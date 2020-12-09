Sports Results

Canyon Ridge 42, Twin Falls 39: TWIN FALLS — Typical tough, hard fought game between the cross-town rivals in the Great Basin Conference won by the Riverhawks. Junior Jordan Roberts led Canyon Ridge with 18 points and sophomore Lilly Teske chipped in 10. The leading scorer for Twin Falls was junior Reagan Rex with 10 and Chowder Bailey followed with nine. Senior Brinley Iverson pulled down eight boards for the Bruins. Twin Falls hosts Minico and Canyon Ridge hosts Mountain Home on Friday.

Raft River 67, Glenns Ferry 18: GLENNS FERRY — Raft River sophomore Libby Boden scored a game-high 13 points and senior Braylee Heaton followed with 12 in the Snake River Conference road win over Glenns Ferry. Senior LeaBeth Hance led the Pilots with 11. Raft River hosts Wendell and Glenns Ferry will play Greenleaf at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Wilder Tourney.

Burley 48, Mountain Home 40: MOUNTAIN HOME — Burley sophomore Amari Whiting had a game-high 33 points in the Great Basin Conference road win over Mountain Home. Sophomore Madilynn Keener led the Tigers with 10 points and junior Sadie Drake added eight. Mountain Home is at Canyon Ridge on Friday and Burley hosts Filer on Saturday.