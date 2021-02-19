Sports Results

Mackay 56, Camas County 37

NAMPA – On paper, the consolation game in the 1ADII state tournament at Nampa High School appeared to slightly favor Mackay over Camas County. The Miners, one of the top teams in the 1ADII carried15 players on the roster and the Mushers only seven so there was a depth issue as well as a size difference. The Miners jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead in the first three minutes of the quarter and after the Mushers settled in, the two teams ended the period at 13-10 with Mackay in the lead.

The pace picked up in the second quarter and the Miners upped their swarming defense and led 23-18 at the half. The Miners are known go as senior Riley Moore goes and as Moore picked up her offense scoring 18 of her 20 points, Mackay pulled away in the second half scoring 33 points and Camas County had 19 giving Mackay the 1ADII Consolation Championship win. Senior Trinity Seefried added 16 for the Miners. Camas County junior Ashly Botz finished with nine points, seven boards and four assists, senior Sammy McFadyen followed with eight points and junior Laura Thompson had 11 rebounds.