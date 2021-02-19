Sports Results

Friday, Feb. 19
Girls Basketball
4A State Tournament, Mountain View High School, Meridian
Mountain Home 45, Columbia 43
MERIDIAN – The Tigers remained alive in the 4A state tournament with the losers bracket win over the Wildcats at Mountain View High School. Mountain Home trailed 20-16 at the half and the two teams were tied 32-32 after three quarters. Mountain Home sophomore Madilynn Keener finished with 17 points including hitting 11-of-17 free throws, junior Reece Floyd had 11 first half points and junior Emily Harper finished with six boards. Senior Mia Nottingham let Columbia with 15 points and sophomore Mylie Mills had 14. Mountain Home will play in the consolation game against Skyline on Saturday at 10 a.m.
“Reece kept us in the game early and hit some big shots in the first half. Madi shot 17 free throws in the second half and had some key steals,” said Mountain Home coach Brent Keener.
2A State tournament, Bishop Kelly High School, Boise
Soda Springs 59, Valley 28
BOISE – The Vikings were eliminated from the 2A state tournament at Bishop Kelly High School by the Cardinals. Soda Springs held a 24-7 lead at the half and 42-14 after three quarters. The Cardinals full court pressure gave the Vikings problems. Valley senior Makenna Kohtz led the Vikings with 11 points and junior Justyce Schilz had seven. Valley ends the season at 18-8.
1ADI State Tournament, Columbia High School, Nampa
Lapwai 71, Lighthouse Christian 37
NAMPA – Lighthouse Christian senior Lauren Gomez scored 12 points and senior Kynlee Thornton tossed in 11 in the Lions 1ADI third-place game loss to the Wildcats at Columbia High School. Lapwai held a 38-13 lead at the half and carried a 56-18 advantage into the final quarter. Senior Omari Mitchell led Lapwai with 16 points and junior Grace Sobotta had 11. The Lions end the season at 15-7.
“Lapwai made all their shots and are a very good team. We just ran out of gas this weekend. It was an amazing season and taking fifth place is still something to be very proud of,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tia Standlee.
1ADII State tournament, Nampa High School
Carey 48, Rockland 40
NAMPA – Carey standout senior Kylie Wood performed as expected collecting 32 points, five rebounds and four steals as the Panthers defeated the Bulldogs in the 1ADII state tournament third place game at Nampa High School. Wood scored 20 points in the first half and tacked on 12 in the second half and was 16-for-19 at the free throw line. Wood also tied the record for most points in a 1ADII state tournament with 86 points. The Panthers led after each quarter, 13-8, 26-21, and 35-27 but Rockland managed to out-score Carey 19-12 in the final quarter.
Mackay 56, Camas County 37
NAMPA – On paper, the consolation game in the 1ADII state tournament at Nampa High School appeared to slightly favor Mackay over Camas County. The Miners, one of the top teams in the 1ADII carried15 players on the roster and the Mushers only seven so there was a depth issue as well as a size difference. The Miners jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead in the first three minutes of the quarter and after the Mushers settled in, the two teams ended the period at 13-10 with Mackay in the lead.
The pace picked up in the second quarter and the Miners upped their swarming defense and led 23-18 at the half. The Miners are known go as senior Riley Moore goes and as Moore picked up her offense scoring 18 of her 20 points, Mackay pulled away in the second half scoring 33 points and Camas County had 19 giving Mackay the 1ADII Consolation Championship win. Senior Trinity Seefried added 16 for the Miners. Camas County junior Ashly Botz finished with nine points, seven boards and four assists, senior Sammy McFadyen followed with eight points and junior Laura Thompson had 11 rebounds.
“Mackay is very fundamentally sound. A complete team inside game and out. We ran out of steam late in the third and definitely in the fourth quarter and lost our legs and gave up some easy shots. We also missed 13 free throws,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz.
Before the game, Camas County was presented with the state academic championship and sportsmanship award.
Wrestling
IHSAA 3A—District IV Results
98 pounds
1st Place Match—Wyatt Pearson (Buhl) 42-12 received a bye () (Bye)
106 pounds
1st Place Match—Dallin Walters (Kimberly) 40-6 won by major decision over Marshall Mortensen (Buhl) 24-14 (MD 12-2)
113 pounds
1st Place Match—Bowen Brunson (Buhl) 40-6 won by fall over Damian Craner (Buhl) 32-13 (Fall 1:06)
120 pounds
1st Place Match—Kade Orr (Buhl) 43-0 won by fall over Tegan Newlan (Kimberly) 30-17 (Fall 1:16)
126 pounds
1st Place Match—Riley Brunson (Buhl) 45-5 won by fall over Preston Shaw (Kimberly) 12-19 (Fall 1:11)
132 pounds
1st Place Match—Hudson Rogers (Gooding) 54-3 won by decision over Chance Bennett (Buhl) 49-10 (Dec 5-1)
138 pounds
1st Place Match—Kayd Craig (Gooding) 30-0 won by decision over Jayce Bower (Buhl) 38-6 (Dec 8-3)
145 pounds
1st Place Match—Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 48-4 won by fall over Ismael Salas (Buhl) 27-14 (Fall 2:55)
152 pounds
1st Place Match—Ethan Coy (Kimberly) 31-16 won by decision over Benn Winkle (Buhl) 20-12 (Dec 8-1)
160 pounds
1st Place Match—Wyatt Anderson (Buhl) 8-5 won by decision over Travis Erickson (Kimberly) 24-13 (Dec 6-3)
170 pounds
1st Place Match—Kaleb Homan (Buhl) 43-25 won by fall over Riley Klimes (Kimberly) 13-26 (Fall 3:39)
182 pounds
1st Place Match—Owenn Meyer (Filer) 36-12 won by fall over Jesse Dominguez (Buhl) 21-17 (Fall 1:37)
195 pounds
1st Place Match—Logan Anderson (Gooding) 50-7 won by fall over Spencer Gorrell (Buhl) 33-25 (Fall 0:28)