Sports Results

Thursday, Oct. 22
Boys Soccer
4A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Bonneville High School
Jerome 3, Bishop Kelly 0
IDAHO FALLS — Jerome got its first goal of the state tournament by Luis Chaveez followed by two goals by Alfredo Ortiz in the opening win over Bishop Kelly at Bonneville High School. Jerome will play Vallivue at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Canyon Ridge 5, Century 2
IDAHO FALLS — Canyon Ridge gave up two goals in the first half but played a much better defense in the second half in shutting down the Diamondbacks. Senior Alimasi Jamari had four goals in the Riverhawks opening state tournament game. One score was off an assist by senior Michael De La Torre, two came off assists by junior Denis Malada and the fourth came on an attack goal after Jamari gained possession from the Preston defense. De La Torre scored the fifth goal off an assist by Jamari. Canyon Ridge will play Blackfoot at 3 p.m. Friday.
3A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls
Gooding 3, Timberlake 0
POST FALLS — The Senators defeated the White Tigers in their opening state soccer game at the Fields of Real Life Church Complex. Gooding junior Breken Clarke scored on a free kick and had a goal off an assist by sophomore Andrew Gonzalez. Gonzalez also scored on a free kick. Gooding will play Weiser at 2 p.m. Friday.
Sun Valley Community School 2, American Falls 1
POST FALLS — The Cutthroats will face CDA Charter at 4 p.m. on Friday in the state tournament after defeating the Beavers on goals by freshman Walker Pate and senior Willie DeWolfe.
Girls Soccer
4A Girls State Soccer Tournament at Hillcrest High School
Twin Falls 3, Bishop Kelly 2
IDAHO FALLS — The Bruins opened the state soccer tournament with a win over the Knights at Hillcrest High School. Junior Chowder Bailey recorded a hat trick with a single goal in the first half and a pair in the second half. The score was tied 1-1 at the break. Twin Falls will play Middleton Friday at 1 p.m.
“Such a hard fought game for the ladies today,” Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman said. “The whole team played great with high pressure defense and created some really great offensive opportunities. Great work from goal keeper Sydney Jund.”
Preston 2, Canyon Ridge 1
IDAHO FALLS — The Riverhawks lost a tough battle with the Indians in their opening state soccer match. Canyon Ridge trailed 2-0 with about 15 minutes remaining when senior Kimberly Castillo scored on a penalty kick. Canyon Ridge will play Skyline at 11 a.m. Friday.
“The girls played really well and kept fighting,” Canyon Ridge coach Christa Tackett said.
3A Girls State Soccer Tournament at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls
CDA Charter 11, Kimberly 0
POST FALLS — CDA Charter finished with 25 shots on goal and Kimberly junior goalie Macee Cook was able to make 14 saves in the Bulldogs opening state loss to the Panthers at the Fields at Real Life Church Complex. Kimberly trailed 8-0 at the half and were held to only two shots on goal. Kimberly will play Teton at 9 a.m. Friday
Sugar-Salem 1, Sun Valley Community School 0 (overtime)
POST FALLS – The Cutthroats lost to the Diggers in overtime at the 3A state soccer tournament. The Cutthroats will play Timberlake at 11 a.m. Friday.
“We dominated the game but couldn’t put the ball in the net,” Sun Valley Community School coach Kelly Feldman said.
Volleyball
2A Canyon Conference District Volleyball Tournament at Declo
Valley 3, Declo 0
DECLO — The second-seeded Valley Vikings are the champions of the 2A District Tournament following the three-set sweep of the top-seeded Declo Hornets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14. The Vikings tallied 37 kills as a team with nine blocks. Valley will be heading to Buhl to the 2A State Volleyball Tournament Oct. 30-31 with a first match at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
“It was a great team effort with a lot of energy,” Valley coach Katy Clark said. “We played as a team and came out really strong and didn’t stop. The eight seniors I have on my team were great leaders and wanted it.”
1ADII District Volleyball Tournament at Castleford
Sun Valley Community School 3, Dietrich 0
CASTLEFORD — The fifth-seeded Dietrich Blue Devils fell to the second-seeded Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19 in the loser out game.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Carey 1
CASTLEFORD — With a trip to the 1AD2 state tournament as the second-seed from the district on the line, No. 2 Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats won the four-set battle, 25-14, 25-27, 25-22, 25-19 over the No. 3 Carey Panthers. The Cutthroats will travel to Burley Oct. 30-31 with their first game at 1 p.m. on Friday. The Panthers will play this Saturday at Timberline High School in a play-in game at 1 p.m. for a spot at the state tournament.
