 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Results
0 comments

Sports Results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, May 15

Baseball

SCIC District Tournament

State Play-In Game

Snake River 9, Filer 4

1A District 3 Baseball Tournament

North Star 11, Glenns Ferry 3 District Championship (The District Champion will be the 3A seed at state and second place will be the 3B seed at state)

Softball

SCIC District Tournament

State Play-In Game

Gooding 13, Snake River 3 Winner to State

1A District 3 Softball Tournament

Notus 5, Glenns Ferry 3 District Championship (The District Champion will be the 3A seed at state and second place will be the 3B seed at state)

North Star 11, Glenns Ferry 3

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News