Sports Results

Boys BasketballSkyline 51, Mountain Home 35
IDAHO FALLS – Junior Brandon Bethel had 15 points and six assists and three steals in the Tigers road loss to the Grizzlies. Sophomore Nick Fulbright and junior Taylor Parkhill each had seven points and senior Hyrum Wright led Mountain Home with 14 rebounds. Rally Shippen led Skyline with 22 points. Mountain Home is at Burley on Friday.
Preston 63, Twin Falls 52
TWIN FALLS – Senior Mason Swafford was the high scorer for the Bruins and senior Nic Swensen followed with 13 in the home loss to the Indians. Gabe Hammons and Druw Jones each had 12 points and Cameron Hobbs added 10 for Skyline. Twin Falls hosts Canyon Ridge on Wednesday.
Declo 57, Malad 49
MALAD—The Hornets took a 40-34 lead into the fourth quarter and kept ahead while out-scoring the Dragons 17-15 in the final period. Declo senior Tyler Olsen finished with 15 points all coming on five 3-pointers and junior Kaden Ramsey had nine points. Tom Simpson led Malad with 17 points. Declo is at Gooding on Tuesday.
Columbia 44, Minico 28
RUPERT – Minico senior Jace LaRoque and junior Klayton Wilson each had six points and senior Coltin Manning added five in the Spartans loss to the visiting Wildcats. Minico hosts Burley on Wednesday.
Dietrich 70, Raft River 53
MALTA—Dietrich senior Brady Power sparked the Blue Devils with 28 points, junior Jett Shaw followed with 15, senior Rhys Dill had 12 points and 15 rebounds and sophomore Cody Power had 10. Raft River senior Ryan Spaeth led the Trojans with 20 points and senior Bodee Spencer had 16. Dietrich (10-3) hosts Camas County and Raft River is at Aberdeen on Tuesday.
Richfield 57, Grace Lutheran 42
POCATELLO – Richfield sophomore Carsn Perkes finished with 26 points and eight boards, sophomore Clay Kent added 12 points and sophomore Luke Dalton had 10 points and eight rebounds in the road win over Grace Lutheran. Richfield hosts Hagerman on Tuesday.
Girls BasketballShoshone 36, Wendell 32
SHOSHONE – Shoshone held the 19-15 halftime lead on the way to the home win over Wendell. Sophomore Karlie Chapman led the Indians with 17 points and junior Dani Regalado pulled down 12 rebounds in the win. Wendell senior Aspen Stinemates was the leading scorer for the game with 20 points. Shoshone (6-11, 2-6) hosts Raft River and Wendell is at Buhl on Tuesday.
Valley 47, Hansen 21
HANSEN – Valley senior Makenna Kohtz had 15 points and junior Justyce Schilz scored 14 in the Vikings road win over the Huskies. Hansen was led by senior Audrey Peters with 11 points. Valley hosts Declo and Hansen hosts Castleford on Tuesday.
Oakley 34, Declo 25
OAKLEY – Sophomore Kylan Jones had a team-high 11 points and sophomore Falon Bedke added 10 in the Oakley home win over Declo who were led by junior Aryana Kahalioumi with eight points. Declo is at Valley and Oakley is at Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Rockland 56, Dietrich 39
ROCKLAND – The Blue Devils lost on the road to the Bulldogs. No details were available. Dietrich hosts Camas County on Tuesday.