Sports Results

Wednesday, Dec. 9
Bowling
Minico @ Burley
Boys
Minico Def. Burley 13/1
High Individuals
Minico Stetson Nelson 213
Burley Kayden Stone 175
Girls
Burley Def Minico 12/2
High Individual Scores
Minico Breanna Robirds 176
Burley Halli Vaughn 170
Boys Basketball
Castleford 50, Murtaugh 39: MURTAUGH — The Wolves won on the road in the Sawtooth Conference game over the Red Devils. Castleford junior Eric Taylor had 17 points and hit six-of-six from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Murtaugh senior Ty Stanger had 19 points and senior Wesley Stanger finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 boards with four steals in the loss. Murtaugh hosts Hansen on Friday and Castleford is at Twin Falls Christian Academy on Monday.
Oakley 50, Valley 40: HAZELTON — The Hornets held a 28-13 lead at the half on the way to the road win over the Vikings. Oakley junior Payton Beck was the leading scorer for the game with 19 points and Valley senior Garrett Christensen had 14. Oakley Valley hosts Soda Springs on Saturday
“They kicked our butts but we worked hard to cut the lead down from 22 points,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy.
Dietrich 69, Lighthouse Christian 67: TWIN FALLS — Dietrich senior Brady Power scored 19 points, junior Jett Shaw had 14 and sophomore Layne Dilworth with 10 in the Blue Devils win over the Lions. Senior Collin Holloway sparked Lighthouse Christian with a game-high 24 points, junior Clay Silva followed with 22 and freshman Jack DeJong had 11 in the loss to the Blue Devils. Dietrich hosts Raft River on Thursday and Lighthouse Christian hosts Garden Valley on Saturday.
Filer 64, Declo 60 2 O: FILER — Filer junior Drake Speirs scored a team-high 21 points and Declo senior Sam Nebeker led all players with 26 points in the Wildcats double overtime win over the Hornets. Declo hosts Soda Springs and Filer is at Parma on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Lighthouse Christian 70, Dietrich 41: TWIN FALLS — The Lions had three players that reached double figures in the win over the Blue Devils. Senior Lauren Gomez led both teams with a game-high 24 points followed by senior Kynlee Thornton with 20 and junior Aleia Blakeslee had 10. Junior Layla Von Berndt led Dietrich with 13 points and sophomore Hailey Astle had 12 points. Lighthouse Christian (4-2) hosts Garden Valley on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and Dietrich hosts Castleford on Tuesday.
Canyon Ridge 42, Twin Falls 39: TWIN FALLS — Typical tough, hard fought game between the cross-town rivals in the Great Basin Conference won by the Riverhawks. Junior Jordan Roberts led Canyon Ridge with 18 points and sophomore Lilly Teske chipped in 10. The leading scorer for Twin Falls was junior Reagan Rex with 10 and Chowder Bailey followed with nine. Senior Brinley Iverson pulled down eight boards for the Bruins. Twin Falls hosts Minico and Canyon Ridge hosts Mountain Home on Friday.
Raft River 67, Glenns Ferry 18: GLENNS FERRY — Raft River sophomore Libby Boden scored a game-high 13 points and senior Braylee Heaton followed with 12 in the Snake River Conference road win over Glenns Ferry. Senior LeaBeth Hance led the Pilots with 11. Raft River hosts Wendell and Glenns Ferry will play Greenleaf at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Wilder Tourney.
Burley 48, Mountain Home 40: MOUNTAIN HOME — Burley sophomore Amari Whiting had a game-high 33 points in the Great Basin Conference road win over Mountain Home. Sophomore Madilynn Keener led the Tigers with 10 points and junior Sadie Drake added eight. Mountain Home is at Canyon Ridge on Friday and Burley hosts Filer on Saturday.
Richfield 38 Hansen 22: RICHFIELD — Richfield junior Victoria Truman had 10 points, junior Mackenzie Riley added nine and senior Serena Kent had eight in the home win over the Huskies. Sophomore Hannah Skinner had eight points for Hansen. Richfield (2-5) hosts Wendell on Thursday and Hansen is at Murtaugh on Friday.
Minico 64, Jerome 62: JEROME — Jerome senior Hannah Schvaneveldt pounded in 25 points and Minico senior Itzel Guzman finished with 23 points in the Great Basin Conference overtime game won by the Spartans. Schvaneveldt got help from her teammates with senior Alexis White and senior Addy Wells each tossing in 14 points. Minico freshman Carlie Latta was also in double digits with 15 points. The two teams ended in regulation at 55-all. Minico is at Twin Falls and Jerome is at Kimberly on Friday
Wrestling
Quad — Canyon Ridge/Pocatello/Jerome /Skyline at Pocatello
Canyon Ridge (CARI) 90, Pocatello (POCA) 0: 285: Martin Kronberg (CARI) over A. J. Villasenor (POCA) (Fall 2:47) 98: James Bolton (CARI) over (POCA) (For.) 106: Rabin Darjee (CARI) over (POCA) (For.) 113: Arish Khadka (CARI) over (POCA) (For.) 120: Caleb Tubbs (CARI) over (POCA) (For.) 126: LUIS MARTINEZ (CARI) over Dylan Olson (POCA) (Fall 1:51) 132: BROC BLOXHAM (CARI) over (POCA) (For.) 138: TOBY CARNELL (CARI) over Ethyn Chlarson (POCA) (Fall 1:37) 145: JAVIER LARA (CARI) over (POCA) (For.) 152: Connor Claborn (CARI) over Lakota Mason (POCA) (Fall 0:52) 160: Caleb Somers (CARI) over Brody Johnson (POCA) (Fall 1:51) 170: JOEL GARCIA (CARI) over (POCA) (For.) 182: MUMBARAK MOHAMEDZIN (CARI) over (POCA) (For.) 195: CALEB LEWIS (CARI) over (POCA) (For.) 220: Colby Hagan (CARI) over (POCA) (For.)
