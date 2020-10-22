Sports Results

Thursday, Oct. 22

IDAHO FALLS — Jerome got its first goal of the state tournament by Luis Chaveez followed by two goals by Alfredo Ortiz in the opening win over Bishop Kelly at Bonneville High School. Jerome will play Vallivue at 1 p.m. on Friday.

IDAHO FALLS — Canyon Ridge gave up two goals in the first half but played a much better defense in the second half in shutting down the Diamondbacks. Senior Alimasi Jamari had four goals in the Riverhawks opening state tournament game. One score was off an assist by senior Michael De La Torre, two came off assists by junior Denis Malada and the fourth came on an attack goal after Jamari gained possession from the Preston defense. De La Torre scored the fifth goal off an assist by Jamari. Canyon Ridge will play Blackfoot at 3 p.m. Friday.