TWIN FALLS – Senior Mason Swafford was the high scorer for the Bruins and senior Nic Swensen followed with 13 in the home loss to the Indians. Gabe Hammons and Druw Jones each had 12 points and Cameron Hobbs added 10 for Skyline. Twin Falls hosts Canyon Ridge on Wednesday.

Declo 57, Malad 49

MALAD—The Hornets took a 40-34 lead into the fourth quarter and kept ahead while out-scoring the Dragons 17-15 in the final period. Declo senior Tyler Olsen finished with 15 points all coming on five 3-pointers and junior Kaden Ramsey had nine points. Tom Simpson led Malad with 17 points. Declo is at Gooding on Tuesday.

Columbia 44, Minico 28