Jerome 84 (JERO), Pocatello (POCA) 0: 220: Colby Coates (JERO) over (POCA) (For.) 285: Mark Larsen (JERO) over A. J. Villasenor (POCA) (Fall 5:06) 106: Troy Larsen (JERO) over (POCA) (For.) 113: Lino Treyes (JERO) over (POCA) (For.) 120: Cooper Scarrow (JERO) over (POCA) (For.) 126: Jordan Fisher (JERO) over Dylan Olson (POCA) (Fall 0:55) 132: Jacob Shiffler (JERO) over (POCA) (For.) 138: Alex Gaver (JERO) over Ethyn Chlarson (POCA) (Fall 1:16) 145: Brock Smith (JERO) over (POCA) (For.) 152: Ryland Turner (JERO) over Lakota Mason (POCA) (Fall 0:44) 160: Gavin Williamson (JERO) over Brody Johnson (POCA) (Fall 2:29) 170: Matthew Young (JERO) over (POCA) (For.) 182: Jayden McIntyre (JERO) over (POCA) (For.) 195: Brian Ascencio (JERO) over (POCA) (For.)
Mountain Home at Burley
Burley (BURL) 5, Mountain Home (MOHO) 36: 220: Demetri Smith (MOHO) over Jesus Cruzes (BURL) (Fall 1:34) 285: Gunnar Clark (MOHO) over Aldo Cruzes (BURL) (Fall 0:31) 98: Isaac DeTemple (BURL) over (MOHO) (For.) 106: Benjamin Clapier (BURL) over Daniel Martinez (MOHO) (Fall 4:42) 113: Noemi Tapia (BURL) over (MOHO) (For.) 120: Brendan Clapier (BURL) over Gabriel Blankenship (MOHO) (Fall 2:54) 126: Jayden Everett (MOHO) over Marcus Chaidez (BURL) (Fall 2:41) 132: Deegan Hanks (BURL) over Quinton Fredericksen (MOHO) (Fall 1:25) 138: Landon Georgianna (MOHO) over Bryce Peterson (BURL) (Fall 0:27) 145: Jaxyn Smith (BURL) over Carlos Garcia (MOHO) (Fall 2:44) 152: Alexys Rivas (BURL) over RJ Kirkland (MOHO) (Fall 1:19) 160: Gabriel Golcia (BURL) over Ryker Owens (MOHO) (Fall 0:54) 170: Alonso Quiroz (BURL) over (MOHO) (For.) 182: Marcus Robinson (MOHO) over Angel Hernandez (BURL) (Fall 0:13) 195: Wesley Hodges (MOHO) over (BURL) (For.)
Quad – Buhl/Oakley/Malad at Raft River
Buhl (BUHL) 49, Malad (MALA) 29: Buhl 120: Bowen Brunson (BUHL) over Tayson Davis (MALA) (Dec 9-6) 126: Riley Brunson (BUHL) over Ben Wray (MALA) (Fall 3:10) 132: Taylor Hood (BUHL) over Catherine Leckie (MALA) (Fall 0:40) 138: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over Cole Willie (MALA) (Fall 3:19) 145: Ruxton Tubbs (MALA) over Wesley Pearson (BUHL) (Fall 3:23) 152: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over Blaiz Wright (MALA) (MD 10-0) 160: Justin Wittman (MALA) over Kaiden Villaro (BUHL) (Fall 4:35) 170: Kaleb Homan (BUHL) over Hunter Wray (MALA) (Fall 1:37) 182: Jaxon Thompson (MALA) over Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) (Fall 1:06) 195: Tobin Palmer (MALA) over (BUHL) (For.) 220: Garret Theurer (BUHL) over Matthew Jacaway (MALA) (Fall 3:35) 285: Spencer Gorrell (BUHL) over Austyn higley (MALA) (Fall 1:01) 98: Wyatt Pearson (BUHL) over (MALA) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Zach Mills (MALA) over Damian Craner (BUHL) (TF 15-0 3:20)
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Boys Basketball
Richfield 64, Hagerman 42: HAGERMAN — Hagerman senior Alex Gonzalez finished with a double-double of 19 points and 25 rebounds in the Pirates loss to the Tigers in the Sawtooth Conference game. Richfield travels to North Star Charter (Eagle) on Saturday.
TIMES-NEWS
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!